The green list paradox: You can travel to Liechtenstein but it's landlocked and has no airport

Just four countries will remain on Ireland's green list for travel from Monday: Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein – and one of those doesn't even have an airport.

Liechtenstein has a heliport in Balzers but no airport within its borders. Its nearest international airports are St Gallen-Altenrhein Airport in Switzerland and Friedrichshafen Airport in Germany, neither of which is cleared by the Irish government for non-essential travel from Monday.

It is also a landlocked country, ruling out any potential travel options by sea.

Breaking: Ryanair announce new Dublin - Liechtenstein route 🚨



Oh wait, we actually checked and there is no airport in Liechtenstein



Another handy #GreenList destination 👏 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 25, 2020

"The joke of the green list is that two out of the four countries included don't have flights from Ireland and one of them doesn't even have an airport," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary has pointed out while speaking on Newstalk.

There are direct Irish flights to Cyprus and Latvia, but none to Finland and while you do not need to quarantine when you arrive back from these countries, Latvia and Finland require visitors to quarantine for 10 and 14 days respectively while visitors to Cyprus must have received a negative Covid-19 test result up to 72 hours before arrival.

"Inclusion on the list does not imply the absence of any restrictions on arrivals in those locations," the Department of Foreign Affairs warns.

While you do not need to quarantine when you arrive back from the green list countries, all but Liechtenstein require visitors to quarantine on entry.

"Citizens should be aware that countries continue to announce new restrictions on arrivals from abroad, including the requirement to quarantine on entry.

"This can include restrictions on arrivals from Ireland. The situation will continue to evolve quickly. Citizens who are considering travel to particular locations are advised to monitor news and information from the public authorities in their destination."

Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Iceland will be removed from the green list from Monday.

