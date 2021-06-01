'I was so focused on having a baby, I didn't dare stop to grieve'

This week two high-profile Irish women spoke of their miscarriages on the same day as they announced their pregnancies. Two women, one an entrepreneur, the other a broadcaster, reached into the hearts of families all over the country and touched a nerve.

At a time when we begin most conversations with a silent scan of the other person's overall health, checking them for signs of a virus we cannot touch, we find ourselves too afraid to speak of the deep grief of losing a baby. Because we don't know how to.