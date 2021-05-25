Watch: This is what it will be like to check into a hotel this summer

Overnight stays

In hotels like the River Lee in Co Cork, contactless check-in is available as well as rigorous cleaning procedures, including “a full-room sanitisation fogging process using a specialist solution with proven efficacy against Covid-19”, before the room is sealed ahead of a guest’s arrival.

Faithlegg Hotel in Co Waterford has a similar approach to cleaning and guests will be met on arrival, with one guest from each car checking in while the rest of the party remains in the car until check-in is complete. Faithlegg also has an isolation room available for any suspected cases of Covid 19.

Similarly, the Heritage Hotel in Co Laois has developed a strategy to ensure a “cleaner and safer stay” for hotel guests. “Our hotel online training platform ensures up-to-date records and mandatory health, hygiene & safety training and customer service training is completed during our re-opening preparations and will continue throughout the year.” They also replaced the breakfast buffet with table service.

Dinner and drinks

Hotels have gone the extra mile to ensure the safety of overnight guests as well as those visiting for food and drink options.

Furniture has been reconfigured throughout the Heritage to ensure social distancing in its bars, restaurant and banquet suites.

In the River Lee, dining areas, restaurants and bars are deep-cleaned and fogged daily while contact points are continuously sanitised during opening hours. Staff wear PPE and undergo daily temperature screening to ensure the safety of guests and their fellow team members.

If you’re expecting a paper menu, some hotels have alternative options. Newspapers, magazines, hotel information and menus are now accessible via QR codes in the River Lee.

Faithlegg’s pre-booking system also applies to its breakfast, dinner, and casual dining options. If a hotel guest would rather eat privately, room service deliveries will be placed outside the bedroom door. A team member will knock and ensure the delivery is received safely by the guest.

Spa and leisure facilities

At the Heritage, there are improved guidelines for disinfecting the fitness club and limiting the number of guests allowed in at any one time.

Following HSE advice, the health club carries out regular chemical checks to ensure chlorine levels are maintained at the optimal level for hot tubs and swimming pools. Its thermal suite, sauna and steam room will reopen at a later date. At that stage, they will be sprayed at regular intervals with sanitising spray. Spa staff will be practicing strict hygiene controls including hand-washing between clients along with sanitising and ventilating treatment rooms between appointments.

In Faithlegg, a pre-booking system is in place for spa treatments, golf, and the leisure centre. For guests using the swimming pool, robes and slippers are provided in all bedrooms to allow guests to shower in their bedroom when finished.

The River Lee’s NRG Fitness & Leisure centre is operating a pre-booked policy for the gym and swimming pool to comply with social distancing guidelines.