10 great daytrips to take with the family

Cliffs of Moher Cruise, Clare

A trip to the Cliffs of Moher is on every must-see in Ireland list, but why not experience their vast beauty from a different perspective — from the water?

Departing daily from Doolin pier, the round-trip takes 50-minutes and brings guests right up close and personal with the eight kilometres of sea cliffs, making for a truly memorable experience. Sailing season finishes at the end of October, but starts again in mid-March.

Pack a picnic and stop at nearby Clahane along the way, where you’ll find an exhibition of colourful rocks painted by locals throughout lockdown to share some joy.

doolin2aranferries.com

Aillwee Cave, Clare

If your kids missed out on school tours thanks to schools being shut, then a trip to Aillwee Cave will certainly make up for it.

Set in Clare’s Burren region and known as one of Ireland’s oldest caves, here you can go underground and explore beautiful caverns and rock formations that have formed over hundreds of years, as well as examining bear bones that date back more than 250 years.

Plan your route to include a pitstop in newly-opened This Is It café in Ennistymon, where you can get a selection of delicious home-made sandwiches, cakes, and a fine cup of coffee.

aillweecave.ie

Ballyhass Aqua Park, Cork

It’s ‘survival of the fittest’ at Ballyhass Aqua Park where the whole family can race each other at one of two inflatable waterparks, one in Mallow and the other in Coachford.

Each course has a variety of obstacles, including a climbing wall, slide and trampoline designed for a little challenge and a lot of fun for everyone involved — next stop is Ireland’s Fittest Family!

Other on-site activities include the Bug Club, suitable for curious four to either year olds. Aqua Park slots should be pre-booked online with tickets starting at €15.

ballyhassaquapark.ie

Crawford Art Gallery, Cork

Inspire both young and old creative minds at the Crawford Art Gallery.

Focused on creating a space that is suitable for all ages, you’ll find an abundance of things to explore here from exhibitions and tours to talks and events, as well as free Sunday activities for the whole family.

The Crawford Gallery is consistently innovating in areas of art and creativity meaning there is always something new to discover on each trip.

Before your visit, check out the interactive and informative games on the gallery’s website — a fun way to build excitement ahead of your day out.

crawfordartgallery.ie

Dingle Oceanworld, Kerry

Explore the breathtaking and fascinating creatures that live under the sea with a trip to Ireland’s largest aquarium, Dingle Oceanworld.

From seahorses and sand tiger sharks to Asian short-clawed otters and gentoo penguins, there’s plenty of life to learn about on a visit here. As well as seeing the fish, sharks, and even reptiles, the aquarium is an excellent spot for any aspiring marine biologist, as you can also learn about the aquarium’s rehabilitation and conservation programmes for sea turtles and lobsters, as well as getting a fascinating insight into whale and dolphin rescues.

Pre-booking is essential with tickets starting at €12.75 for children.

dingle-oceanworld.ie

Valentia Island, Kerry

A day trip to Valentia Island is probably not going to be enough because chances are you might never want to leave.

Arrive by road bridge from Portmagee, park up the car and explore the island on foot, ensuring to take in the stunning beaches, do a spot of birdwatching and make time for a stop at Valentia Ice-cream — rain or shine, it’ll be worth the trip alone.

While the season for boat trips to and around the Skelligs is coming to an end, on a clear day you’re guaranteed a great view across to them from the pier.

valentiaisland.ie

Suir Valley Adventures, Tipperary

Don your wetsuit and take to the water, paddling the Suir Blueway in Tipperary with Suir Valley Adventures.

Choose from kayaking, canoeing or a trip in a Celtic Longboat, also known as ‘Fionnuala’, for exploring the river. Trips last two hours — half-day and full-day activities are also available — starting from Ardfinnan, just over 10 minutes from Cahir.

Pass by castles and ruins, and do some wildlife watching as you spot otters, herons and plenty of more wildlife on your trip.

For more information visit Suir Valley Adventures on Facebook.

Copper Coast Helicopter Tour, Waterford

It’s been a memorable year for all the wrong reasons, so finish Autumn on a high note, taking to the skies on a helicopter tour of Waterford’s scenic Copper Coast.

Starting at Waterford Airport, you’ll head for the coastline taking in panoramic views of the picturesque countryside as well as seascapes, cliffs and some of the county’s beautiful bays.

Fuel for the day ahead with a stop at Seagull Bakery in Tramore, serving freshly-baked treats and sourdough bread alongside Roasted Brown coffee.

Tickets start at €125 per person and each flight can take up to four people. adventure001.ie

King John’s Castle, Limerick

Take a trip back to Medieval times by stepping into the grounds at King John’s Castle.

Set in Limerick’s Medieval Quarter, the castle recounts stories of its namesake through audio visuals, 3d models, and interactive experiences bringing the space to life.

Dating back to Viking times, the walls are steeped in history making it a memorable experience for everyone. Booking is essential with tickets starting at €8.55 for children.

If you’re visiting on the weekend, pay a visit to Limerick’s Milk Market and stock up on local produce, including Green Acres Cheese & Coffee, for the week ahead.

kingjohnscastle.com

Roller Jam, Limerick

It’s time to take embarrassing your children to the next level and break out your dance moves on skates at Roller Jam.

Roll your way back to the 80s at Limerick’s Roller Disco and boogie on down with the family with hours of great music and plenty of laughs to be had.

No experience is required, and skating is suitable for all ages, so if the weather isn’t on your side get your leg warmers on and book in for a skate and a dance.

Tickets start at €10 for children or €40 for a family pass. rollerjam.ie