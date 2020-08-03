Four hotels on the coast - from under €150 a night

I’m standing at where it all began. It’s here, on this wild swathe of County Clare coastline, that the Cliffs of Moher, the original Wild Atlantic wonder, became a national treasure, a global icon - and ultimately - launched the fortunes of Irish coastal tourism.

And today, within a limestone’s throw of the attraction, a pillar still stands on the grounds of the Considine family farm, to the man who is said to have pioneered it all. One Cornelius O’Brien - the so-called “father of Irish tourism”.

“You’d have to go back to 1833 when O’Brien, a local landlord, recognised the value in attracting people to the Cliffs of Moher and bringing the local community out of poverty,” Caitríona Considine, who along with her husband Kevin are the ancestral custodians of the pillar, tells me. “He built a bridge from Lahinch to Liscannor, constructed safety flagstones along the cliffs as well as stables and a picnic table for visiting tourists at that time.”

It was then, in the Victorian era of grand tourism, that the cliffs became a star attraction for the monied masses to enjoy, as they’d gather at the surviving O’Brien’s Tower, originally built as an observation point and tea house. A blockbuster was born.

The Considines, who also run the charming Moher Cottage café across the road from O’Brien’s Pillar, have seen epic changes to the region in lifetime alone. “Those who grew up here will tell you it was like lockdown every day,” says Caitríona.

You could play football on the road and Irish tourists were as likely to visit the area to see Saint Bridget’s Well across the road than anywhere else. In fact, you’d rarely go to the cliffs except maybe to look after the cattle.

But that’s all changed. Almost 200 years on, the Cliffs of Moher are the nation’s top natural attraction, pulling in a record 1.6million tourists last year alone.

Having experienced the Cliffs of Moher at their unspoiled (but sometimes disquieting) solitude during, Caitríona is relieved to see both visitors return to the region and her café reopening. Business is different - but positive.

“Coach tours to the area have evaporated this year - but that means roads are less daunting, so we’ve more cyclists enjoying the area and popping in,” she explains. "We’re also welcoming a lot more younger people, out road-tripping this summer. And once they leave, we get a second wave of tourists after they’ve recommended us to their mothers.“

Caitríona’s hopeful that if tourism continues to be managed sustainably in this iconic fringe of the West of Ireland, O’Brien’s legacy will keep living on. You could say that Moher has the cliffs that keep on giving.

DOOLIN DREAM

Doolin is a great base for the entire Burren region

This week, I’m highlighting four coastal hotels across Munster who are offering B&B rates in August from under €150 per night. If you’re inspired to experience the Cliffs of Moher, Hotel Doolin makes a sweet base for the entire Burren region - with great local food also served in their friendly hotel bar. It’s also one of Ireland’s most sustainable hotels, harvesting their own rain-water and growing their own veggies. B&B from €150, hoteldoolin.ie

CELTIC ROSS

The Celtic Ross Hotel for the West Cork break.

Images emerged online this week of traffic to Barleycove appearing like a Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles. So, when it comes to that West Cork getaway, we need to think outside the bosca. Lovely Rosscarberry, often bypassed via its pretty causeway, makes a great gateway to the entire region, with the Celtic Ross hotel offering many rooms over-looking Rosscarbery's scenic tidal estuary. From €149, celticrosshotel.com



SNEEM HOTEL

There’s a new trend I’ve noticed with hotels in Ireland this summer. It’s where (presumably to appear a little more bargain) hotels are now quoting per person booking rates online rather than per-room rates. Not such an offender is Sneem Hotel which overlooks its dreamy eponymous bay on the Ring of Kerry. Their rates from €120 do come with the caveat of a two night minimum but Sneem’s not the kind of place you’d be in a hurry to escape from. From €150 for added sea views. sneemhotel.com

PARK IN DUNGARVAN

Dungarvan - a prime setting for the great outdoors

Thinking of holidaying east over west? With its lip-smacking food scene and prime gateway setting for the great outdoors, Dungarvan rightfully stacks up as a legit alternative getaway to many towns out west. The Park Hotel (set where the river Colligan meets the sea) woos guest as an ideal base for local restaurants, Copper Coast beaches and also offers family-friendly Greenway packages. Like many others nowadays, the hotel runs a 10% discount rate if you sign up to their online newsletter - a pretty painless marketing ploy which will save you about €15. B&B from €144, parkhoteldungarvan.com