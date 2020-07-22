Five-star Mount Juliet named hotel of the year

A five-star hotel in Co Kilkenny has been announced as the top hotel in Ireland.

Mount Juliet Estate has been named as the AA Hotel of the Year 2020, the most prestigious prize in the Irish hospitality industry.

Mount Juliet Estate's commitment to providing exception service, a warm welcome to all of their guests, and a dedication to providing excellent food options showing the best local product the region has to offer was highlighted by the AA Ireland Hospitality Services team.

"Mount Juliet Estate is not only one of Ireland’s finest hotels, but is renowned the world over for the warm welcome and stunning experience it provides to both Irish holiday-goers and overseas tourists," said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

"This award comes at a time when hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs across the country are facing an enormous challenge, but we know that while much is changing in the world around us, Mount Juliet Estate will continue to be a jewel in the crown of the Irish hospitality sector."

Mount Juliet in the rising sun

"Winning our Hotel of the Year Award is no easy task, and is the result of years of hard work by GM Mark Dunne and his entire team. With each passing year, Mount Juliet Estate goes from strength-to-strength so not only are we proud to name the property our Hotel of the Year but we also look forward to see what the future holds."

Mount Juliet's general manager Mark Dunne said they were honoured to receive the award during such a difficult period for the hospitality industry.

"We are delighted to accept this prestigious award which has a heightened significance in the current climate. The team at Mount Juliet Estate are innovators and have curated a bespoke experience for guests to enjoy," said Mr Dunne.

"From the moment guests are welcomed to the magnificent surroundings of the Estate we cocoon them in luxury, paired with exemplary service and the very best Estate activities to enjoy all curated with a local Mount Juliet Estate touch. The team are proud to receive this award and what it signifies, which is the recognition of their hard work elevating the five-star experience at Mount Juliet Estate and highlighting the calibre of Mount Juliet Estate to the AA membership."

Mount Juliet

Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin offered her congratulations to the winning hotel.

"In such a challenging year it is good to be reminded that our hotels sector provides such a wonderful product for domestic tourists and visitors alike.”

The AA uses highly trained and experienced inspectors to personally visit every AA accredited hotel for an overnight stay. Winners are selected in recognition of excellence in service and hospitality.

Other major AA award winners this year were Ghan House, Carlingford, Co. Louth which was named AA Guest Accommodation of the Year and Mulranny Park Hotel, Westport, Co. Mayo, which received the AA Courtesy & Care Award.