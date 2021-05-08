100 Irish Trails: Discover Ireland's lesser-known trails in the second of our series

Are you making plans to explore the great outdoors this summer?

As restrictions ease, we are delighted to present volume two of 100 Great Irish Trails, the second of three booklets we have created with Sport Ireland. In this booklet, which you can view here, you will find a series of waymarked walking trails taken from the National Trails Register which have been developed by local communities and organisations in Ireland.

From forest loops to walks along the coast, these trails showcase some of Ireland’s most outstanding landscapes with something for everyone to enjoy.

In the spirit of Leave No Trace and to keep activity related impacts to a minimum, we have decided to stay away from the popular locations and showcase some of Ireland’s hidden gems.

You'll find trails of varying length, grade and format so there is something for everyone. Consider your fitness level when choosing a trail and remember, we can experience four seasons in one day in Ireland, so bring appropriate clothing for the weather conditions.

John Treacy, CEO of Sport Ireland says:

"We all enjoy the outdoors in different ways. Pay attention, expect to encounter others and be courteous. Park safely, keeping access open for landowners and remember to bring all waste home with you. Doing so ensures that our trails can be enjoyed by all."