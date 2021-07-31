Check out: Three Dublin hotels to suit any city break style

First Impressions

You know you’re en route to The Shelbourne when you’re pulling off at a motorway Circle K to declutter your motor in advance of the hotel’s valet parking service. It’s an unexpected luxury which has caught me off guard in the past, but not on this occasion. Pulling up to St Stephen’s Green, there’s a veritable convoy of smartly-suited valets and porters lined up outside the iconic hotel, marking my arrival on what is a blistering, yet quite a vacant summer afternoon in the capital.

Car keys handed over to the friendly attendant, and safe in the knowledge that my ageing Volvo wasn’t going to be tempting anyone with a Ferris Bueller moment, I transported myself through the hotel’s iconic revolving doors into a palatial lobby of marble and peonies, where a hostess ushers me towards the hotel’s contemporary reception wing. Everything feels ceremonious at this point — even spotting my first Coco Chanel handbag after about 30 seconds.

Suite Talk

Navigating the historic corridors with considerable anticipation, I was about to open doors to what is one of Ireland’s most iconic hotel suites. As a benchmark of luxury in Irish hospitality, the room has an instant presidential feel; Lyric Fm serenely pulses from the sound deck as I wander the generous living area of plush mahogany furnishings, gilded mirrors, chandeliers and sublime cornices.

I was staying in the John Ford suite - and black and white scenes of the director’s Western classics adorn the walls, as well as a framed photograph of Dev and Jackie Onassis; all offering a distinct Irish-American design, clearly playing to its historical audience.

In truth, I could be in a classic penthouse suite in Boston or D.C. but for those leafy views outside to St. Stephen’s Green. Elsewhere, those living quarters lead to a gorgeous bedroom; highlight being a built-in closet featuring concealed doorways to a gorgeous white marble en-suite. All I’m left to do is choose a piece of fine furniture to unwind in and soak it all in.

Food & Dining

The Saddle Room may be one of Dublin’s most esteemed fine-dining rooms, but for a less formal dinner date, I took a seat at the hotel’s recently refurbed No.27 Bar. They offer classics including gourmet burgers and croque monsieurs but I opted to check out the hotel's impressive vegan menu.

A garden fresh heirloom tomato salad with Bloody Mary gazpacho purée, was followed by tasty veggie korma and a sublime tofu mousse mango to finish. It was one of the best plant-based meals I’ve had and totalled €65 along with a glass of Pinot Noir. A nightcap awaited at the hotel’s library-style 1824 Bar where the hotel's resident mixologist prepared me a delicious old fashioned, complete with a signature 'S' carved through the orange rind garnish. It really is the little touches.

The next morning, breakfast in the swish booths of The Saddle Room was a true gluten free feast and included oats, a dish of sauteed spinach and avocado, and a to-go box for my unfinished scone and blueberry muffin goodies.

At your service

The hotel’s queen rooms offer five-star fabulousness from €375 a night.

The Shelbourne also indulges guests with afternoon teas at The Lord Mayor's Lounge or for some al-fresco finesse, you can enjoy open-air dining at the courtyard style, The Terrace. The hotel’s spa offers opulent escapism with a period touch and I checked out the impressive gym and pool suite which features a steam room, sauna and was a blissfully tranquil affair due to the hotel’s streamlined pre-bookings.

Check-out?

The Shelbourne does exactly what it says on the tin, were the tin to say 'The gold standard in Irish five-star hospitality, with classic, if somewhat conservative luxury, and more than an added side of Irish-American nostalgia'. My stay offered almost exactly the kind of luxury I expected, and there were few surprises, but that unflinching quality and intangible aura is surely the hotel’s enduring appeal.

But what price can you put on such an aura? About €1,500 for a suite per night is the answer, while the hotel’s queen rooms offer five-star fabulousness from €375 a night. I think it’s worth the price tag. While it may be on the upper echelons of five-star rates, The Shelbourne should rank on anyone's ultimate bucket-list of Irish property experiences. For more, visit theshelbourne.com

Liberties Hyatt Centric

The Hyatt Centric is Dublin's second-most popular hotel.

Could Dublin’s most authentic hotel experience be all thanks to a global chain? Quite possibly. Located in Dublin’s ever-trending Liberties neighbourhood (move over Stoneybatter) the Hyatt Liberties has proved massively popular since opening in late 2019 — it’s even stormed up the TripAdvisor ratings to rank as Dublin second most popular hotel.

I really loved my stay there. 'Arrive as a stranger and leave as a local' is the theme here and there’s a wonderful sense of local ethos in both the hotel’s excellent dining options and its support of local community attractions. Rooms offer a stylish mix of Art Deco luxury and hues of the district’s industrial, distilling and even ecclesiastical heritage - carpets here are inspired by St Patrick’s Cathedral, which is just around the corner.

Also around the corner is Temple Bar, making this central gem a fantastic alternative to a base in the city. Consistently great value here: summer B&B rates from €142; hyatt.com

Hard Rock Hotel

Fangirl or fanboy over the memorabilia or enjoy a range of the hotel’s signature brand offerings.

Missing your music fix? Ireland’s first Hard Rock Hotel wants you on their guestlist this summer with packages aimed to get music fans and friends together in the capital. Their Come Together deal offers guests 10% off the best available rate, an early check-in and late check-out, a Rock Shop credit and the chance, so they say, to stay like a rock star.

Fangirl or fanboy over the memorabilia or enjoy a range of the hotel’s signature brand offerings from rocking out with a Fender guitar during an in-room jam session (rooms are soundproofed!) to RockOm, an in-room yoga fusing together the ancient serenity of yoga with musical beats.

All that air-guitaring works up an appetite, so enjoy the all-day Pan American dining experience at the hotel’s Zampas Restaurant & Bar which features locally sourced ingredients with an authentic South American rift. From €161 per night; hardrockhotels.com/Dublin