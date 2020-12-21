A day at the spa: What 2021 looks like for Ireland’s top resorts

Cork-based spa consultant Peigín Crowley knows a thing or two about the relaxation business, having worked with top spas such as Adare Manor, The Merrion Hotel, and Cliff House Hotel.

“Our nerves when everything closed down,” Peigín says of the year’s first lockdown. “People were looking at us saying ‘you guys are never going to open again because all you do is touch people,’ but we fought back.”

Peigín helped found the Irish Spa Association, a representative body that was instrumental in helping many spas get back on their feet after lockdown. As they began to reopen, therapists noticed that the pandemic had expedited a shift they had already seen coming: people were less interested in cosmetic procedures and more in their overall wellbeing.

“The appetite has moved away from beauty and into long-term wellness and self-care. It’s become a lot more about how we feel and how we can help ourselves,” Peigín explains.

“The level of burnout happening from people working from home is evident and people need a break. Where massage has always been popular in resorts, it’s now really popular in city spas too. A pair of healing hands are so valuable.”

Peigín has also noticed a move towards natural, Irish, products containing healing ingredients such as peat, which she uses in her own range of products, Ground Wellbeing.

“People want to be educated and there’s definitely a move towards more natural products, more Irish products. I think more men are coming into spas now too which is great,” she says.

“I think we’re needed now more than ever as a place where people look after their wellness and we need to be about more than just pampering. Getting a balance of enough fresh air, the outdoors, and reconnecting with yourself. I think that side of the business is going to grow and be packaged better. This whole thing has brought us back to basics which is where we needed to go.”

"We want to stay open”

Clients at Fota Island Resort and Spa can avail of a new wave-inspired full body massage in the new year. Kim O’Riordan, manager of the spa at Fota Island Resort in Cork, was delighted to reopen after what she called an “eerie,” time in lockdown.

“We were all really nervous in March, wondering if people would ever want to have treatments again. But there was huge research put into reopening and huge work done to get back open safely.”

Measures introduced in spas include showering before treatments, specialist shields for therapists, and extra time for cleaning and sanitization between treatments.

“We want to stay open, we want to do treatments. I find that with the world we’re living in now there’s so much anxiety and it’s so important to look after mental wellness,” Kim says. “People are crying out for treatments, they’re stressed to the hills and need to get out and connect with themselves.”

Kim has also noticed an increase in massages and facial bookings, as well as a shift to longer treatments using Irish products, with the spa currently introducing Sligo-based brand Voya.

The first treatment she says she’ll be booking in the new year is the Voyageur Massage Journey, a head-to-toe massage based on stretching and stimulating movements that coincide with the movements of the sea.

As well as advanced bookings for treatments such as the massage journey, customers are also purchasing a lot of vouchers for loved ones. Kim says that there is no problem for anyone wishing to use a voucher from last Christmas they were unable to use this year.

“People need vouchers. They need the time out and the chance to recharge the batteries.”

Just keep swimming

The terrace baths at Cliff House Hotel and Spa are currently one of the resort's mouse popular treatments. The spa at the Cliff House Hotel has always connected its treatments to the outdoors, but staff have noticed the even stronger desire for all things natural this year.

“The structure of the hotel is such in Ardmore that it’s carved into the side of the cliff. So, it’s always had a kind of indoors, outdoors, theme and we try to encourage engagement with the natural landscape,” says commercial director Honor Byrne.

For example, the spa has baths on its terrace where people can bathe in natural elements like peat or oils, which have been the most popular treatment since reopening. “They were always popular but they're completely off the charts now,” Honor explains.

Irish Examiner readers are the first to hear about Cliff’s newest treatment for 2021, a sea-swimming package starting in January. The experience will be led by an elite trainer who will lead the client in swims at the nearby rock pools or beach in-between time in the outdoor hot tub.

“It’s nice to get away and have the lovely luxury break and get a skill upgrade as well,” Honor says. Clients will also get to experience Cliff’s exclusive range of custom-made products that are derived from natural ingredients such as rose, oakmoss, and peat.

“It’s really about wellness and feeling good and not about that aesthetic but the feeling of the sea air in your lungs and something lovely on your skin,” Honor says.

The products launched in a new online shop during lockdown that has been doing extremely well with shoppers looking to support Irish. Voucher trade has also been a strong channel this year, as they can be used across the hotels and don’t expire.

The spa has high hopes for next year and plans to create more packages like the sea-swimming experience and expand their outdoor spa which runs in the summer months.

“I just think tying it back to nature and being true to yourself and your location is really popular. Doing those things that are a bit unusual creates memories,” Honor says.

New technology

The Spa at The Johnstown Estate has just opened its doors after a €3.5 million revamp. A new treatment at The Spa at the luxurious Johnstown Estate, which has just gone through a €3.5 million revamp, also takes inspiration from the ocean.

The Wave Body Cocoon experience is a groundbreaking, no-touch therapy that combines sounds, rhythms, and vibrations based on the sea to slow down mental activity and deliver a deep level of relaxation.

Other treatments expected to be popular next year are the holistic full-body massage, the infrared detox dome experience, and the quartz sandbath.

"Our signature treatment vouchers are the most popular with customers because they are unique to The Johnstown Estate and available nowhere else," general manager Anthony Smiddy says.

"Examples include some Gharieni treatments that are exclusive to us in Ireland like the MLX i3Dome. It's the ultimate detox booster using infrared technology with plasma and light therapy to provide three different detox treatments in one."

Staff at The Spa, which has just opened its doors to showcase new treatment rooms, mineral and mud baths, a rooftop experience, and an in-spa cafe, have high hopes that their combination of cutting-edge technology and focus on healing will do well with Irish spa-goers next year.

A boost

The Bellevue spa currently has a waiting list for popular treatments, such as facials to fix dull lockdown skin. The Bellevue Spa at the Montenotte Hotel in Cork has also been busy since reopening, with waiting lists for treatments like facials at the moment.

“There’s a lack of mobility and human contact right now,” spa manager Jennifer says. “The weather is cold, people are sitting at desks for hours with no change in circulation. People are just in need of a boost.”

Jennifer took into account the growing desire for natural ingredients when Bellevue opened three years ago and the spa is the only one in Ireland using Dermaviduals, a German brand focused on healing. This year, that focus has heightened even further.

“We’ve mastered all of the skills to treat muscle pains and aches but times have changed,” Jennifer says. “We need to reach deeper into ourselves and find solutions to match what people are going through.” So came about the idea of Bellevue’s new guided meditation package, which launches in Easter 2021.

“Sometimes meditation is hard and people might not understand it but that’s where we come in. The benefits are endless, it boosts the immune system, helps with healing, creates a sense of calm,” Jennifer explains.

After a consultation, the client will be introduced to a private space for about 20 minutes before their massage, where music based on their preferences will guide them into a meditative state. The therapists will then work with specific crystals during the treatment to allow for an even deeper sense of relaxation.

The hotel's manager, Raymond Kelleher, says they have noticed an increase in bookings across the board, with more and more guests looking to utilise the spa and purchase vouchers.

“The demand this Christmas is huge. The searches for gifting and local vouchers [in Ireland] are up 540% from last year. The demand has definitely doubled from last year here if not more.” Raymond says.

Holistic approach

The ESPA at the G Hotel in Galway has noticed an increase in bookings for experiences rather than quick treatments. The phones at the ESPA in the G Hotel have also been off the hook, with staff similarly noting the shift towards massages and full-day experiences.

“As soon as we put it out that we were reopening the phones have been non-stop,” general manager Andrew Drysdale says.

“We’re finding that after the previous lockdown people are looking for a rounded experience. People are coming in to have mini-treatments and then go to the thermal suite and have afternoon tea. Historically, that wouldn't have been as popular as I see it right now. People want to get away and make a day trip out of it.”

The most popular treatment since reopening has been the tension-releasing ‘Inner Calm Massage' which comes with a food and beverage package. “It’s all about nourishing and the overall holistic view,” Andrew says.

The ESPA has also noticed an increase in voucher trade, with November sales much higher than last year and the same expected for December. Like Fota Island, Cliff, and Bellevue, the G is happy to help out with any vouchers that might be about to expire due to the long closures.

“We’re very flexible,” Andrew says. “We want people to come in and experience the G.”