10 family-friendly hotel breaks in Ireland this autumn

Clonakilty Park Hotel | West Cork

It’s impossible to do a round-up of Ireland’s family friendly hotels without including The Park in Clon. Just last year, the hotel took the gong as the nation’s top accommodation with the Family Friendly Ireland Awards - and with good reason.

The property is a non-stop haul of all-age attractions from a games room, a Pirate’s Playground (yes, with an actual pirate ship) and an outdoor adventure centre with ziplining and an aerial trekking ropes course.

If you do run out of activities, kids will love nearby attractions like Inchydoney Beach and the ever-popular West Cork Model Railway Village.

Rates from €185 for two nights B&B with a children’s rate of €22 per child. clonakiltyparkhotel.ie

The Inn at Dromoland | Clare

For a budget break in the Banner, the Inn at Dromoland offers a great family-friendly base to discover both Clare and Limerick City.

The hotel is offering a three night staycation package which includes breakfast each morning, one three course evening meal in Deerfield's Restaurant, a €50 credit voucher for food and beverage in Shannigans Gastro Pub, an in-room pizza night for the whole family on one night as well as a family trick or treat snack pack on arrival!

There’s also complimentary access to the hotel’s pool, play inn and Halloween movie nights while beyond the hotel, you can check out attractions like Bunratty Folk Park and (for added spook) Aillwee Caves.

Note that some Tripadvisor reviews for the hotel are a little patchy but at these rates, it could be worth a punt.

From €215 per adult and €45 per child per night; theinnatdromoland.ie

Castle Leslie Estate | Monaghan

Castle Leslie

For a break with lashings of rustic luxury, head north to Monaghan and the stately surrounds of Castle Leslie.

Set within a picturesque cut-stone courtyard in a quiet corner of Castle Leslie Estate, their family-friendly Old Stable Mews offers a design fusion of contemporary swagger and Victorian craftsmanship.

Their package includes a three night stay at the mews property, a continental family breakfast basket each day plus a daily light lunch and dinner with items chosen by guests from Castle Leslie’s take-away menu.

From €1,400 total stay; castleleslie.com

Killarney Royal Hotel | Kerry

Killarney Royal Hotel

Killarney has no shortage of family-friendly hotels but located right in the heart of the town, you won’t find a more central base than the Royal Hotel.

The historic Ireland’s Blue Book property is offering a two night mid-term package which includes full Irish breakfast each morning and a four course evening meal for adults in either The Candle Room Restaurant or the Royal Bar & Bistro.

Guests of the Killarney Royal can also jump in on the Halloween treats and activities kicking off just a short stroll away in their sister property, Great Southern Killarney.

The spooktacular programme there includes scary movie nights, and spider hunts.

From: €241 per night, children’s meals are charged on consumption; killarneyroyal.ie

Ferrycarrig Hotel | Wexford

Ferrycarraig Hotel

Wexford isn’t just a destination for summer, you know.

One of the finest hotels I discovered this year, the four-star Ferrycarrig Hotel, are offering a number of specials this autumn season.

Their mid-week deal includes family accommodation in a luxury room overlooking the River Slaney, a full Irish breakfast each morning, full use of the health and fitness club and pool (don’t forget to pre-book!) and full access to the outdoor playground.

If you’ve some nature-lovers in the family, there’s no shortage of free bird-watching either.

Elsewhere in Wexford, you can soak in the atmosphere of a traditional Samhain festival at Hook Head, enjoy a gothic Castle experience at Johnstone Castle or take a peep at Ireland’s most haunted building, Loftus Hall.

From €270.00 per stay; [url= ferrycarrighotel.ie]ferrycarrighotel.ie[/url]

Newpark Hotel | Kilkenny

One of the top-rated hotels in Kilkenny, Newpark also boasts some family-friendly cred having been named Family Friendly Hotel of the year for 2020 at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.

The hotel offers dedicated family rooms, a kids clubs, go-karting circuit, adventure playground and a fairy trail.

Beyond the hotel, Castlecomer Disovery Park is one of Ireland’s most popular outdoor activity attractions, offering zip-lining, tree-top walks and a climbing wall.

Rates from €598 for a two night B&B stay with one evening dinner; [url= newparkhotelkilkenny.com]newparkhotelkilkenny.com[/url]

Charleville Park Hotel | North Cork

North Cork still remains a staycation secret and that means two things: quieter, hidden attractions and some great value.

The Charleville Park Hotel located at the gateway to the outdoorsy region of Ballyhoura region, plays a strong kid-friendly game.

Its Charlee’s Chums club offers everything from kids high tea to supervised movie nights, which allows grown-ups to enjoy a meal in the hotel’s highly-rated restaurant.

Beyond Charleville, the entire Munster Vale area hosts a number of attractions from Doneraile Park, mountain biking at Ballyhoura (popular with teens) and Terra Nova Gardens across the border in Limerick which lays claim to the best Fairy Garden in Ireland.

Family rates (2 + 2) from €139 per night; [url= charlevilleparkhotel.com]charlevilleparkhotel.com[/url]

The Connacht | Galway

The Connacht

Fancy a family vacation in an actual RV? Well, consider making a break for The Connacht hotel in Galway.

The hotel offers families a choice of room options, from suites, bunk rooms and self-catering apartments to their fresh-out-of-the-showroom Connacht Cruiser: a state of the art motor home that which can sleep up to 8 people!

If you book direct, younger guest can enjoy free access to the Friendly Fellows Kids Club which includes activities from arts and crafts to puppet storytime and cinema showings.

You can even partake in a family-friendly afternoon tea in the hotel! Beyond the property, families can enjoy a new adventure park just opened in The Wildlands, visit Galway’s aquarium and the Galway City Museum.

Rates from €99 per night; theconnacht.ie

Le Mon | Belfast

Le Mon, Belfast

Thinking of a break to the North?

Northern Ireland boasts a wealth of family-friendly hotel options, not least the four-star Le Mon & Country Club in Co. Down.

The hotel sits just 15 minutes from Belfast while also making a great base to explore the Down’s natural wonders.

The hotel offers smart family-friendly accommodation with guests of all ages enjoying access to country club living, Down style.

On-site amenities include a 15m swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, tennis court and two gyms.

Beyond the hotel, experience everything from the world-class attraction that is Titanic Belfast to taking a family road-trip down the beautiful Ards peninsula.

Rates from £195 (2 + 2) per night with B&B, a two 2 course dinner, access to the country club and a kids activity pack on arrival; lamon.co.uk





Castleknock Hotel | Dublin

Dublin’s experiencing a torrid month but if restrictions are to be lifted, a break to capital may still be on the cards this autumn.

Castleknock Hotel is located in Dublin but its striking distance within the M50 makes its great base for discovering open air city attractions like Dublin Zoo while also being a great access point for Tayto Park and beyond.

Rates from €410 for a two night B&B stay including dinner on one evening in their Earth & Vine Restaurant. castleknockhotel.com