The ten Cork beaches that could have been on Lonely Planet's list of the best Irish beaches

The top 10 Irish beaches have been revealed, but with a notable coastline missing. Leading travel publication Lonely Planet curated a stunning list of sandy thresholds stretching from Donegal to Kerry this week but, to the shock of many Corkonians, didn’t include any rebel beaches in its list.

The proud beachgoers of Cork have been taking to Twitter to voice their awe at the decision-making.

One user recommended that Garryvoe and Youghal beaches be added, while others called for justice for West Cork, wondering how Barleycove, Inchydoney, Warren, and their other favourite spots fared.

A bucket list for the brighter days and summer evenings ahead. I'd add a few more East Cork beaches #youghal #garryvoe Lonely Planet reveals Ireland's 10 best beaches

I'm taking the lack of a Cork beach in Ireland's top 10 personally @lonelyplanet 😥



‘A beachgoer's paradise’ – Lonely Planet names Ireland’s top 10 beacheshttps://t.co/lHssWh3Sk0 — Denise Calnan (@denise_denise) April 6, 2021

To make up for it, we've rounded up some of Cork's favourite beach spots that we can start enjoying again once restrictions ease.

Don’t share with outer-county friends, however, as many social media users are pointing out...

Our plan to keep quiet about all the amazing beaches in Cork is working perfectly.

Garretstown

Garretstown is a popular walking spot. Picture: Larry Cummins

While the town of Kinsale and its Dock beach are often summer hotspots, its neighbouring village is home to the area’s real swimming gem.

Garretstown is made up of three connecting strands, Garrylucas, Coakley’s, and Nun’s beach, and is the perfect spot for walking or surfing, with a surf school and coffee carts on the lot. The famous Old Head golf course and viewpoint is also just a stone’s throw away, making it a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

Barleycove

Barelycove is popular holiday spot. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The popular Barleycove beach is located on the beautiful Mizen Peninsula, in between Crookhaven and the famous Mizen Head. The holiday spot is also a short drive from the artsy village of Schull, well known for its cute craft shops and fresh seafood.

Garryvoe

Garryvoe is one of East Cork's favourite spots.Picture: Denis Minihane.

Garryvoe, located on the East Cork coastline, is close to Ballycotton and Midelton, making it a popular spot with city folk.

Its blue flag status makes it a great swimming spot and its nearby Garryvoe Hotel is a popular wedding destination.

It’s also worth checking out Ardnahinch beach if in the area.

Ballynamona

Kiteboarder Gabriel Fekete enjoying the wind and sun on Ballynamona beach. Picture: Mark Leo.

Also close to Ballycotton is family-friendly Ballynamona Beach. This is one is well-sheltered but can be a great windsurfing spot.

Spy beautiful views of Ballycotton lighthouse from the strand, which is also known for the close-by Blackbird Pub beer garden.

The Warren

The Warren, as it's known to locals, has stunning views.

Warren beach, which is right outside the West Cork village of Rosscarbery, is a small beach with big views.

It’s a popular swimming and walking spot and even has a pitch and putt course looking over the strand.

If you’re up for a drive, Tragumna is a favourite small swimming spot with stunning views further west.

Inchydoney

East beach, Inchydoney. Picture: Dan Linehan

Probably one of the best-known Cork beaches, Inchydoney is famous for its four-star hotel and for being a wedding location.

Also a popular surfing spot, Inchydoney is usually thronged with people in the summer and has a coffee and food cart parked up by the hotel.

Its nearest town, Clonakilty, is a favorite among tourists, filled with small shops and food spots.

Be sure to check out Dunworley and Longstrand beaches, where you can grab fish and chips from the famous Fish Basket, if you’re in the area.

Youghal

The birds are the only ones currently flocking to Youghal as Covid restrictions stay in place.

Youghal is one of the most popular spots to flock to when the sun shines in Cork. Within walking distance of the town are Front Strand and Claycastle beaches, which are located side by side and feature a connecting boardwalk.

If you keep walking past Claycastle you’ll come across Redbarn, a stunning blue flag beach rounding off a perfect weekend walk.

Silver Strand

Sherkin Island is the perfect summer day trip.

The stunning Sherkin Island is home to this hidden gem, accessible by ferry from Baltimore. The area is sure to be quiet and the views are second to none.

Myrtleville

Ryan Wortman, Evie Atkinson, Jennifer Greally, and Ashkan Mehjoo jump at the arrival of the rising sun at Myrtleville. Picture: David Creedon.

This beach is about half an hour from Cork City and is a longtime favorite of Leesiders. It’s a great family beach and only a twenty-minute drive from Rocky Bay for those looking to explore.

Allihies

Allihies is a must-stop on the Wild Atlantic Way. Picture: David Creedon

The Beara peninsula may really be Cork’s best-kept secret. The wide coastline offers stunning views of the Atlantic with well-marked walks all around the Ring of Beara. Eye-catching spots like Allihies and Eyeries make for the perfect swim and picnic spots along the way.