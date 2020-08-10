Six unique things to do on your staycation in Tipperary

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.

They range from booking a unique stay in their home country, travelling to a county they have never been to or splurging on that hotel they see the ‘who's who’ continuously check-in at.

And we’ve got a range of activities to do during your visit that will reignite your grá for Ireland.

Next up....

Tipperary

They say it’s a long way to Tipperary but trust us, it’ll be worth every second with this selection of unique activities to do once you get there.

Dine in a pub that doubles up as an undertakers

McCarthy’s Pub in Fethard is one of those pubs you read about in those P.S I Love You-esque tales but yes, it’s a pub that doubles up as a restaurant and undertakers.

The pub, which was established by Richard McCarthy in the 1850s, has formerly operated as a grocer, draper, restaurant, hotel, baker, and hackney service.

Today they boast that they’ll ‘Wine you, dine you, and bury you’.

You may remember it from such advertisements as Guinness' Hop House 13.

In accordance with Government guidelines, McCarthy’s are running food service in two shifts. Check out their Facebook page for opening hours.

Strawberry picking at Apple Farm

Stop off at Apple Farm’s shop in Cahir for some delicious fresh produce including wonderful juices, home-made cider, jelly and jams made by the Traas family.

The farm grows 60 different varieties of apple, as well as plums, cherries, raspberries and strawberries. You can even pick your own punnett from June and throughout the summer. It’s as little as €1 for the box and the rest is charged by weight.

You can also stay on and make a break of it as the Apple Farm has camping and caravanning facilities with a play area and a tennis court.

Covid-19 update:

The farm’s campsite is currently closed. They are undertaking renovations that may allow them to open in August/September. After the reopen they will be only offering limited occupancy on a five-day booking.

At the time of writing, pick your own punnett is not available but the farm shop is open and full of home-grown goodies.

Drop into one of Ballyhoura’s mountain bike trails

Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Trails are the largest trail network of its kind in Ireland.

98km of trails including forest road climbs, tight twisty singletrack with loads of ups and downs. The trails range from the moderate 6km Greenwood loop to the demanding Castlepook loop, which is over 50km in length.

For bike hire contact Ballyhoura Trailriders.

A heated outdoor swimming pool

Take a dip in the outdoor, heated swimming pool situated on the banks of the River Shannon in Ballina.

Ballina Riverside Pool opened for the 2020 season on Monday, July 20 and will remain open until Sunday, August 30 The 25m long pool has changing facilities with showers and toilets, picnic tables, a playground, basketball court and gym equipment, which are all free to use.

Covid-19 update:

Opening Times: 2- 4pm and 4.30-6pm daily (weather permitting).

Check out their Facebook page for updates.

Gin Cruise

Let the fun beGIN while cruising around Lough Derg and the River Shannon.

Lough Derg Gin Cruises will take you around the beautiful lake of Lough Derg while treating you to an hour and a half long gin masterclass, a tasting session, some gin cocktails and canapés on return.

Lough Derg Gin Cruise. Picture: Facebook.com/loughderggincruise/

Covid-19 update:

Lough Derg Gin Cruises will be back on the water in August.

For more information check out their Facebook page.

Hone your riding skills at Crossogue Equestrian

In the heart of Tipperary is the Crossogue Equestrian Centre, run by the Molloy family for five generations.

They offer riding lessons, cross country experiences and trail rides tailored to your level of ability.

You can visit for a day or have a unique equestrian break with the family which includes staying on-site at this working stud farm. Each day you will head out to explore the local area on horseback and do some riding in the arena too.

Now that’s a staycation with a difference.

For more information visit crossogue-equestrian.