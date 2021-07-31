Discover the Island: Irish celebs share their favourite staycation spots

If the last 16 months have been good for anything, it’s that it has given us all a chance to discover parts of the country that we’ve never known well before. Staycations may not have been what a lot of us planned for our summer getaways but up and down the country people are marvelling at the beauty of Irish beaches, rolling hills and sunsets over mountain ridges. Finally, we’re seeing why the American tourists were coming in their droves!

Aoibhin Garrihy has two small daughters and is pregnant with her third child, but that didn’t stop her and husband John from jumping in a camper van recently and doing a mini road trip. John is in the travel industry, he owns the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point, Co Clare, so the couple know a thing or two about how important it is to support our hospitality industry. They’ve been exploring the country over the last months and have discovered some new (to them) gems.

“To be honest, we’ve always loved our adventures around Ireland. I have ventured to some amazing places around the world, even as a child, but the standout moments were always the ones spent a little closer to home (summers spent in the Aran Islands in particular). John and I have always loved our staycations. The lack of foreign travel is of course missed (particularly in the depths of winter) but I think there is so much to see and do here on our doorstep, you are certainly not found wanting when you holiday at home.

“When we were confined to the 5k lockdown I missed the sea, and I missed my swims. I never realised the beautiful Ballyalla lake was so close and perfect for a dip. It became our weekly ritual and was therapy for us! Last year, we made a break for Wexford, and I thought it was such a wonderful place to holiday as a family. Usually, we stick to the west and The Wild Atlantic Way but the sunny south-east did not disappoint and the beaches were stunning.”

Aoibhin Garrihy hopped in a camper van recently for a mini road trip.

Aoibhin and John are passionate about Co Clare whey they live and work, but they often venture a little further afield when they want to get away from it all.

“I’m biased when I say Co Clare has it all and it really does which is why I feel so blessed to live here, but when we need to get away from and out of “work mode”, particularly John, Kerry is our first port of call. Dingle, Brandon and the Dingle Peninsula is our favourite getaway for sure. We have done both hotel stays and self-catering down there. We have stayed in the Dingle Skellig Hotel which we love and is ideal for families and we have stayed in some top-class B&Bs too, including Pax House which really is a little haven and the breakfast simply to die for. We have stayed in a self-catering cottage in Brandon which was so peaceful and remote, but our favourite way to do Kerry is in the campervan off the grid!”

If you follow Aoibhin on Instagram, you’ll know that she makes holidays with her gorgeous girls look easy. Her top tip might surprise you.

“We have not had too many getaways with the smallies with lockdown etc but recently we brought them on the camper van adventure and I think it’s the best way to travel and staycation with toddlers! You have everything you need in one place and no packing and unpacking as you go. You also have permanent access to a kitchen which is great for feeding and you don’t have to worry about interrupting or bothering other holiday makers! We made some wonderful memories, and I would definitely do it again.”

With a husband from the Kingdom and regular trips down, you would think that broadcaster Louise Duffy knew it like the back of her hand, but last year she found a new firm family favourite in Kerry that she has since rebooked a number of times.

“We found a fabulous little gem in Kerry last year and we keep going back to it! (Pretty boring but that’s about the height of our adventures!) So, on those rare and special occasions where we’ve been able travel and see our family in Kerry over the last 15 months, we have still wanted to have our own space, and give family theirs, to stay safe. So we stayed in Courtyard cottages in Blennerville and we keep going back. It’s this magic little corner of 7 self-catering cottages, 5 minutes from Derrymore beach, along the Kerry Camino. It’s so beautifully decorated, with absolutely everything you need and it has the loveliest host Myra. It’s the perfect place for kids with horses peeking over every nearby hedge and lots of lovely walks. We went for four nights at Christmas and ended up staying eight. A real little gem in Kerry!”

Author Louise O’Neill lives in one of the most scenic parts of the country and you would imagine it would be hard to find a better place to holiday but this year she’s swapping Cork for Clare and a new find. Her holiday home actually has the distinction of being the last house in Ireland before you hit New York!

This year Louise O'Neill swapped Cork for Clare.

“I’m reluctant to give away too many secrets about my favourite beaches in west Cork (except to say they’re the best in the country and definitely better than anything Kerry has to offer). I’m going to Kilbaha Cottage in Clare in August and I’m ridiculously excited about it. The house overlooks Kilbaha Loop Head so I’m planning days of sea swimming and nights spent listening to the waves crashing against the rocks. I’ll have to put the Child of Prague in the garden and pray for good weather…” Co Clare is proving to be a very popular destination on the staycation 2021 list and radio presenter and Irish Examiner columnist, Alison Curtis has another vote for it.

“Just before everything closed last year we stayed in the Lakeside hotel and leisure centre in beautiful Killaloe, County Clare. It’s an amazing jumping off point to explore all Lough Derg has to offer and the whole lake is so picturesque and is surrounded by beautiful towns. I can’t wait to get back.”

TV presenter Anna Daly and her three boys will pass Louise on the road as she swaps the Virgin Media Television studios in Dublin for her hometown of Clonakilty. She discovered one of her favourite hotels in Ireland last year and keeps going back.

“Driving on to Inchydoney island is like driving off the edge of the world, its position is quite unique and the scenery is just breath-taking. It never fails to wow me. The decor is all Hamptons vibes with a white-washed beachy aesthetic, nautical tones and a relaxed atmosphere. I think when you're traveling with young children, that relaxed feel is very important. Inchydoney has all the luxe of a plush hotel without any of the pomp. The perfect mix for a stress-free family holiday in my opinion. The views from the Gulfstream restaurant are epic. I loved it so much the last time I was there that I booked it again for the next Little Bliss by Anna photoshoot. I’m keeping everything crossed for sunshine or even a dry day!!”