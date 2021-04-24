Accessible Ireland: A guide to a wheelchair-friendly holiday

When it comes to holiday planning, sometimes we all need a reality check-in. And if you thought booking a summer getaway this summer was proving a mission — put yourself in the place of one of Ireland’s 40,000 wheelchair users who face considerable holiday difficulties before they even click 'book'.

This week, I spoke to Mike Hennessy and his wife Leona who run the brilliantly named Instagram account @thestruggleiswheel. The couple advocate for accessible adventures throughout the country and when it comes to accessibility awareness within our hospitality sector, they feel that Ireland has plenty room to step up a gear.

“Accessibility is such a wide spectrum where there’s no standard as such,” explains Leona.

“Hotels can consider themselves wheelchair-friendly if they’re step-free, for example, but their actual hotel rooms may not be very accessible at all. So our issues can literally start when going online to book a getaway as accessibility features don’t tend to be featured on many hotel websites. Often when choosing a room we may even need to ask the hotel to e-mail an image of their bathroom to make sure it’s suitable. It’s quite a process!”

Mike identifies the main issues which sway a stay for the couple as wheelchair-friendly bathrooms and parking — the latter of which can often be a factor in opting for a rural escape over navigating a cumbersome city stay.

“Parking aisles are so vital as a wheelchair user,” he explains.

“And when it comes to bathrooms, I’ve had hotel rooms with great wheelchair accessible showers — but without a shower chair. Or they’ve the perfect shower with the shower gel dispenser out of reach!”

Leona adds:

I think we have to be realistic when we travel too. We realise that if we want to stay in a 12th-century castle, it’s probably not going to work for us.

There are, however, many Irish properties doing it right, according to the couple. Not least, the Ardboyne Hotel in Navan, Co. Meath.

“It’s a three-star hotel but it was actually a five-star in our eyes,” says Leona.

“It checks so many boxes in terms of accessibility; from a low-level reception desk to a really attentive room — by that we mean features like floor level wardrobes with low hanging clothes rails. And bear in mind that this was a small, family-owned business which got me thinking why can’t the ‘big boys’ or the large chain hotels manage the same?”

Another of the couple's favourites is the Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort on Wexford’s Irish Sea coast.

“The bathrooms were great here with a mounted chair on the shower wall and even much of the spa was wheelchair user accessible — so it was great for a wellness break,” said Leona. One of Mike and Leona’s top tips was a more unlikely find, however. “Green Acres caravan and camping site on Loop Head!” Mike adds. “It was a great option for a more outdoors, camping style trip and their wheelchair-friendly mobile home, with a ramp, was actually kitted out as well, if not better, than many hotels we’ve stayed in!”

As for Irish hotels implementing tangible changes to create a better guest experience for wheelchair users, Mike and Leona are stocked with suggestions.

“We know there isn’t one suit-all template,” explains Mike. “Hardwood floors are so welcome in rooms. I know I may be able to negotiate it with less difficulty, but carpet is a real issue for so many wheelchair users.” he says.

“There are even small things which could make hotel stays for wheelchair users so much friendlier: from removing some of the extra seating furniture in rooms — as I need space to move around — to hotels avoiding those automatic door springs which can be so tricky to navigate, especially with luggage. I think hotels would really benefit from the services of an accessibility officer to point them towards issues like these to make properties more wheelchair-friendly. Plus we’re always on the lookout for our next getaway too.”

Mike & Leona’s Tips

Trim Castle and the River Boyne

Ardboyne Hotel in Navan makes a great base to discover the Boyne Valley with its fantastic food scene and iconic historic sites. Summer rates from €109 per night

ardboynehotel.com

For a break in the sunny Southeast, rates at the Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort near Ballymoney Beach start from €160 per night (seafieldhotel.com) while Green Acres caravan & camping park in Loop Head offers weeklong mobile home rental for €500 per week.

greenacrescamping.ie

Take to the Water

Samantha Thomsen and her husband David Thomsen along with skipper Alan Broderick.

There was exciting news this week for water lovers with the launch of a new wheelchair-accessible boat at Lough Ree. The Access All Areas vessel is designed to allow easy access for wheelchair users, people with disabilities and special needs to access the waterways of Ireland and will operate out of the Longford shores of the lake. The boat (available to all tourists) can carry up to eight wheelchairs and will be offering three boat trips daily with special one day excursions to the stunning islands of Lough Ree also available.

loughreeboattrips.com

Hoist Away

Path to Culdaff beach

For those needing extra assistance, Hoist Away is an award-winning holiday rental on the Inishowen Peninsula, specifically designed to cater for families seeking a break — without the need to visit a respite centre. The three-bedroom beachside cabin features accessibility features including both bed and free-standing hoists, a shower trolley bath and even a wheelchair swing! Explore the stunning Donegal coast during your visit or simply relax on the cabin’s sea-view deck and keep an eye out for dolphins! Rates from €700 per week

facebook.com/HoistAway