Global giving: How an Irish travel company is giving back

They say charity begins at home but for some Irish travel companies, it’s also been going global during the pandemic.

We’re all aware of the impact of Covid-19 has had on global tourism; it’s estimated 100 million tourism jobs have been lost across the world as a result. And while we’re all longing to travel again, this week I spoke to one Irish travel company who are ensuring that tourism communities in developing nations can sustain themselves during the tourism turbulence - and will be there for us for when we take off again.

Based out of Donnybrook in D4, Earth’s Edge are an Irish-owned adventure company specialising in high altitude expeditions to the lofty likes of Peru, Nepal and Tanzania. When their founder James McManus saw the impact the pandemic was going to have on his own business as well as his overseas partners, he got creative and pivoted lively.

“I guess we knew that while our own business could sustain a few months of a crisis, we were concerned about the livelihoods of the local people we work overseas, as we knew the impact on them was going to be immediate,” he tells me this week. “Unlike in Ireland, there’s no social welfare available to citizens in the likes of Peru and those employed through tourism have watched their income drop to zero as the borders were sealed. So the responsibility fell on us to provide as much support as we can.”

Lakpa Sherpa, James McManus an George McManus in Nepal

To keep a revenue stream running, the company offered their clients a carrot-sticked proviso where if they placed a deposit on a future Earth’s Edge expedition, the proceeds would go to overseas projects (plus they’d receive one of the company’s trademark jackets, to boot). “It was a win-win,” explains James. “People really responded. You can imagine how clients build up great relationships travelling with our guides and porters for up two weeks, particularly return clients.”

As a result, the reaction was great with the company raising just short of €10,000 to silo towards various projects overseas.

Peru was the first country to benefit from Earth’s Edge’s support. $5,000 (€4,222) was sent to their team of guides and porters on their Machu Picchu Treks. With many of these workers already owning small holdings, the money was invested in conservation agriculture techniques to generate better yields in their farms. And already green shoots are showing with the first successful crops of corn and potatoes, and are reinvesting their proceeds on other projects.

Elsewhere, the company provided $2000 (€1,690) to Nepal to fund a goat farm started by three sherpas who guide their trekkers while $4,000 (€3,378) has been used for a small loan scheme to set up businesses from clothes shops to farms in Tanzania. It’s all creating a sustainable means to safeguard the communities who may host us one our next bucket-list trip. And for James, the interest in trips is already snowballing this winter. “I actually think 2021 is going to be out best year ever.”

Expedition 2021

Tempted by all that talk of expeditions? Earth’s Edge are already offering a number of adventures for 2021, from a 12-day climbing tour to Kilimanjaro to a 16-day hiking adventure centred around Machu Picchu in Peru. Expeditions, which include flights, accommodation, meals, guides - and a doctor as standard - start from €3899 and if you place a deposit before Nov 30th, you’ll also be sent a complimentary Earth’s Edge jacket. earths-edge.com

Imperial Christmas

Imperial Hotel. Picture: Miki Barlok

Looking for a spot to rest your weary shopping legs? The Imperial Hotel on Cork City’s South Mall is offering a shopping special for December which allows guests to really make the most of their visit. Guests can check-in from noon and check-out the next day up to 4pm plus a €20 dining credit per room can be redeemed in any of the hotel’s swish dining options - perhaps a festive cocktail at Thyme? From €115 per night per room. imperialhotelcork.com

Suite Openings

Isn’t it great to hear news of a launch right now? December 2nd sees the opening of the gorgeous new Duck Pond Suites at Marlfield House in Co. Wexford. The stylish suites overlooking pond and lush wooded settings encompass large open plan interiors, with patio doors onto a private terrace. Interiors are hallmarked by bold flora and fauna prints with rooms themes springing from The Fox to The Hare. Rates for bed & breakfast plus dinner start from €249pps. marfieldhouse.com

Black Flyday

Aer Lingus Black Flyday

Aer Lingus fares may be as bargain as they’ve been in some time but a few “Black Flyday” deals have landed for the week that’s in it. If you’re tempted to book a European getaway for 2021, the airline is offering €20 on return flights and 50% on checked bags to European destinations. If you’re feeling a little more flash, business fares to the US for 2021 have been reduced to €599 each way. Maybe something to deliberate over the weekend? You have until Monday night to book! aerlingus.com