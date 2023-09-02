Complete Aislings: Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght on friendship, limes and Aisling

Emer McLysaght, Sarah Breen and two of their best friends have a tattoo of a kitchen table on their forearms.
It’s an image of the table that they spend hours sitting around together, drinking their favourite cocktail (margaritas), and putting the world to rights.
The table has a lime wedge on it too — a nod to the margs — and also to a specific tweet the foursome find hilarious. “Do you know the tweet? The ‘my limes’ tweet?” Sarah grabs her phone to find it as Emer giggles to herself. “It’s so good.”
In order to protect their relationship, they have boundaries around work. If they need to take a break from writing for a while, they do, because “it’s just a job at the end of the day”.
The Aislings are extremely wise eggs, both giving the impression of having done deep personal work. It’s about getting to a place where you stop caring about what people think about you, we agree. Emer offers a nugget of wisdom via a good friend of hers: “She says that sometimes you might have too many people on your bus. You might just need the core group on the bus for now and some people might get back on the bus later, but you have to let people off the bus sometimes.”
When Sarah and Emer were approached to write the first Aisling book, it was meant to be the sort of book you give in a stocking for Christmas, a kind of ‘Aislingisms’ book that you keep in your bathroom.
Instead, they created a collection of love letters to Irish women. Their books feature us all, the entire kaleidoscope of Irish womanhood.
Whether we are wearing shumpers from A-Wear (RIP) or designer bin bags from Cos, we are in those pages. Their writing captures the warmth, wit and loving candour that is unique to Irish women, and their books are a living testament to it. As Aisling herself would say: It’s a job well done.
- by Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght is out now, published by Gill.