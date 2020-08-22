Five lesser-known Irish islands to visit before the summer ends

Heir Island, West Cork

Think of West Cork’s offshore islands and you might imagine Cape Clear or Sherkin - but amid the archipelago along Roaring Water Bay there’s a populated island which shores up a lot less attention, Heir Island.

All the more reason to explore, then. Home to 25 residents year round, Heir Island is reachable via the island’s Thresher ferry which zips back and forth from Cunnamore Pier (about 15km from Skibb) several times daily.

The island is known to many for its destination Island Cottage restaurant but while that premises remains closed for this season, Heir still offers myriad attractions. Visitors can go kayaking or sailing with Heir Island Sailing School, visit the island’s eclectic art gallery or grab a bite at the island’s pizzeria (worth establishing for the name alone: Pizzheiria).

But the island is rightly known for its natural appeal. From the pier, stroll across the narrow bridge at the townland known as Paris before exploring the island’s stunning beaches, like Trá Bán, and the spectacular southwestern cliff face known as the Dún.

Ferry €6 return; heirisland.ie

Beginish, Co Kerry

The view from Valentia Island in Kerry, a hop away from Beginish Island.

The Skelligs may be off-limits to tourists this summer but there’s a lesser-known island-hop you can take still embark on in the Kingdom. Off Valentia Island, lie both Church Island, home to a fully restored 7th century monastery and the larger Beginish Island where the Vikings landed about 200 years later.

Unless you’ve your own boat (or can slip a few bob to a local fisherman), the only way to get there is with Kerry Aqua Terra, who operate guided sea-safaris to the islands, including the option of ‘Celtic Spirituality Experience’ tour, where you can follow in the footsteps of monks and Vikings alike. Their new fleets can ground right on the beach too, so there’s no hopping into tides (not that that’s not half of the experience!)

Tours for adults/U16s are €45/€35; kerryaquaterra.ie

Coney Island, Co Sligo

Coney Island (not to be mistaken with the Brooklyn playground island when researching directions) is an island that loves a little drama. Located just off Strandhill in County Sligo, the island makes a unique road-trip stop as you can drive (or walk) there from the mainland during low-tide. From Cumannen pier, follow the causeway where 14 concrete piers will guide you to the island.

Once on 400 acre Coney, there’s plenty scope for exploring: you can spot a fairy ring, look-out for the rabbits after which the island was named or take a dip in Carty’s Strand. The island once had over one thousand residents, today there’s only a handful. Fortunately that’s enough to keep family-run McGowan’s pub alive - with opening hours fittingly as scattered as the tides.

choosesligo.com

Daighinis Island, Connemara

White beaches, blue skies, Connemara is studded with more fantasy islands than anywhere else in Ireland (Twitter timelines can attest to that). But while summer ferries heave to Inis Mór and Inisbofin, there are plenty of hidden oileáns to discover too. Off Ceathra Rua in South Connemara, you’ll find a whole Celtic cluster of islands with far flung Daighinis one of the least visited.

From Béal an Daingin on the mainland, a chain of bridges and causeways road-trip you across the islands of Eanach Mheáin, Leitir Móir, Oileán Gharmna, Leitir Mealláin and finally Fornais, the outermost of the islands linked by road. That’s where the adventure really kicks off. Via boat (or a stroll at low tide) you’ll arrive at unpopulated Daighinis, where a visit to its stunning sandy beaches will make you feel you’ve landed on the Connemara Caribbean.

Gabhla Island, Co Donegal

Set foot on Gabhla (Gola Island), then stop and listen… to the silence. The sounds of the modern world rarely penetrate this unspoilt and tranquil oasis.

Forming part of Donegal’s proactive small island co-operative, Comharchumann na nOileán Beag, Gabhla (a.k.a. Gola) is the little island making it big. Thanks the handy new ferry based near Gaoth Dobhair on the mainland, Gabhla is emerging as a popular island escape for visitors to the Donegal Gaeltacht. Once on the island, find your bearings with Slí Ghabhla, a way-marked walking route which circles the island and forms part of the county’s scenic Bealach na Gaeltachta.

While wandering, you’ll soon discover why Gabhla is emerging as a haven for artists, birders and given its spectacular cliffs, rock-climbers. Feel a pulse of fadó fadó life with its smattering of abandoned stone cottages, or come right back to present day with Gola Island Adventures and their paddling and Prosecco tours.

See golaisland.com for more.