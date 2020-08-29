To the Manor Born: Ireland's finest country houses for a holiday

Cahernane House Hotel, Co Kerry

Country houses usually lend themselves to either couple getaways or wedding destinations, their exclusive grandeur not always fitting the bill for family breaks. But not so at Cahernane in Killarney. It’s proudly child-friendly; kids are red-carpeted at the stunning 19th-century property with pleasing extras ranging from cookies and hot chocolate to the hotel’s own signature cuddly toys!

The Herbert Suite, Cahernane House.

Dining menus for grown-ups include exceptional potted dingle crab, roast fillet of monkfish with chickpea ragout, and dark chocolate mousse with berry sorbet. And thanks to a recent refurb, interiors wow too, with rooms enjoying sheer luxury as standard, along with extra flourishes such as standalone baths. Cahernane also offers complementary bicycles so guests can whizz around the nearby national park and truly live the Killarney dream. B&B from €85pps; cahernane.com

(TB)

The Mustard Seed, Co Limerick

The Mustard Seed,Co Limerick.

Nestled in the heart of the gourmet-basket that is the Golden Vale, The Mustard Seed in Ballingarry is one of Munster’s finest country escapes — and dining destinations, to boot. The property sits on acres of manicured lawns, orchards, and a working garden, which keeps the property’s kitchen bountifully stocked.

The classic dinner menu here is rooted in provenance, with dishes such as goat’s cheese risotto with grilled asparagus and fillet of Pat Barry beef with confit celeriac and aubergines. The Mustard Seed is also dog-friendly with their convenient garden suite or charming self-contained mews offering definite bow-wow factor. B&B from €70pps; mustardseed.ie

(TB)

Gregans Castle, Co Clare

Probably the most charming Irish property I’ve ever checked into, Gregans Castle in the heart of the Burren blends the most idyllic of rustic hideaways with rugged West of Ireland good looks. Prepare to be wowed: owners Simon and Freddie Haden have curated a design-led oasis of comfort and hospitality where charming rooms are flocked with a dreamy mix of eclectic art and envy-inducing antiques.

On site, you can ramble around the beautiful gardens, mingle with the resident donkeys, and dine in chef Robbie McCauley’s exceptional restaurant. Beyond it, explore the local network of food highlights from Flaggy Shore Oysters to the Burren Smokehouse. B&B from €120pps; greganscastle.ie(TB)

Enniscoe House, County Mayo

Connaught is the final frontier for the Irish country manor, so much so that Enniscoe on the shores of Lough Conn is said to be ‘the last Great House of North Mayo’. Under the current stewardship of Susan Kellett and her son, DJ, the estate has been in the same family since the 1650s with the current Georgian main abode dating from the 1790s. To keep true to its spirit, the property has a homely rather than Pinterest finish, with unapologetically traditional interiors in its six bedrooms — wallpaper in the dining room even dates from 1850! Enniscoe also features three self-catering houses converted from old horse stables and one of Ireland’s oldest organically certified gardens. B&B from €95pps; enniscoe.com

(TB)

Ghan House, Louth

Set in picture-perfect surroundings with Carlingford Lough to one side and Slieve Foy to the other, Ghan House is the ideal location for a couple of days’ respite. Switch off and unwind in this family-run Georgian House with a choice of accommodation options from four bedrooms in the main house to eight surrounding garden bedrooms. Visit Ghan House for the exceptional views and cosy interiors but stay for the delicious food that uses a range of homegrown produce as well as availing of high-quality local shellfish and meat to create an exquisite menu that will make you want to return time and time again. B&B from €85pps; ghanhouse.com

(MM)

Castle Grove, Donegal

When it comes to holidaying in Ireland, it’s safe to say that Donegal is high on the list for must-visit destinations thanks to its stunning beaches and breathtaking views. A short drive from Letterkenny and overlooking Lough Swilly, Castle Grove Country House is the perfect place to base yourself to explore the best of what Donegal has to offer. Rich in charm and old world luxury, there’s no better place to rest weary legs after a day of exploring the great outdoors. While there, take some time to explore the extensive grounds and walled gardens where the team work hard to grow their own organic produce, you can even get a guided tour should you wish. From €55pps; castlegrove.com

(MM)

Coopershill House, Sligo

Bright and bold interiors at Coopershill House teamed with antique furniture and other quaint gadgets make for a welcoming sight for all visitors, especially on the stormy days to which we’ve become accustomed. It is set on more than 200 hectares of land, with a mile-long driveway that crosses over the River Unshin. You’ll never be short of things to explore but you’ll always be welcomed back to a homely fire and heartwarming meals thanks to the abundant vegetable and fruits growing in the surrounding grounds. It’s all about peace and quiet in this 18th-century house, with no TVs or radios in the rooms — so pack a good book and while away an afternoon with zero distractions. From €210; coopershill.com

(MM)

Newforge House, Armagh

Dating back to 1785, Newforge House has been part of the Mathers family for six generations and in recent years a country house with six spacious bedrooms. A 40-minute drive from Belfast city, Newforge House is a prime spot for escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but not too far to explore the many surrounding attractions should you wish. The dinner menu changes daily, with owner, John Mathers, working to showcase local and seasonal produce, while the local orchard provides ample fruit for homemade chutney and preserves. Whatever you do, don’t miss the breakfast, which has won numerous awards over the years, and includes fresh eggs from the garden daily. B&B from £70pps; newforgehouse.com

(MM)

Currarevagh House, Galway

Set on the shores of Lough Corrib and surrounded by a vast Connemara landscape, Currarevagh House is a quaint Victorian house welcoming guests for more than 130 years. That makes it Ireland’s oldest guesthouse! It’s located in a European Special Area of Conservation, and there is plenty to discover on your doorstep from wildlife spotting to boat trips, not to mention the many walks and hikes that the Connemara region has to offer. Currarevagh’s commitment to a sustainable life mean that you won’t find any single-use plastic throughout your stay and they aspire to have as little food waste as possible with a concise menu and working with local suppliers. B&B from €150pps. currarevaghhouse.com

(MM)

Castle Durrow, Co Laois

Set on the banks of the river Erkina in the gorgeous village of Durrow, Castle Durrow is a labyrinthine pre-Palladian mansion restored in epic fashion by its current owners, Shelly and Peter Stokes. It’s magnificently flanked by landscaped gardens bursting with roses and dahlias, and botanics seems to inspire the vibrant interiors here too. Plush, period four-poster bedrooms tier over sumptuous common areas (which are anything but common) which pop with rich art deco notes and aesthetic explosions of everything from bird-themed wallpapers to lush monstera plants. The property is open to non-residents for afternoon teas and evening dining while daughter Leyah’s new Tower Café has just opened its doors this week! B&B from €100pps; castledurrow.com

(TB)

