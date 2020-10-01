Mind the gap: How taking a year out can help you discover the world - and yourself

She may only be 17 years old, but Greta Thunberg has certainly made a name for herself as she returns to school this month after the most extraordinary Gap Year.

But while most people will not have addressed the United Nations, sailed across the Atlantic or debated with world leaders, the majority who took a year out will agree that it was a learning curve and a fantastic opportunity to see another side to life.

Rory Carrick did just this in 1999 when he headed Down Under. Having visited Australia the previous year for a holiday, the then 22-year old, decided that he wanted to experience more of the country so, packed his bags and headed off into the unknown.

Rory Carrick on his gap year

“Back then, I was in a strange place where I felt unmotivated and was suffering from bouts of depression,” admits Rory works as an online course coordinator in TCD. “I was lashing out at people, drinking too much and damaging relationships with friends and family - so going away, or perhaps running away, seemed like the obvious choice. Giving up my life in Ireland, temporary as it may be, was going to be a gamble, but I was certain I needed to do it.

“Then after making the decision, the solo journey grew legs as four friends decided to join me and we headed off that November in 1999.”

Working in a variety of different jobs throughout his year in Australia, he backpacked around the country, had plenty of adventures and would encourage everyone to break free from convention at some stage of their lives.

Rory Carrick

“The highs of my gap year were many,” he says. “The travel was easy, jobs were plentiful and we were welcomed with open arms. I also made friends for life and lived with the greatest mix of characters in every type of home. Taking time out of everyday life is for anyone who dares to dream a little bigger than their immediate surroundings. Without a doubt, taking a chance to experience the world outside of my comfort zone has changed my life for the better.

“I gained memories that brighten the darkest days and skills and experiences which apply to daily life – as well as fantastic friends who bring me the greatest joy and a self-belief and confidence in myself which has served me well.”

Grainne Parker (centre) on her gap year in Rome, 2003

Grainne Parker agrees as she took not one, but two gap years and says both were really beneficial.

The first, when she was 36, was a means of coping with grief after the death of her husband and she says not only was it healing but was also hugely rewarding.

“I decided to go to Rome to learn Italian and do some cookery courses as I loved food,” she says. “I got leave from work, found an apartment, enrolled in a school and headed out without so much as a Ciao to my name. I didn’t know anyone but met loads of people and really loved it.

“I found myself really healing from the grief as the challenge of learning a new language and getting used to a new place really helped me focus on the present. I also made some great friends who I am still in touch with. I loved it so much that I think I may have been Italian in a previous life.”

Grainne, who is married to Dominic and has a 12-year old daughter, took a second gap year in 2010 – but this time stayed close to home.

“I got very close to burnout from working unreal hours and felt like I needed to do something completely different,” says the Dublin woman.

Grainne Parker

“So I took a year off, enrolled in a cookery school for three months and then worked there. It was an amazing experience of cooking during the day and running restaurant nights which gave me a lot of exposure to the challenges involved in running your own business.

“There were no ‘lows’ to the year and I would totally encourage other people to take time out of their everyday life if possible – so if anyone is thinking about it, just go for it.”

Siobhán Sloane did just this when she headed to the southern hemisphere in 2002 - a gap year which actually lasted for two years - because she felt she had missed out by going into full time employment after finishing her education.

Working part-time in restaurants and on farms picking vegetables in Australia, she spent most of the year having fun and exploring the country. Then she moved on to New Zealand where she enjoyed much of the same and spent a lot of time outdoors, which inspired her to do a degree in Heritage Studies on her return to Ireland and eventually led to her setting up her own business - this, she says, is one of the many benefits she reaped from her travels.

“I definitely recommend a gap year but think it’s better to do it when you are a little older,” she says.

“And don’t let the fear of not being able to get a job back when you come home stop you as travelling really helps to develop new skills.”

Aoife O'Brien on Santa Marta Beach in Columbia

Aoife O’Brien agrees as she left her ‘permanent pensionable job’ during the height of the recession in 2009 to travel through South East Asia for six months before heading to Australia where she stayed until 2012. She then visited Fiji, New Zealand, Hawaii, America (North and South) and Antarctic before heading home.

She says while travelling solo was lonely at times, it was an incredible experience.

“I learned lots about other cultures, how to communicate effectively, how to make decisions under pressure, negotiation techniques, and how to relate to just about anyone,” she says.

Aoife O'Brien

“There are still lots of places I would like to go - it’s amazing to see the world, meet new people and challenge our perspectives.”

Having had similar experiences when I was 19 (a trip which prompted a lifelong travel bug) I heartily agree and, once this pandemic has passed, would encourage anyone who has the time and inclination to get out and explore the world.

Life is short and there is so much to see — have fun.