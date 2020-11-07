Travel with Tom Breathnach: why now is no time to travel

A global pandemic can offer testy waters for a travel journalist. Overseas trips have been put on ice, commissions are thin on the ground and Instagram content has been reduced to travel throwbacks and sourdough baking.

So it’s at this time, with our profession largely grounded, that we’re all the more tempted by the veritable Garden of Eden for travel writers - the all-expenses-paid press trip!

You, like I, may have seen flashes of travel journalists or bloggers abroad on your social media feed this year; on assignments in sunnier climes; reporting on what it’s like to travel during the pandemic. But in the current Covid climate, with all of us at the mercy of travel bans, green lists and black lists, should travel journalists really be travelling on overseas jollies? Or is the issue more of a runway red flag?

2020 has been a dismal year for the holiday industry, be it for tourist boards, airlines and indeed the PR companies that represent them. And I empathise massively with countries trying to get column inches for their destination - but not without measure.

Just this month, I received an invite from a major tourist board for a press trip to the land of the grape, where sun, luxury and the utmost in Covid safety precautions would be guaranteed. But even though I’ve spent as much of adult life abroad, as not, the more I listened to the details of the itinerary, the more disconcertingly foreign, foreign travel felt for me.

We’re all being urged to stay at home, and pull le chéile for the good of public health, which is why for me, promoting overseas travel all feels a little too turbulent for my taste right now.

For those who do opt to journey, the one-fits-all salvo appears to be “this is work”. But with so many of us currently curtailed to our country if not counties, is now really the appropriate time to play overseas travel as an essential work card?

The truth, as I see it, is it’s not. While some travel professionals may rationalise overseas press-trips right now as necessary graft, I’d find it hard to justify myself at a Garda Checkpoint en route to Aruba to see how they’re coping with social distancing at their beach bars.

For me, the Irish travel consumer is savvy enough to hazard an impression of current air travel measures; perhaps a row to yourself on the plane? Increased temperature checks upon landing? Shorter booze queues at the Loop? And unless it amounts to a journey on the Virgin Galactic, a Zoom call could answer many of our questions from afar. Now’s really no time to jet-set. And sometimes, we just need to stay at home, to really read the room.

A Donegal Christmas

Yes, it’s that time of year. Even in 2020. While the tourism sector may be on lockdown for the next few weeks, some Irish hotels are still holding out for the festive season with Christmas getaway offers already heating up.

To get the bauble rolling, the luxury Lough Eske Castle in Donegal has revealed its four day Yuletide package, festooned with lavish lunches and festive suppers in the heart of scenic Donegal. The package applies to a December 23 to 27 stay with rates at €889pps, (that’s four nights for the price of three). lougheskecastlehotel.com

Faroe fairytale

Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Gardens

When we do travel again, it's predicted that sustainable, off-the-beaten destinations are going to be a consumer priority more than ever. Perhaps it explains a little development burgeoning on the Faroe Islands.

The tiny archipelago between Iceland and Norway has seen its first big brand chain hotel open its doors this week with the Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands in capital Torshavn.

And it really has the garden factor; following Faroese tradition, the hotel features a traditional grass roof. Rooms from €95 per night. hilton.com

Check-in Dublin

The Hyatt Centric

Still need to travel to the capital for work or essential business? A number of hotels remain open in Dublin, not least one of my favourite hotels in the city, the Hyatt Centric.

Located in the convenient Liberties neighbourhood, the hotel makes for a stylish and friendly base with rates from a pretty impressive €80 per night, including breakfast. They also have a takeaway menu for non-residents. hyattcentricthelibertiesdublin.com

Green shoots?

Could there be signs of life with global tourism? Machu Picchu, the ancient Wonder of the World and backpacker bucket-list favourite reopened to tourists in Peru this week following its 8-month closure.

As one of the most visited attractions in the world, which can pull in 1.5 million tourists per year, visitor numbers will now be capped at 675 per day with visitor temperatures also checked upon arrival. Expect the llama to tourist to increase strongly.