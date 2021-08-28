Check out: Stay in a thatched cottage, a lighthouse or a gatelodge 

Every year, National Heritage Week invites us to celebrate our phenomenal trove of historic attractions here in Ireland and build awareness of how to protect them. To get just a little closer to our historic gems, I decided to mark the occasion by actually checking into one.

The Irish Landmark Trust, an all-island conservation charity, which offers three dozen iconic lodges, lighthouses and cottages across Ireland for rental, has long been on my staycation wish-list. And so take a step back in time, this week I headed for their thatched treasure of Killee Cottage near Mitchelstown to enjoy the epitome of country living.

First impressions

Killee Cottage is located west of Michelstown.

The Irish Landmark Trust offers five accommodation listings in Cork alone from lighthouse keeper’s cottages at Galley Head for a memorable coastal escape, to two garrison townhouses at Elizabeth Fort in Cork for those seeking an alternative city break base.

Killee Cottage, located along a quiet back road just west of Mitchelstown, is the latest property to join their prestigious fold. Like all of the trust’s accommodations, properties offer self-catering lodging and can be accessed via safe-locks or indeed the individual listing’s designated manager.

In my case, that’s Deirdre Casolani who, along with her son Conor, is on hand to welcome me to Killee. She offers me tips on the highlights of this peaceful patch of the Munster Vales, from Galtee mountain trails to a wander at Doneraile Estate — and, of course, shows me the ropes of this gorgeous, chocolate box cottage itself.

And it’s quite a charming abode to explore. Dating from as far back as the early 1800s, or even the late 1700s, Killee Cottage is said to have originated as part of a former estate and served as a dwelling for labourers — along with its neighbouring (and privately owned) cottage, just over the ditch.

As I dip my head through the porch’s low pitch doorway and enter the building, it feels a little like a homecoming, perhaps in no small part as such traditional cottages are so ingrained into our cultural DNA.

Suite Talk

The bedroom at Killee Cottage.

Once inside, I find a rustic, yet 'all mod-cons' galley kitchen sitting opposite the cottage’s traditional hearth, where a newly fitted wood-burning stove sits under the original beamed mantle. It still features an old chimney crane, minus the pots and bastables which would have bubbled alongside it.

And there are oodles of authentic touches throughout from yesteryear — crockery and a vintage iron, and the ubiquitous Crucifix. A number of traditional woven chairs offer characterful seating perches while a contemporary sofa ramps up the cottage’s comfy factor, all creating strong Hibernian hygge — or is that abhaile — vibes.

Adjoining the living area, and perhaps set in the cottage’s former byre (or cowshed) is a beautiful double bedroom, with cosy bed and features like a bookcase and an original, yet now ornamental, fireplace. The ensuite with shower is tastefully appointed, but a little more muted.

It would be a great asset to the cottage to have been able to squeeze in a bathtub here but perhaps too tight a mission with these proportions.

I’m not soaking in these interiors solo, either. Killee Cottage is one of about half of the Trust's properties that are dog friendly, so my buddy Vipp joins me for the getaway too. He’s a happy camper — and makes the most of the enclosed back garden which incidentally is set to be rewilded into a flower meadow in the coming seasons.

Killee Cottage exterior. Picture: Deirdre Casolani

But for now, it was time to rustle up dinner, relax cois tine and soak up the atmosphere within these centuries-old walls. Perhaps surprisingly, I found no niggles to staying in such a historic, rural property (but for the occasional waft of pig slurry from the neighbouring farms when outdoors). The Irish Landmark Trust also has a policy (which is under consideration) of offering no TV, radio or WiFi in order to allow guests to truly 'switch off' during their stay.

While I’m a big fan of eliminating the telly from interiors, I do feel most guests appreciate the choice of internet nowadays, especially should they need to Google a local attraction or even have the option to work remotely in such a stunning setting.

In my case, streaming a little music in such a dreamy property would have ironically helped me switch off all the more! Sean nós singing can only get me so far.

Check out?

The Irish Landmark Trust is a registered charity that keeps its prices pretty competitive in my book. Rates for Killee Cottage start from €340 for two nights which is decent value in today’s soaring self-catering market.

The trust also enjoys something of a cult following, where many loyal guests try to experience as many properties in their catalogue as possible. I can see why.

Killee Cottage is excellently but sensitively finished, is wonderfully warm and cozy for a historic property, and would make an ideal base for a Munster Vales escape. I’m already about to book my second Irish Landmark Trust property for the autumn. One down, 32 to go. Consider me a convert.

St John’s Lighthouse

St John's Lighthouse in County Down.

There’s something about lighthouses that really captures our minds in Ireland, so why not stay at one of the most striking of all? St John’s Point Lighthouse, unique for its striking black and yellow tower, offers guests the choice of two keepers cottage for hire in Co Down.

Named JP Ketch and JP Sloop, the houses were restored by Irish Lights and are now cared for by the Irish Landmark Trust, providing the most ambient base for a lighthouse lock-in or to explore the Mourne coastal route. Good value too: from £318 for two nights (sleeps four).

Batty Langley Lodge

Batty Langley Lodge in Co Kildare.

The Irish Landmark Trust has a number of historic gatehouses for rental: not least Batty Langley Lodge, set on the grounds of the Palladian jewel of Castletown House in Co Kildare.

The striking two-storey building which features seven stone pinnacles was originally designed to be viewed from the nearby river as part of the planned landscape surrounding the main estate. Where better for a quirky, romantic escape? From €340 for two nights (sleeps 2).

For more, visit irishlandmark.com