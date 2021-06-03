Irish-designed Sky Pool in London is only the latest incredible swimming spot

A transparent swimming pool bridge across two exclusive residential blocks has astounded the world - and it was designed by an Irish company.

Standing next to the US Embassy in Nine Elms, south London, the Sky Pool links two luxury apartment blocks and allows residents to swim in the sky, 35 metres above the street.

It was created by Ballymore, an Irish property developer owned by Sean Mulryan.

Filled with 148,000 litres of water, the Irish company claims it is the first pool of its kind in the world, spanning 15 metres and suspended 10 storeys high.

Looking up pictures of the incredible pool led us down the internet rabbit hole to these other luxury water worlds.

Harbouring a scenic pool

The public North Sydney Olympic Pool

The North Sydney Olympic Pool is situated beside the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. It's a public pool so there's no excuse not to do a few lengths in such a stunning setting.

Sun and sea

Perivolas Hotel, Santorini, Greece

In Santorini, the Perivolas Hotel has a stunning infinity pool looking out over the water. This Greek odyssey is well worth the airfare.

Swimming with sharks

The Tank Pool, Golden Nugget Hotel in Las Vegas

Only in Vegas... The Golden Nugget Hotel's pool includes a built-in shark tank so you can swim right beside the dangerous predators, with just a pane of glass to protect you.

An active watering hole

Four Seasons Safari Lodge, Serengeti

If sharks aren't wild enough for you, travel to Tanzania to the Four Seasons Safari Lodge for a swim in an infinity pool that overlooks a watering hole frequented by elephants.

A roof with a view

Infinity Pool at sunset in Singapore

You could literally be on cloud nine in Singapore. The Marina Bay Sands Hotel has a rooftop infinity pool on the 57th floor with views of the city's financial district skyline. You've never seen a sunset like it.