50 days out for the family this summer - and 30 of them are completely free

PAID DAY TRIPS

1 Smuggler’s Cove, Co Cork

Ireland’s first summer tubing park has opened in West Cork with four tracks varying in length from 50m to 100m. Enjoy a unique ride downhill overlooking beautiful Rosscarbery.

Price: €17.50 per person, per session. smugglerscove.ie.

2 Cork Harbour Tours

Cape Clear Ferries has launched a range of new harbour tours around Cork city and Crosshaven, and one that the whole family will love is the Crosshaven to Spike Island tour, which includes a guided tour of the island.

Price: Family tickets from €63. corkharbourcruises.com.

3 Fota Wildlife Park, Co Cork

It’s an oldie but a goldie. Most Munster-based family trips will include a walk through this ever-growing menagerie and it’s a sure way to keep kids entertained as well as tire out their little legs. Pro tip: arrive early and you’ll see the animals enjoying their breakfast.

Price: Family tickets from €49.50. fotawildlife.ie.

4 Aillwee Cave, Co Clare

Aillwee is a place full of wonder, beauty and discovery in the heart of the Burren. A cave tour includes a stroll through the beautiful caverns, unveiling a unique underground Burren landscape.

Price: Family tickets from €34 for a guided tour. aillweecave.ie.

5 West Cork Model Railway Village, Co Cork

The perfect place for your little folk to feel like giants. The Village is a fully scaled handmade model of the historic West Cork Railway Line with fully working miniature trains and the towns that the railway served during the 1940s.

Price: Family tickets from €25. modelvillage.ie.

6 Skellig Michael, Co Kerry

The ultimate day trip for a Star Wars fan. Visit the older Luke Skywalker’s home (Sceilg Mhichíl to you and I) or if the steep climb is a bit too much for the kids, enjoy a scenic boat tour around the island instead.

Price: From €30 per child or €40 per adult for a boat tour only. Watch heritageireland.ie for changes to the visiting schedule.

7 Toy Soldier Factory

Talk about a toy to remember. Here, your child can see their chosen toy be cast in an hour-long workshop. They even get to paint it themselves and the decorating can be finished at home if they run out of time.

Price: €12 per person. toysoldierfactory.ie.

8 Skywalk, Co Kerry

No, it’s not Luke again. It’s a literal walk through the sky on Ireland’s longest rope bridge at at Kells Bay House & Gardens, a 160-year-old subtropical garden on the Skellig coast.

Price: €26 for a family ticket. kellsbay.ie.

9 Zipit Forest Adventures, Co Cork

Hope you’re not afraid of heights. This is a high ropes course nestled in the treetops of Farran Wood. Its circuits include zip lines, swinging logs, cargo nets and rope bridges.

Price: €35 per adult and from €15 per child, and free entry for spectators. zipit.ie.

10 Lough Hyne kayaking, Co Cork

For more adventurous children aged 12 and over, the Lough Hyne to the Sea Tour allows paddlers to explore caves and islands after moving from Northern Europe’s only inland saltwater lake, through a short channel called “The Narrows” out to sea.

Price: €75 per person. atlanticseakayaking.com.

11 Dingle Horse Riding, Co Kerry

Is there room for a pony on your day trip? Novice to advanced riders can enjoy a horseback holiday along the magnificent Dingle Peninsula.

Price: From €100 per rider. dinglehorseriding.com.

12 Moher Hill Open Farm and Leisure Park, Co Clare

Located beside the famous Cliffs of Moher, the farm teaches visitors about animals, both domestic and exotic and facilities include a mini-golf course, bouncing castle, and indoor and outdoor play areas.

Price: €8 per adult and €9 per child. moherfarm.com.

13 Ballyhass Wake Park, Mallow, Co Cork

Suitable for children aged 10 and over, wakeboarding involves the rider being towed behind a speedboat at around 25mph, which allows them to use the boat's wake to perform air tricks.

Price: From €15 per person. ballyhass.ie.

14 Wibit Wipeout Aquapark, Dunmore Adventure, Co Waterford

Fancy bouncing around an inflatable water park? Here, you can swing, jump, slide and run around a floating aquapark, which sounds like a perfect way to let off some steam. Suitable for swimmers age seven and over.

Price: €20 per child and €22 per adult. dunmoreadventure.com.

15 Waterfall Alpaca Farm, Co Cork

Sure, you could go for a normal walk, but you’ll make this summer amazing for any child by taking an alpaca for a stroll instead. The farm in Drimoleague runs along a river, through old oak and holly trees and past a spectacular waterfall.

Price: €30 per alpaca. westcorkalpacas.com.

16 Lahinch Surf School

If you want to learn to swim as a family (children aged nine and up only), you just need to bring your togs and a towel to Lahinch. Lessons take place daily and will teach you everything you need to know to begin surfing and have fun while doing it.

Price: From €70 per family. lahinchsurfschool.com.

17 Kinsale Pottery and Arts Centre, Co Cork

If you have a crafty teen at home with you this summer why not get their hands dirty with a pottery class? In Kinsale, a weekly adult and teens pottery class is running, with students starting from scratch and producing six to eight finished pieces in their first course.

Price: €330 for 10 classes. kinsaleceramics.com.

18 Cork Whale Watch

Whale-watching is a busy hobby in West Cork, where passengers on these boat trips often spot whales and dolphins within the waves during their four or five-hour journey. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will make your child’s summer one to remember.

Price: €50 per adult or €40 per child. corkwhalewatch.com.

19 National Kart Centre, Cork and Limerick

These tracks have been designed by experts to deliver the most exhilarating track, with thrilling turns, technical corners and high-speed straights.

Price: From €30. nationalkartcentre.ie.

20 Eclipse Ireland Survival & Adventure Day Camp, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Spend a day getting to grips with survival training, kayaking, scavenging. mud surfing, archery and much more. The day passes run from 10am to 4pm and residential camps are available too if you want to extend your stay.

Price: €52. eclipseireland.com

FREE DAY TRIPS

21 Doneraile Court and Wildlife Park, Co Cork

This beautiful estate in north Cork includes an 18th century landscaped park that sits on 166 hectares and a house that dates from the 1720s and children will enjoy spotting grazing deer as they run around the grounds.

22 Cork Public Museum and Fitzgerald’s Park

Teach your child all about the history and archaeology of the Cork area in this centrally-located museum and enjoy the massive playground in the park, as well as the stunning Sky Garden. Give Daly’s Bridge a good shake while you’re there.

23 Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary

You can’t climb up the Rock of Cashel at the moment but you could bring a picnic for a wonderful afternoon in the sun on the grounds of the striking castle. Young kids will be easily convinced there’s a dragon to be slain nearby.

24 Derrynane House & Garden, Co Kerry

While there is limited access to the house, the park and gardens are easily worth a day in their own right. With 300 acres, there’s plenty of walking and running to be done. Check out the free fairy trail on the grounds while you’re there.

25 Ross Castle, Co Kerry

As a child, I was convinced I had a claim to this Killarney castle because I shared a surname with the man who built it, so it's a spot I'm fond of. Ross Castle was built by O'​Donoghue Mór in the 15th century beside Lough Leane and it was the last stronghold in Munster to hold out against Cromwell.

26 Charles Fort, Co Cork

This 17th-century star-shaped military fortress has kept a watchful eye over Cork harbour for centuries. It’s worth a trip to the West Cork stronghold for the view from the ramparts over Kinsale Harbour alone.

27 Garnish Island, Co Cork

Garnish is known worldwide for its gardens and rare plants. The grounds are laid out in beautiful walks and the island also boasts a Martello tower on its southern shores with a bay view from its battlements. Note: you’ll have to pay for a ferry to the island.

28 Crawford Art Gallery, Co Cork

In the heart of Cork city is a treasure trove of paintings, sculptures and other art forms. The gallery's collection comprises over 3,000 works and you could easily lose an afternoon while wandering through the historic building.

29 Fota Arboretum & Gardens, Co Cork

A great place to visit, especially if you’re going to or from Fota Wildlife Park. The Victorian Working Gardens feature beautifully restored glasshouses and you can even purchase a wide range of plants grown in the garden.

30 Waterford Greenway, Co Waterford

If you’re planning an active adventure, the Waterford Greenway is a great place to walk or cycle as a family. Stretching between Waterford and Dungarvan, the former railway track was originally the Mallow/Waterford railway line and now forms part of EuroVelo 1 route.

31 Carrigaline to Crosshaven Greenway, Co Cork

A lovely way to spend a Sunday is to walk or cycle the Carrigaline to Crosshaven Greenway. Make sure you rest any weary feet along the way - and a 99 in Crosshaven is the right kind of fuel for the return journey.

32 Copper Coast Geopark, Co Waterford

This UNESCO global geopark is a very unique landscape, created when volcanoes, oceans, deserts and ice sheets combined to create the rocks found in the landscape. It stretches along the coast from Kilfarassy Beach to Ballyvoile Beach, so there’s plenty to explore.

33 Curraghchase Forest Park, Co Limerick

The landscape here includes 300 hectares of rolling parkland, trails, mixed woodland, lakes as well as an arboretum, a pet cemetery and a memorial cross. There are walking and cycling trails there to suit all abilities.

34 Gougane Barra, Co Cork

There are two places worth exploring in this scenic spot. First, the island church where St. Finbarr, patron saint of Cork, founded a Christian monastery in the sixth century. The forest park too is an ideal picnic or hiking location if you want to journey to the source of the River Lee.

35 The Donkey Sanctuary, Co Cork

You’ll fall head over hooves for the inhabitants of the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, which has cared for thousands of neglected and abandoned donkeys since it opened in 1987. It will reopen to the public in July and dogs on leads are welcome to visit too.

36 Burren Perfumery, Co Clare

The Burren Perfumery makes perfumes and cosmetics. Their Herb Garden is free to visitors and open year-round. During the summer season, they have impromptu talks on perfume-making, cream-making, soap-making and skincare.

37 The Glen of Aherlow, Co Tipperary

A lush valley where the River Aherlow runs between the Galtee Mountains and the wooded ridge of Slievenamuck. The area offers a variety of low-level loop and mountain walks. Bring the smallies for a walk in the Nature Park to discover the wildlife, pick flowers and see the fairy houses.

38 Gallarus Castle and Oratory, Co Kerry

A famous landmark on the Dingle Peninsula, the oratory is an extremely well preserved archaeological site made of stone that is shaped like an upturned boat. The nearby castle was built by the FitzGeralds in the 15th century.

39 Killarney National Park, Co Kerry

If it’s spectacular scenery and a day full of walking, you can’t go wrong with a trip to Killarney National Park. No matter where in the park you pick, you’ll be spoiled with that view of Kerry’s majestic mountains and lakes. Packs picnic and bask in it.

40 Dromore Wood Nature Reserve, Co Clare

There’s plenty to discover in this Burren gem, including rivers, lakes, limestone pavement and vast areas of species-rich woodland. It is also home to two castles, two ring forts, a limekiln, a children’s burial ground and a chapel.

41 Elizabeth Fort, Cork City

Liam Desmond, Fairhill, at Elizabeth Fort. Picture: Darragh Kane

From a military barracks to a prison to a police station, this 17th-century star fort has had a lot of lives and has seen Cork city grow around it. Visitors can explore the outdoor parts of the Fort and enjoy the spectacular view from its walls - see who can name the most landmarks within view.

42 Slea Head, Co. Kerry

A wonderful driving route, Slea Head offers spectacular views of the Kerry coastline. The circular route begins and ends in Dingle and forms part of the Wild Atlantic Way. Places worth stopping at for the views include Dun Chaoin Pier and Dunmore Head.

43 Allihies, Co Cork

This village is among the most scenic in Ireland and is offset beautifully by its rugged Bear setting. The colourful houses are the perfect backdrop for any family photograph and the nearby Beara Way Walking Route has several looped hikes and trails to explore too.

44 Walk the banks of the Lee in Cork City

Starting at the Lee Fields, walk towards the city centre, passing through the Mardyke, Fitzgerald’s Park and Slí Chumann na mBan until you come to St Vincent’s Bridge and the city centre quays. Follow the river east to St Patrick’s Bridge and treat those tired souls to some ice cream. They’ve earned it.

45 Baltimore Beacon, Co Cork

A whitewashed tower guarding the entrance to the harbour is Baltimore’s most recognised landmark. The striking monument offers spectacular views and is a great spot for a family picnic and tales of Baltimore’s history with pirates.

46 The Vee, Co Tipperary

In the Knockmealdowns, you’ll find a v-shaped turn on the road and a pass through the landscape. It’s a great place to stretch your legs, with road and mountain walking routes around the Vee, Bay Lough, Loughglenbridge, Sugar Loaf Hill, Knockshanahullion and Gortacullen Wood.

47 Mahon Falls, Co Waterford

For a decent hike, check out Mahon Falls, a 4km loop trail near Lemybrien. The walk includes a picturesque waterfall and wonderful views of the surrounding landscape.

48 Killarney House & Gardens, Co Kerry

In the heart of Killarney town, you’ll be surprised to turn a corner or two and find yourself looking at sweeping lawns and a breathtaking view of the area’s mountains and lakes. That’s exactly what you’ll find on the grounds of Killarney House, with a mix of formal gardens and meadowland.

49 Poulnabrone Dolmen

Poulnabrone Dolmen Co Clare. Picture: Todor Tilev.

An imposing feature of the Burren’s landscape is this megalithic tomb, probably the best-known one in the area. It is just off the main road to Ballyvaughan and a short walk uphill. The ground is rocky so tread carefully with younger children.

50 Visit one of Munster’s beautiful beaches

From Tramore to Lahinch, we have so many stunning coastal spots worth visiting. You could easily spend each weekend at a different beach in the province. Just bring along a bucket and spade and plenty of SPF, food and toys to vary the day.