The best Christmas present this year? A staycation

“You win a hotel stay! You win a hotel stay!” Not since Oprah gifted a new motor to each of her audience members back in her talkshow glory days, has there been such a collective euphoria of what so many of us may be about to bountifully receive.

And it’s not a Pontiac saloon. Thank to this year’s Irish Hotels Federation initiative, supported by Fáilte Ireland, the new Go Anywhere gift cards are predicted to be dropping into Eircodes and Christmas stockings nationwide with murmured sales figures this week set to gift the hospitality industry itself a considerable - and much needed - leg-up. Gift cards are the new Nespresso machine, the new Jo Malone candle, the new Pelaton subscriptions this Christmas. And it seems that tor many Irish consumers, they are resonating as the right gift at the right time.

“Hotel or guesthouse stays have never been so ‘in vogue’,” Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation, told me this week. “After a summer of spectacular staycations, Irish people have really donned the green jersey and it’s inspiring to see how much of a value is being placed in hotel stays,” she adds. And it looks like we’re feeling flaiththúlach. “We’ve seen exceptional sales of #GoAnywhere gift cards being recorded since Green Friday and the spend on vouchers is also up – another sign of the growing popularity of Irish hotel and guesthouse experiences”.

To sample that sense of escape in person, this week I was invited by Irelandhotels,com to indeed, Go Anywhere. And so slightly (and serendipitously) curtailed by county borders, icy roads and having a rambunctious golden retriever in tow, I checked in to Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork to experience some pre-festive staycation cheer. Castlemartyr’s country manor lends itself to a cozy winter’s tale. As I arrive, tannenbaums are lavishly festooned in the reception hall, glasses are clinking from the gorgeous Knight’s Bar while Bing Crosby's Mele Kalikimaka warbles around me like mistletoe to the ears. Dog-friendly hotels are actually one of the top searches leading to the irelandhotels.com website right now, and while options are still thin on the scene, Vipp is given a red carpet welcome at the resort. Reception rubs and dog treats as standard.

The hotel itself was blissfully brisk as Corkcationers all hunkered down for a luxury break after their six week hiatus. Much of that trade is coming from voucher users themselves, guest relations manager Trevor Sheehan informs me, as he guided us to our room. The hotel's own Castlemartyr Resort voucher trade is so busy that they’ve now a designated voucher team, while they’re freshly unwrapped ‘Christmas Boutique’ in the manor house allows people to but a piece of Castlemartyr to-go. But whether you go - or stay, there are myriad options to support Irish hotels this Christmas.

Go Anywhere

Go Anywhere gift cards can be bought via irelandhotels.com; the recipient can redeem them directly on the hotel website when booking, typically guaranteeing the best available rate. Hotels are Irish Hotel Federation members and include a broad spectrum of price points from the three-star Beara Coast Hotel to five-star The Europe in Killarney. When booking, you can have your card sent directly as an e-voucher for free but this week I bought a couple of physical vouchers which are delivered in a gift wallet for €2.50.

Festive East Cork

CMR Xmas Tree.png

Castlemartyr Resort are open throughout the festive season and are offering a number of current packages to woo guests. Their December “Gourmet Getaway” is a two night dining deal including afternoon tea at the resort one day and a five-course dinner at Ballymaloe House another (from €285pps). B&B rates at the hotel start from €100pps (it’s almost worth that for their oversized marble bathrooms alone) and there’s a €50 surcharge for dogs; treats and rubs at reception come as standard. castlemartyrresort.ie

Hotel Experiences

Dromoland.

In addition to vouchers, one of the main hotel trends to emerge this Christmas are hotel experiences. A host of Irish hotels are offering a discerning taste of a luxury getaway, without the need to check-in. You can bring the fragrance of The Shelbourne home by purchasing their signature candle for €45 (theshelbourne.com), Dromoland Castle are selling both copies of their prized cookbook for €35 and Christmas puddings for €15 (dromoland.ie), while The Cliff group have a neat range of sustainable gifts available online, from grow your own cocktail kits to re-usable Christmas crackers. cliffhome.ie

Holiday Hampers

Monart Life Signature Scent Candle

Monart, Wexford’s massively lauded destination spa have just launched a new online shop offering the likes of a mini-hamper kitted with a Monart Lissadel kimono robe and Pevonia shampoo and conditioner for €65 (monart.ie).

Burren Breakfast Basket

Over in Co. Clare, the wonderful attraction of the Burren Smokehouse are selling mouthwatering breakfast hampers featuring everything their renowned smoked salmon to garlic and nettle gouda from Ailwee Cave (from €50; burrensmokehouse.com). One of my favourite online stores, Moher Cottage is offering a range of care packages and boxes; their chamomile and wild thyme candles and homemade fudge are almost delicious as each other. mohercottage.com