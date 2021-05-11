How to win the ultimate staycation experience: an overnight stay in Lidl

For many of us in the height of the pandemic, the only break we got was the occasional trip to the supermarket. Who knew we’d ever find such solace among the cereals?

Now that we can all travel around the country again, our minds are turning to staycations, and the stranger the better. From boats on land to converted busses, we all seem to be looking for something that will make our Insta friends well jel.

But what about those of us who fell head over heels for the middle aisle? Where can they holiday that could compete with the thrill of a government-approved special buy, a 5.30am queue for an egg chair or a browse among the budget beauty bits when all other stores were closed to us?

Fret no more, Lidl lovers, for the staycation you’ve been dreaming of exists - but for one night only.

Dine like kings and queens with a meal prepared by a private chef

Lidl Ireland launched a competition to win a ‘Night at Lidl’. Its biggest fans are being encouraged to enter a competition that will help them gain entry to one of Lidl’s stores after dark, providing them with an all-access VIP pass.

Lidl’s custom-built five-star hotel experience can be found in the heart of a supermarket, where the winner and their plus-one will experience a night they’ll never forget. A private BBQ chef will conjure up an incredible menu of Lidl’s choicest dishes and the in-house wine expert will offer a personal wine tasting session.

Over on the cosmetics aisle, they’ll get a full beauty treatment before moving to the big screen for a movie night with snacks galore.

Snuggle up here for a movie night beneath the twinkling fluorescent lighting

If that sounds tiring, you’ll be relieved to hear there’s a plush bed waiting in your dream location: the middle aisle where they can drift to sleep amid the soft sheets and cushy pillows.

“What better way to relax and unwind than in your local Lidl aisle, sampling our delicious summer range and sipping on our refreshing, award-winning wines,” says the totally really and not at all made up Anita Break, Lidl’s newly appointed Chief Staycations Officer.

“There’s always been great interest in behind the scenes at the nation’s much-loved retailer, and we’re pleased to launch this once in a lifetime experience for one lucky fan, for one night only.”

Breakfast in bed has never looked so tempting. Fancy anything from Lidl's bakery?

Imagine waking up the next morning to the spectacular and exotic view of the fruit and veg.

Lidl fans can enter the competition on the retailer’s website.