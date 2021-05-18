Want to stay on the real Coronation Street?

Ever dreamed of seeing the real Coronation Street? Well, thanks to Airbnb, if you’re a UK resident you can now stay overnight at the famous Rovers Return Inn.

The fictional pub, which has featured on the hit soap since 1960, will open a neighbouring pop-up house to two guests this October, allowing the lucky fans to immerse themselves in all that Coronation Street has to offer.

The Rover’s Annexe, designed in typical Cobbles style, will open for just one night to the guests, who will also receive a private tour of the set during the experience.

Also on the cards: a pint in the Rovers and breakfast from the iconic Roy’s Rolls.

The dining area at the annexe. Hotpot is non-negotiable.

Within the temporary annexe, the guests will enjoy a spacious, Weatherfield-inspired, living area where they can watch some of the most loved Corrie episodes from the past 60 years on a specially set up television.

There is also a dedicated dining area to enjoy local snacks, a hotpot, and read The Gazette, and the adjoining bedroom features “prime street views” towards Audrey’s, Prestons Petals, and the kebab shop.

Although interiors of the set’s buildings will be closed, the lucky guests will be able to wander around Coronation, Rosamund, and Victoria Street to their heart's content, passing Fiz and Tyrone’s, taking peeks in the Kabin window, and checking out the menu at Speed Daal.

The bedroom at The Rover Annexe.

“What fan of Coronation Street hasn't had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best-loved characters. I certainly have. This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to The Rovers Return,” says ITV’s head of continuing drama John Whiston.

The set is located at ITV studios in the Trafford side of MediaCityUK, Greater Manchester, and security will be on-site throughout the stay.

House rules include a non-negotiable hotpot for tea and a picture in front of the local pub. It is also advised to wear sensible shoes and to avoid the canal after check out.

The cost of the stay will be just £60, which will be donated to charity. Bookings open at 1pm Wednesday, May 26 on Airbnb.