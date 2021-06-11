Spa review: What is it like to get a massage now in a spa hotel?

If you’re like me, you’ve been hunched over a desk in some corner of your home putting in a full workday five days a week and wondering why your back is sore.

Well, I don’t wonder. I’ve always been prone to tensing my shoulders when I’m stressed and a 15-month pandemic and multiple lockdowns is considered fairly stressful. When an invitation to Fota Island Spa crossed my desk to try out one of their new range of Ground Ritual treatments, I snapped up the opportunity gladly.

What are the Ground Ritual treatments?

I think you’ll struggle to find a more ‘Cork’ treat than this. I drove 15 minutes from my front door to be slathered in luxurious products made in Ovens.

Peigín Crowley is the brains behind the bestselling brand, Ground, which has been made available in shops like Brown Thomas and, more recently, incorporated into spa treatments. Her collection of 100% natural aromatherapy oils and balms are handmade using pure botanical vegan ingredients.

An exclusive range of Ground restorative rituals is available at Fota Island Spa, the first hotel to use the range, and its mantra is simple: tóg go bog é — take it softly, and mind ourselves.

The Ground Rituals at Fota Island Spa are the Grounding Full Body Massage (50 mins, €105), the Grounding Ritual (65 mins, €125 or 80 mins, €150), the Restorative Face, Neck & Scalp Ritual (65 mins, €125), and the Comforting Ritual (65 mins, €125 pregnancy).

Each Ground Ritual at Fota Island Spa includes gentle breathwork, hands-on rhythmical pressures and techniques, including Gua Sha stones, and the compelling powers of aromatherapy oils. All these elements combine to create a mindful moment in time customised for you — a moment to be truly present in your body as you lean into relaxation and peacefulness.

What was it like to check into the spa?

It was seamless and straightforward. Upon arrival, I went straight to the spa (it has its own entrance near the main doors into the hotel) and to the reception desk.

I filled out a standard spa form, detailing any illnesses or ailments I might have and, thankfully, ticking ‘no’ to each question in the new Covid-19 section. I also had my temperature checked by a member of staff, who gave me a pair of slippers and a key to a locker in the changing room.

A robe and towel were waiting in the locker for me and there was plenty of space in the changing room to get ready. Returning to reception, I was brought to the spa’s thermal suite and told my therapist would look for me on the heated loungers when it was time for my treatment. The swimming pool and hydrotherapy pools are both available for spa guests to enjoy as well.

How was the treatment?

Utter bliss. I opted for The Grounding Ritual, a 65-minute treatment that focuses on the back of the body and lower legs. It was a sealed deal when I saw it specifically targets any areas prone to tightness and tension — exactly what I needed.

My therapist, Anne, walked with me from the thermal suite to the spa treatment area upstairs and spoke on the way about how lovely the ground products have been to use and enjoy. She said she was particularly impressed by the scent of the products.

In the treatment room, Anne asked me to pick an oil to be used on this occasion — she had put three choices onto cotton wool pieces for me to sniff and decide. The one that jumped out to me turned out to be the Beo body oil, an energising option, she told me.

The Beo product at Fota Island Spa

She left me in the room to disrobe and lie face down on the massage bed. I wore a face mask throughout the treatment and it was grand — sure we’re all well used to them at this stage. I was a little warm when facing down but the heat on the bed was turned down a little and I was perfectly comfortable from start to finish.

The massage really focused on areas of tightness, even those I didn’t realise I had, like in my thighs and forearms. Two areas I really felt a difference in afterwards were my shoulders and my lower back, right by my hips. Both areas have been making themselves known to me in recent months but any knot that came across Anne’s path was skillfully dealt with to success.

Any time I have a massage, I always feel a little bit sad turning over onto my back because I always have knots in my shoulders that I feel could be tackled (a sports physio once told me my shoulder felt like there was a sliotar embedded in it because it was so knotted) but this time I turned and felt how loose my back was. Plus, the arm, leg and neck treatment I received for the latter part was blissful. It’s probably the only massage I’ve ever had where my mind was completely blank and, by its conclusion, I was utterly relaxed.

Was there a space to unwind afterwards?

Some of the Ground products used at Fota Island Spa

Yes. The loungers in the peaceful relaxation room overlooking the spa garden are waiting for guests post-treatment. I was brought there and a tray of refreshments were left with me — a glass of water, a tub of mixed fruit pieces and a small glass of orange juice.

Anne also left a card for me with some helpful information, including the name of the oil she used during the massage and an activity that would help me feel ‘grounded’ again (my homework is to walk barefoot in the grass).

I stayed for half an hour enjoying the lush greenery within view and felt even more mellow listening to the gentle spa music being played there.

How did you feel when you walked out of the hotel’s doors?

I was rejuvenated and energised after my ritual. I thought I’d feel sleepy afterwards but I was full of energy and ready to face the day. I’m already planning my shopping spree to stock up on some Ground products to recreate that spa feeling at home — but I'll be back to Fota Island Resort again to tease away those pesky knots again.