Six unique things to do on your staycation in Waterford

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.

They range from booking a unique stay in their home country, travelling to a county they have never been to or splurging on that hotel they see the ‘who's who’ continuously check-in at.

And we’ve got a range of activities to do during your visit that will reignite your grá for Ireland.

Last in our series … Waterford

Brave the Guillamene Diving Board

Despite the “men only” sign, which today only serves as a historical relic, Newtown Cove and Guillamene welcomes anyone who’s brave enough to take the plunge in the cool Celtic Sea.

Had a go off this diving platform at Guillamene on the Copper Coast. Leaves the 40 Foot for dead. pic.twitter.com/kRNRb7oadU — Damian (@dublin_damo) August 18, 2019

Take a street art tour

Ireland’s largest outdoor gallery of urban art, showcases stunning works from some of the world’s top street artists.

The tour, in association with Waterford Walls Art Festival, gives you a unique perspective on Waterford, taking you off the beaten track to explore the city and five years of Waterford Walls artworks.

There are over 100 pieces of street art in the city for everyone to enjoy and learn the stories behind.

Waterford Walls Street Art Festival 2020.

Covid-19 update

Due to social distancing requirements, tours now have a capacity of up to five people, with a fixed cost of €50 for a 30 minutes tour and €85 for an hour.

Book your tour here

The Robert Boyle Escape Room

The Robert Boyle Escape Room. Photo:Facebook.com/RobertBoyleEscapeRoom

Born in Lismore Castle in 1627 Robert Boyle is famous for his invention of the vacuum pump and for Boyle’s law.

The escape room is set in Boyle's study and features images and documents of his groundbreaking additions to science and his predictions for the future of scientific discovery.

Don your cape and wig and immerse yourself in Boyles's study as you search for hidden clues, keys, and codes to ultimately unlock the key to his secret alchemy box.

Check out their Facebook page for more details.

Get up close and personal with the Vikings

Experience the world of the Vikings in Ireland's oldest city, Vadrafjord (The name the Vikings gave to Waterford)

The King of the Vikings virtual reality experience is the first of its kind in the world. The adventure takes place in a reconstructed Viking house and blends technology with ancient house building techniques.

Covid-19 update

Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 safety chartér.

Each experience lasts 30 minutes, booking in advance is highly recommended.

For more information visit their website.

Visit Ireland’s oldest bakery

Established in 1887, and operating for five generations, Barron’s Bakery in Cappoquin is dubbed as the oldest bakery in Ireland.

Esther Baron and Joe Prendergast hand-make their world-famous blaas with long–fermented dough and bake in traditional scotch brick ovens.

These ovens give the bread a unique taste, flavour and crust. Some might say they are, “the best Blass, they’ve ever tasted” and you can’t go to Waterford without munching on a Blaas now, can you?

Check it out here

Visit the Magic Road

Before you ask, no this is not a Father Ted tourist attraction. This is Waterford’s very own Magic Road, found in the Comeragh Mountains as you make your way to Mahon Falls.

According to legend, if you stop your car, place it in neutral, the road will pull your car backwards up a hill.

If you’re planning a visit, keep going until you reach the cattle grid in the road and look out for two stones inscribed with ‘Magic Road’.

If you decide on giving this a try, please attempt it safely.