The most beautiful shots from the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year Awards

It hasn’t been a bumper year for photography.

With restrictions on movement both nationally and internationally, most cameras have been limited to selfies and the living room window, but a few brave souls still managed to get out enough to snap some stunning shots.

The Nature TTL Photographer Of The Year Awards celebrate the very best in nature photography, and this year more than 8,000 images competed for the £1,500 grand prize, in categories ranging from animal portraits to underwater and landscape. These are our favourite shots…

OVERALL WINNER: The World Is Going Upside Down, Thomas Vijayan

An orangutan climbs a tree trunk in Borneo, the sky and canopy reflected in the water below (Thomas Vijayan/Nature TTL/PA)

Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended: Dust Bath, Bence Maté

Wild dog puppies playing in the dust of the South African desert (Bence Mate/Nature TTL/PA)

Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended: Fun For All The Ages, Thomas Vijayan

A group of grey langurs enjoy some family time (Thomas Vijayan/Nature TTL/PA)

Animal Behaviour, Highly Commended: Floral Bath Tub, Mousam Ray

A crimson sunbird bathes in the dew captured by a banana flower (Mousam Ray/Nature TTL/PA)

Underwater, Runner-up: Round, Zhi’yue Shi

A coiled eel photographed in the Phillippines (Zhi’yue Shi/Nature TTL/PA)

Underwater, Highly Commended: My New Toy, Celia Kujala

A Steller sea lion plays with a starfish near Hornby Island, Canada (Celia Kujala/Nature TTL/PA)

Underwater, Highly Commended: Bluebottle Sunrise, Grant Thomas

A bluebottle jellyfish bobbling off the shores of Sydney (Grant Thomas/Nature TTL/PA)

Underwater, Highly Commended: European Whale Sharks, Nuno Vasco Rodrigues

A whale shark gliding through the north Atlantic off the coast of the Azores (Nuno Vasco Rodrigues/Nature TTL/PA)

Small World, Runner-up: Nature’s Pitfall, Samantha Stephens

Two salamanders trapped by a predatory norther pitcher plant (Samantha Stephens/Nature TTL/PA)

Small World, Highly Commended: 3… 2… 1… Takeoff!, Christian Brockes

An acorn weevil readies itself to fly (Christian Brockes/Nature TTL/PA)

Small World, Highly Commended: Bee Wolf with Honeybee Prey, Simon Jenkins

The solitary bee wolf wasp claims another victim (Simon Jenkins/Nature TTL/PA)

Wild Portraits, Highly Commended: Snow Monster, Amit Eshel

A rare Pallas’ Cat on the snowy steppes of Mongolia (Amit Eshel/Nature TTL/PA)

Wild Portraits, Highly Commended: A Predator’s Playground, Charl Stols

A lion cub playing on the carcass of a giraffe (Charl Stols/Nature TTL/PA)

Wild Portraits, Highly Commended: Kangu ,Tomasz Szpila

A lowland gorilla named Kangu in the Lesio Louna reserve in the Republic of the Congo (Tomasz Szpila/Nature TTL/PA)

The Night Sky, Category Winner: The Eye, Ivan Pedretti

Geological strangeness on Uttakleiv Beach, Norway, beneath the green tinge of the Norther Lights (Ivan Pedretti/Nature TTL/PA)

The Night Sky, Highly Commended: Purple Skies, Bence Maté

Wading birds illuminated by flashes of forked lightning (Bence Mate/Nature TTL/PA)

Under 16, Runner-up: Fight In The Mountains, Raphael Schenker

Two young mountain goats frolicking in the Swiss Alps (Raphael Schenker/Nature TTL/PA)

Urban Wildlife, Highly Commended: The Door, Jose Luis Ruiz Jiminez

A barn owl peering through the door of an abandoned house (Jose Luis Ruiz Jiminez/Nature TTL/PA)

Landscapes, Highly Commended: Bled, Tomasz Rojek

Dawn breaks over Lake Bled in Slovenia (Tomasz Rojek/Nature TTL/PA)

Camera Traps, Highly Commended: Moonwalker, Vladimir Cech Jr

A homemade camera trap captures a roving northern lynx (Vladimir Cech Jr/Nature TTL/PA)