The Mourne Identity - a visit to Northern Ireland

How Northern Ireland doesn’t have to be so northern.

“You’ll never know unless you go”. Does that classic line ring a wee bell? I was barely 10 years old when that iconic ad campaign from the Northern Ireland Tourist Board took to our TV screens back in 1992.

Now, almost 30 years on (gulp!), Northern Ireland continues to reimagine and reinvent its tourism hand from its maritime pedigree with Titanic and being a Game of Thrones wonderland, and more recently, Derry Girls. But amid all its tourism wins, the region retains the enduring challenge when attracting visitors from the Republic. It still seems just 'too far away'.

This week, I made the road-trip to the Mourne region of County Down — arguably the closest stepping stone in the North for visitors from the South. The gateway city of Newry, is in fact closer to Cork than Sligo; while the fishing hub of Kilkeel lies even further south than Belmullet. Northern Ireland it seems, doesn’t always have to be so, well, northern.

“For the Republic of Ireland market there is a challenge with the perception of distance," according to CEO of Tourism NI, John McGrillen.

“That’s why our upcoming campaign theme is showcasing how a 'small step' can lead to a 'giant adventure'," he adds.

Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, Co Down

My own epic adventure kicked off by touching land in Down via the scenic Carlingford Lough ferry from County Louth (€13). Bundoran, Ballybunion and Tramore are coastal resorts in the Republic in which I could park-up in blind-folded. But my base of Newcastle, County Down was just one of several seaside NI towns well beyond my ken.

Set dramatically below the Mournes, Newcastle appears almost like a coastal Killarney offering an impressive springboard to explore the area. But was it a lack of media exposure, geopolitical nuances, or just a little ignorance that had left this beautiful town so far off my radar?

Keen to rectify, I packed in as much mountains-to-see exploration as I could. At Killowen Distillery (Ireland’s smallest distillery!) owner, Brendan Carty, offered a crash-course in artisan spirits — and local legends — in his new small-batch facility up a dreamy Mourne mountainside.

In Castlewellan Forest Park, I discovered an outdoor family wonderland centred around a dramatic castle-topped lake. While deep in the Mournes themselves, guide, Peter Rafferty, ushered me atop Ben Crom mountain as we chatted about everything from politics to botanics.

From enjoying cosy chowders to seal-watching along the coast, to encountering Irish folklore and Ulster-Scots accents, all backdropped by views of Scotland and Zoe Ball on breakfast radio, my skip to NI delivered just the cultural dynamism I needed in this staycation era. It’s a buzz to add another piece to that Irish coastal jigsaw and already, I’m seeking out the next.

Railway Sleeper

I hit the eiderdown at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, Newcastle’s iconic railway era hotel which harmoniously junctions yesteryear nostalgia with contemporary luxe.

There’s a five-star finesse to its four-star billing, with highlights including its seafront Percy French restaurant and swish ESPA spa. B&B rates from €159 per night; hastingshotels.com.

For the great outdoors, Castlewellan Forest Park hosts a gorgeously set campground with pitch rates from €17 per night. nidirect.gov.uk

Taste the Coast

Brendan Carty, Killowen Distillery

Killowen Distillery offers experiential tastings by appointment only (€39); its stunning mountainside setting with Carty’s hospitality make a winning combo (killowendistillery.com).

Down’s coastline is stocked with inviting food-stops from Mourne Seafood in Dundrum to the Lobster Pot in Strangford. Brunel’s in Newcastle (think Kilkeel mackerel with carrot & chamomile followed by tuna with burnt avo & lime) is one of the finest restaurants in the area with three courses from about €45.

Keep an eye out for the Eat Out to Help Out incentive, where diners can get up to £10/€11 off their meal mid-week (in participating restaurants).

Down Adventure

Life Adventures run a seriously slick activities centre in Castlewellan Forest Park and can kit you out for land or lake fun with everything from e-bikes to kayaks from €28 for three hours (onegreatadventure.com).

Walk the Mournes, operated by Peter Rafferty, offers a range of guided treks across the stunning range with rates from €39.

Even in misty conditions, I enjoyed a fine hike along Ben Crom and I’m already looking forward to returning under clearer skies! (walkthemournes.com)

Hertz Desire

A Hertz rental car at St. John's Lighthouse

It’s never been cheaper to rent a car!

And if you, like me, have either an older motor which you’d rather not push-start along the Giant’s Causeway, or drive a thirsty guzzler which can chalk up a hefty fuel bill, consider hiring a car for your road-trip.

I booked my motor through Hertz which currently has three-day rentals from a bargain €42. It offered me total peace of mind on the road and my eco Renault covered 1300km for €65. Definitely something I’ll be repeating for my next adventure if rates stay this low. hertz.ie

For more, see discovernorthernireland.com