Six unique things to do on your staycation in Limerick

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.

They range from booking a unique stay in their home country, travelling to a county they have never been to or splurging on that hotel they see the ‘who's who’ continuously check-in at.

And we’ve got a range of activities to do during your visit that will reignite your grá for Ireland.

Limerick

Think of it as The Rubberbandits Guide to Limerick but more unique and less Rubberbandits.

Anglea’s Ashes walking tour

If you loved the book Angela's Ashes and enjoy a good stroll around a city with interesting history and stories, then this tour is a must-do.

Visitors from New York and Seattle pictured outside the redemptists while attending while on the Anglea's Ashes walking tour. Pic. Press 22

The walk is based on Frank McCourt’s best-selling memoir of his childhood in 1930s Limerick and visits locations such as Windmill Street, Barrack Hill, site of the former Roden Lane, South’s Pub, Leamy's School and the churches mentioned in the book.

COVID-19 update:

Tours must be pre-booked from the Limerick Tourist Information Office on Arthur’s Quay.

For more information visit limerick.ie.

The Milk Market

Visit the bustling, colourful Milk Market in Limerick city which is the oldest weekly market in the country.

The quadrangle, built-in 1792 as an extension to the old city walls, has become a popular place for local produce, artisan foods, fashion, and craft surprises.

The complex was refurbished in the 90s, and sits under a large canopy or “big top” which has become a stage for live music, which mostly takes place on Friday and Saturday.

Visit the Magical Terra Nova Fairy Garden

Terra Nova Garden is a dynamic garden full of the unexpected.

Not only are magical woodlands home to pixies, fairies and other elementals, you can also visit Thai House with tropical plantings, a Hobbit Tea House based on Bilbo’s Bag End and the acres of sensational seasonal plantings.

COVID-19 update:

All visits must be pre-booked. Check out their website for booking details.

Guests are requested to keep their visits to a maximum of 90 minutes.

The gardens are open daily throughout the month of August from 11am - 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Take a Tour of Thomond Park Stadium and Munster Rugby Museum

Follow in the footsteps of your Munster heroes by taking a look behind the scenes at the historic Thomond Park Stadium.

Munster, Rugby, Thomond Park, dressing room/ Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

As current restrictions mean sport is being played behind closed doors, this is the perfect unique ‘to do’ for sports lovers while on your staycation.

The stadium tour takes you to places usually only accessible to players and officials.

From a seat in the home dressing room to a walk down the tunnel, the tour gives you a unique opportunity to experience how the Munster players feel on big match days.

The Full Stadium Tour consists of a museum visit, entry to the home and away dressing rooms, plus visits to pitch-side, the Munster dugout.

COVID-19 update:

All tours must be pre-booked by emailing museum@thomondpark.ie.

Old Irish Ways Museum

Old Irish Ways is a folk museum with a collection from the last 200 years of country life in Ireland. An Aladdin’s cave of nostalgia, stories and tales.

Visit the cobblers, the shop, the school and the kitchen and reminisce about the ‘way things were’.

Old Irish Ways Museum, Limerick. Photo: facebook.com/oldirishways/

Located in Bruff, the museum is open daily from 10am - 6pm. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Afternoon tea at Adare Manor

There’s no better reason to treat yourself these days than just simply the phrase, ‘2020’.

Doorman Edmund O’Reilly pictured ready to greet guests at the reopening of the 5-Star Adare Manor today, Thursday 30th of July. Alongside heightened health and safety protocols, the resort will debut new guest experiences and enhanced outdoor activities. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

Afternoon tea with 5-star luxury is the perfect way to turn this year around and with a brand new menu it’s bound to impress.

If pastries don't tickle your fancy, the renowned hotel also offers a whiskey tasting experience and Tack Room full of cheese selections from €19.

COVID-19 update:

The Afternoon Tea experience reopens from 26th August 2020. Make a reservation here