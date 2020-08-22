Kilkenny oozing that city break feeling, without the crowds

While many of us are desperate to book getaways in Ireland, others are still cautious to leave the safety of home. Kilkenny somehow bridges the gap, oozing that city break feeling, without the crowds.

Pretty much everything is within walking distance if you're nervous of taxis and public transport. It's an ideal break as we come to terms with the new COVID way of life.

WALKING

Ireland’s Medieval Mile, which runs from ‘Castle to Cathedral’ in the city, is a discovery trail for Kilkenny on foot.

Linking the 13th Century St Canice’s Cathedral and the Anglo-Norman castle, the Medieval Mile connects the city’s main historical attractions.

At Kilkenny Castle year-round tours are available, and the parkland of the castle has 50 acres to explore. Just a stone’s throw away is the Kilkenny Design Centre.

There's St Canice’s Round Tower, and the Medieval Mile Museum which was formerly the 13th century St Mary’s Church, and graveyard featuring medieval sculpture and renaissance-era tombs.

The Smithwick's Experience is a five minute walk from Kilkenny Castle, has guided tours throughout the day, bringing visitors on a journey from the medieval origins of brewing (it includes a glass of ale too). smithwicksexperience.com

Kilkenny Castle

PICNICS AND THE GREAT OUTDOORS

There are many reasons why the pedestrianisation of Princes Street in Cork has been such a success. Somehow, when there's even the faintest a hint of blue sky, Cork has that European vibe. But more than anything right now, we simply feel safest outside. There's fresh air, space, a mask-free zone.

So kudos to Kilkenny for embracing a different take on the great outdoors. Here, it's all about the picnic. Some of the coolest eateries in town are offering ready-made lunches.

Kilkenny Design Centre has a mix of sandwiches and treats - don't miss out on the sublime chocolate cookies and brownies. Magnificent. kilkennydesign.com

And the trendy Face2 is offering a selection of salads from sensational slaw, to vegetable couscous, coronation chicken to beetroot hummous — with sourdough crispy rolls. facekilkenny.com

Where to dine with your basket? The options are endless. You'll work up an appetite at Castlecomer Discovery Park. It hosts Ireland's longest zipwire — and that's just for starters. There's the treetop walk, paddle boats, archery — even a fairy walk for the smallies.

Throughout the park there are lots of picnic tables are dotted around to sit back and relax after a morning of fun activities. This is not to be missed.

Nore Valley is every child's dream. This working farm gives kids a chance to hold baby bunnies, chicks, feed goats, try tractor rides and go-karts, crazy golf and jungle gyms. It's the simplicity of farm life — and it's perfection. Stay for a picnic — or better still book into the camping site. A taste of heaven.

norevalleypark.com

Nore Valley Farm

Feeling adventurous? Try the orienteering course.

Kilkenny Castle Parklands has 21 hectares of land in the centre of town, with woodland walks and children’s playground. where better for a picnic close to town.

Feel like dining in? Try Paris Texas.

Winner of the ‘Pub of the Year’ in the Irish Pub Awards 2019, this newly-refurbished pub has transformed into one of the leading gastropubs in the South East and is home to an in-house wood smoking oven offering a fusion of traditional American South West favourites with the sophistication of New Orleans French Quarter.

Their Covid safety measures are top-notch, with a one-way system in place, designated toilets for areas of the restaurant, with staff all wearing visors. And the food is top-notch too.

92 High Street, Kilkenny. paristexas.ie

Other restaurants include Zumi and Ristorante Rinuccini.

WHERE TO STAY

If you're travelling with kids in tow, there's really one standout — the New Park. This is an oasis for children. On the hotel grounds there's a mini farm, fairy forest, playground and go-karting that would justify the cost of the accommodation alone.

Newpark Hotel - family bedroom

On top of that there's a kids club, still running now, to keep kids entertained all day and all evening — if you like. Think magic and puppet shows, discos, movies and art. It's really quite something.

If you're a little overwhelmed at the thought of staying in a hotel, the New Park isn't quiet but it still feels safe, with perspex at reception and all serving staff wearing masks. There's still a traditional buffet breakfast — but salads are portioned and covered and cereal is only in boxes. And sanitiser is everywhere.

The hot breakfast isn't served to the table: instead you queue at the hot counter where the server gives you your order.

If you’re tipping your toe in the water again, and giving travel a try for the first time since March, Kilkenny is the perfect testing ground. Order a picnic, sit back — and relax.

The pool at the Newpark

Newpark Hotel Autumn Offer:

Overnight for 2 Adults & 2Childen, dinner, complimentary bottle of wine and afternoon tea from €238 per stay Call: 056 7760500 newparkhotelkilkenny.com