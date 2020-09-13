Agri-tourism pioneers at Longueville among Cork short break options

One in five Irish people have never been on a farm! That’s an unverified but not entirely implausible stat I read on a carton of Avonmore milk this week.
But while Ireland’s cultural landscape has shape-shifted urbane in recent decades, the Covid crisis has re-sprouted our desire for country escapes and everything from the taste of farm-fresh breakfasts to the nostalgic rumble of a John Deere combine harvester.
And the getaway options are myriad. This week, I paid a visit to Longueville House in North Cork to check-into one of Ireland’s finest working farm properties and experience an original pioneer of Irish agri-tourism.