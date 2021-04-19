Families rejoice: Tayto Park’s zoo to reopen later this month

The newer arrivals to the zoo are excited to finally meet some cheeky monkeys
Families rejoice: Tayto Park’s zoo to reopen later this month

Tayto Park's zoo to reopen

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 14:35
Denise O’Donoghue

In some more good news for families, as the restrictions further ease later this month, Tayto Park has announced that its zoo will reopen to the public.

The zoo will reopen on Friday, April 30 at 10am and entry will be strictly by pre-booked tickets only, with ticketed time slots are available to purchase now online.

Tayto Park’s theme park attractions will not be open until further notice in accordance with government guidelines.

“We are delighted to be able to safely open the Tayto Park Zoo to our visitors,” said founder Ray Coyle.

From our very first bison over 10 years ago, the Tayto Park Zoo is now home to a diverse animal collection with species from all around the globe and is the perfect family day out to enjoy in a safe environment. 

"We look forward to opening our theme park attractions in accordance to government guidelines when safe to do so at a later date.” 

The zoo in Co Meath is home to a diverse animal collection, which includes many conservation-dependent species. It is home to more than 300 animals and 80 different species, including the Amur tiger, Amur leopard and Eurasian lynx.

Families can monkey around the primates, such as the squirrel monkey, red-bellied tamarins Geoldi's monkey, the fun loving ring-tailed lemurs and the critically endangered Sulawesi crested macaques.

A selection of beautiful and colourful birds can be found at the Tayto Park World of Raptors, featuring birds of prey from around the globe like vultures, eagles, owls and hawks.

“Even though we’ve been closed it’s been a busy few months in the zoo, some of our new arrivals are very excited to meet some new faces,” added deputy zoo manager, Aisling Power.

Takeaway dining options will be available from Tayto Park’s Outback Restaurant and Coffee Bistro and its playgrounds will be open for all ages.

To book tickets visit taytopark.ie.

Read More

Road trip! Five great Cork day trip excursions to take now we can travel within the county

More in this section

Nine Cork coffee boxes to visit this week Nine Cork coffee boxes to visit this week
Travel: Manchán Magan recounts an unforgettable experience with community tourism in Ethiopia Travel: Manchán Magan recounts an unforgettable experience with community tourism in Ethiopia
Kinsale is the best place to retire to: Here's an insider's guide to living there Kinsale is the best place to retire to: Here's an insider's guide to living there
Couple in loungers on beach at Maldives

The Maldives: The holiday spot planning to offer Covid vaccines to visitors

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices