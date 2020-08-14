These breathtaking photos capture some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes

‘Chư Đăng Ya volcano’ by @hoacarol (Vietnam)
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 15:07 PM
Luke Rix Standing, PA

In recent times, many of us have spent far too long amidst the landscapes of our living rooms, so this new photo contest from Agora might just be the ultimate antidote to cabin fever.

The #Landscape2020 contest fielded 14,739 entries, which were in turn whittled down to 50 finalists. These are our favourite shots…

‘Sunrise magic’ by @e.stis – Alpe di Siusi, Italy

(@e.stis/Agora/PA)

‘Surprised by a full moon at goblin valley’ by @lukeylove – Emery, USA

(@lukeylove/Agora/PA)

‘Polarlights’ by @and1402 – Moskenesöya, Norway

(@and1402/Agora/PA)

‘Some of the most unique landscapes I’ve ever seen’ by @leemumford8 – Ship Rock, USA

(@leemumford8/Agora/PA)

‘The anaconda ice cave’ by @jeffreyjkieffer – Vatnajökull, Iceland

(@jeffreyjkieffer/Agora/PA)

‘Chư Đăng Ya volcano’ by @hoacarol – Chư Đăng Ya, Vietnam

(@hoacarol/Agora/PA)

‘Tre Cime’ by @ghislainfave – Tre Cime, Italy

(@ghislainfave/Agora/PA)

‘Tu Lan’ by @bscongtam – Tu Lan Cave, Vietnam

(@bscongtam/Agora/PA)

‘Life in a fairytale’ by @chadtorkelsen – Oregon, USA

(@chadtorkelsen/Agora/PA)

‘My proudest drone shot to date’ by @perkspectivephotography – Padstow, UK

(@perkspectivephotography/Agora/PA)

‘Dramatic Friday’ by @jsrpixel – Hong Kong, China

(@jsrpixel/Agora/PA)

‘Life on Mars’ by @jamesxtheo – Utah, USA

(@jamesxtheo/Agora/PA)

‘Sigiriya Lion rock’ by @artempikalov – Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

(@artempikalov/Agora/PA)

‘The first sunset during my Iceland trip’ by @filippobellisola – Haifoss, Iceland

(@filippobellisola/Agora/PA)

