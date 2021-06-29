Watch: You'll only see these hidden gems from a boat in Cork city

For a city that's pretty much swimming in water, it's surprising that more of us haven't taken advantage of our waterways.
Thankfully, a new cruise from the city centre is opening up some new routes for us and it's highly likely you'll spot a few places you just can't see from land.
I boarded the Cailín Óir from the Port of Cork on a sunny morning, right beside where the country's tallest skyscraper is to be built. Our host, Trish, tells me the Cork Harbour Cruises are so grateful that Tower Holdings has been supportive of their latest venture right beside them.
Joining me on board for the two-hour journey were a mixture of couples, families and friends.
From the moment we set off, iconic Cork city scenes are seen from a new angle, like the distinctive Port of Cork sign, the old Odlums building and, most impressive of all, Blackrock Castle. You could walk past the castle every day but you'll never see it like this.
Beyond, we venture past Monkstown, Passage West, and towards Cobh, hearing incredible stories along the way.
Did you know Monkstown has a castle? Or have you heard the stories of spies and secret tunnels?
If you're in luck, and we were, Cork's friendly seals will pop up to wave hello as you pass by.
- The Cork City Harbour Cruise costs €24 per adult, €12 per child, €55 per family, and offers student and OAP tickets for €20. See corkharbourcruises.com for more information.