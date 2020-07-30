Six unique things to do on your staycation in Clare

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.

They range from booking a unique stay in their home country, travelling to a county they have never been to or splurging on that hotel they see the ‘who's who’ continuously check-in at.

And we’ve got a range of activities to do during your visit that will reignite your grá for Ireland.

Next up....

Clare

Christy Moore said it best: “Here we are in the County Clare. It's a long, long way from here to there. There's the Burren and the Cliffs of Moher, the Tulla and the Kilfenora”. But here are a few things he left out of the famous tune.

The Burren Perfumery

Standing as Ireland’s first ever perfumery, The Burren Perfumery is a busy working factory, where visitors are welcome free-of-charge and year-round to observe the Perfumery team members as they go about their daily tasks.

All products are hand-made on-site and can be purchased in the Perfumery shop. Perfume talks, open door sessions and tours take place throughout the Summer season.

The rose-covered tea rooms also act as the perfect place for a little lunch.

COVID-19 update: Opening hours have been amending to Thursday to Monday, 11AM to 5PM each week. They will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tearooms will be operating a reduced, takeaway menu and reduced capacity in our shop area.

The Father Ted House

Ah go on, go on, go on - it may be cliche but you can’t say it’s not unique.

Glanquin Farmhouse is part of an organic farm and the home of the McCormack family. It is also known as the location for the Fr Ted series.

Located near Corofin, a lot of people pair this up with a visit to the Cliffs of Moher, so if Doolin is your starting point, it’s about a 40-minute drive.

If you’re leaving from Galway, here are the directions:

Leaving Galway take Dublin Road and then the N18 in the direction of Limerick.

After 8.5km on the N18, turn right onto the N67.

Drive for 11km then turn left onto the L8587 After 800m turn left and continue on that road for 11.3km.

At the T-junction, turn left and then take the first road on the right, Father Ted’s House will be about 3.5km down the road on your right.

Note: Please be mindful that the house still runs as a family home.

Covid-19 Update: Afternoon tea at the famous location has been available by appointment only, but at the time of writing, the owners were not taking any bookings.

Visit the smallest microbrewery in Ireland

The Roadside Tavern is located in Lisdonvarna and has been run by the Curtin Family since 1893. Not only does this make it one of the oldest pubs in the Burren area, it also houses Ireland’s smallest microbrewery, The Burren Brewery.

Peter Curtin is brewing a very characterful lager called Burren Gold, then a quaffable Red Ale called Burren Red, and the very stout Burren Black. The result can be tasted in the Roadside Tavern and the Burren Storehouse next door, it is not available in bottles.

Covid-19 Update: Booking essential.

Flaggy Shore Oysters

Even if you’re not a lover of an Oyster shuck, we hear meeting the hilarious and charismatic Gerry from Redbank Food Company in New Quay is a unique experience.

Tour the facilities and hear about the history of their family business and the world of Oysters before picking your own from their seawater tanks and learning how to shuck them from a professional.

You can also see the many sea creatures that inhabit the seabed touch tanks outside their premises.

Visit the Aran Island

Take a day trip to the Aran Islands and discover the ‘P.S. I Love You’-esk rugged landscape of Inis Mor, Inis Meain or Inis Oirr.

Dún Dubh Cathair, InisMór.

Inis Mór ("Big Island") is the largest of the three islands, Inis Meain is known for its beautiful beach, charm and amazing scenery, and Inis Oirr is the quietest, most traditional and famous for inspiring J.M. Synges Playboy of the Western World.

Trip run daily with family-run business, doolinferries.com

Covid-19 update:

As it may not be always possible to maintain the recommended social distancing guidelines, face masks must be worn to protect everyone on the vessels.

They advise you to use the pier toilets before boarding and if at all possible, they ask that you do not use the toilets on board in order to keep any possible risks to a minimum.

All bookings should be made online so that we are in complete control of passengers numbers and also to reduce queuing and visitor numbers on Doolin pier.

Sea Cliff Climbing in The Burren

Sea cliff climbing is one of the most unique and adventurous disciplines of rock climbing that you can try and the sea cliffs in The Burren are undisputed as being the best in Ireland.

Imagine the feeling as you abseil down to a ledge, literally metres above the waves of the wild Atlantic ocean itself, with no other option but to climb upwards. It’s a truly unique adventure and will have your heart pumping from start to finish.

For more information, check out: Climbit.ie