Six unique things to do on your staycation in Kerry

As the government continues to warn against non-essential travel this summer, people have been re-discovering this beautiful country of ours by booking a variety of staycations or as the cool kids are now calling it, a localiday.

They range from booking a unique stay in their home country, travelling to a county they have never been to or splurging on that hotel they see the ‘who's who’ continuously check-in at.

And we’ve got a range of activities to do during your visit that will reignite your grá for Ireland.

Next up....Kerry.

There’s nothing like road-tripping around County Kerry from Derrynane to Conor Pass. The Kingdom boasts Ireland’s most magnificent beaches, mountains and scenery for miles but why not stop off along the way to experience the charming ‘Kerryism’ they’re equally famous for.

Chocolate factory

Located in the mountains of Ballinskellig you’ll find Kerry’s very own chocolate factory.

Not only is Skeilligs Chocolate a working chocolate factory, but it’s also full of treats for you to taste whilst taking in the spectacular view from their front door.

Covid-19 Update:

They are currently open for business with social distancing measures in place around the factory. 30 people are limited in the factory at one time and 12 in the cafe.

No booking required.

Dingle Sea Safari

From caves to cliffs, all the way to the Great Blasket Islands, this unique tour takes in the majestic coastline of Dingle Bay like you've never seen it before.

Soak in the delights that await you while keeping an eye out for the many marine mammals and birds that may greet you as you go. Get up close and personal with wild seals, puffins and of course, Ireland’s favourite dolphin, Fungi.

Covid-19 update:

Boats will be running with a reduced capacity of six people, adhering to social distancing requirements.

They also ask you to wear your own personal warm and waterproof clothing.

Visit a slate quarry

One of Kerry’s best kept secrets, Valentia Island.

Lying off the Iveragh Peninsula, the island of 665 people boasts spectacular views, a lighthouse, an ice cream factory, glamping facilities, water activities and much more.

It is also home to a slate quarry, which is now offering tours.

The Slate Quarry first opened in 1816 under the direction of the Knight of Kerry and has been a working quarry on and off since that date. Known for the quality of the slate quarried, the quarry is famous for providing the slate for the Paris Opera House, London’s Houses of Parliament and most recently, the Great British Bake Off.

See inside how the slate is made, embrace in the spectacular view and take a little bit of Valentia home with you for as little as €5.

Have a tipple at the Dingle Distillery

Voted the World’s Best Gin in 2019, Dingle Gin is true to its name and is distilled in West Kerry, along with Whiskey and Vodka.

The Distillery welcomes visitors to experience the sights, sounds, and scents of a working distillery, get an insight into the history of the Irish whiskey industry, and taste a few of their products.

Covid-19 Update:

The maximum number of guests per tour will be 10 people. There will be no exception to this.

This figure will be reviewed constantly in line with Government advice and protocol, and you will be notified of any changes.

Pre-booking is essential. Walk-Ins will not be accepted.

Take a Jaunting Car

Step back in time and experience Ireland’s most traditional mode of transport with a jaunting car around in Killarney.

Tourists travel by jaunting car through at The Gap of Dunloe, Killarney.

I know, I know it may seem cliche but try and find a more unique way to experience the beauty of Kerry’s National Park, the magnificent Ross Castle, Torch waterfall and the Gap of Dunloe.

Covid-19 Update:

Seating capacity is limited and pre booking is advised.

Visit a famous filming location

UNESCO World Heritage Site, Skelling Michael has risen to dramatic prominence due to its starring role as Luke Skywalker’s Island Sanctuary on the planet Ahch-To in both Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Boat trips run from Portmagee that not only allow you to take a closer look at this beautiful UNESCO site but also hear stories from the staff at The Moorings about the time Star Wars came to the village.

The Kerry Cliffs in the village of Portmagee also offer spectacular views of the Skellig Islands and Puffin Island, over 1,000 feet (305 meters) high, if you’re not keen on the high seas.

Fans in Star Wars costume visiting Skellig Michael which was featured in the last two Star Wars movies. Picture by Justin Kernoghan.

Covid-19 Update:

Landing on the island has always been a challenge due to its unique shape, placement and safety concerns but with added Covid-19 requirements, the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltach have decided that they will not open the site to ‘landing’ visitors this season.