'I was so focused on having a baby, I didn't dare stop to grieve'

One in five Irish women will experience miscarriage, but most don't talk about it. We think the time has come to break down the walls of silence, and start to open up
'I was so focused on having a baby, I didn't dare stop to grieve'

It's time to end the culture of silence around miscarriage.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 19:10

This week two high-profile Irish women spoke of their miscarriages on the same day as they announced their pregnancies. Two women, one an entrepreneur, the other a broadcaster,  reached into the hearts of families all over the country and touched a nerve. 

At a time when we begin most conversations with a silent scan of the other person's overall health, checking them for signs of a virus we cannot touch, we find ourselves too afraid to speak of the deep grief of losing a baby. Because we don't know how to. 

In sharing their stories of loss, Pippa O'Connor and Síle Seoige have started conversations and exchanges about our experience of miscarriage that we would not have had last week. 

On our Irish Examiner social media channels, women share their stories of miscarriage both recent and in the past, supporting each other without ever having met. 

We think it's time to end the culture of silence around miscarriage, will you help us? 

More in this section

child in sweet shop Learner Dad: Pick'n'mix makes me nostalgic for lemon sherbets and fudge of my childhood
Taking strain Sex File: My boyfriend's sex talk is off-putting
Joyful girl with a laptop sits on a stack of gold coins. Winning on the Internet, earning online. Vector flat illustration. Money Talks: I put money into a pension in my last job, can I cash it in now? 
Brood X Cicadas Emerge After 17 Years Underground

Made for love: What are sex-mad cicadas and what is their purpose in life?

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices