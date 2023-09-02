Complete Aislings: Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght on friendship, limes and Aisling

Emer McLysaght, Sarah Breen and two of their best friends have a tattoo of a kitchen table on their forearms.

It’s an image of the table that they spend hours sitting around together, drinking their favourite cocktail (margaritas), and putting the world to rights.

The table has a lime wedge on it too — a nod to the margs — and also to a specific tweet the foursome find hilarious. “Do you know the tweet? The ‘my limes’ tweet?” Sarah grabs her phone to find it as Emer giggles to herself. “It’s so good.”

Much repeated, it’s hard to find the original, but My Limes is a pastiche of Dublin nightclub Dicey Rileys.

It goes: “The one time I went to Dicey’s I ordered a Desperados and asked for a lime slice with it and the barman gestured to a pint glass full of lime slices but I was so drunk that I poured my bottle into the pint glass and the barman shouted ‘my limes!’”

“It’s just so funny, all those limes — not even swirling — just gently lifting with the Desperados,” laughs Emer. “I mean, you might not find it so funny that you get a tattoo of it, but you’re not us!” interjects Sarah.

Last Halloween, Emer dressed up as My Limes. “My friend’s nine-year-old will come up to me now and she’ll go, ‘Where’s your My Limes?’”

It’s fitting that we’re talking about Dicey Rileys and kitchen tables and friendship because the authors of the best-selling Aisling series have joined me to discuss life After Aisling, as they release the series’ final instalment.

Aisling Ever After is out now

I’ve read Aisling Ever After, and though I’ve promised not to reveal any spoilers, I can say that it’s the perfect end to a series that has been my hot chocolate on rainy days. Just like the character herself, the Aisling books crept onto shelves in a most unassuming manner and captured the heart of a nation. Read by Taoiseachs and presidents and seemingly every woman in Ireland, the books cherish the unique ‘isms’ that make us Irish exactly who we are.

Over the course of five books, authors Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen have taken our heroine on a journey of self-discovery, from Down Home to the bright lights of New York City.

She may be immovable in her loyalty to the practicality of a well-made shumper, but to me at least, Aisling represents the best bits of Irish women.

“We are really proud of her,” says Sarah. “I mean, if you look at all of the things we have thrown at her over the five books and of all of the things that have happened to her, it’s impossible not to be. I still think of her as my Aisling who works in Pensions Plus, but she’s an event architect now — she’s really successful. She is kind and open-minded and she’s made all of these friends from places that you’d never think she’d encounter.”

Friendship is a central theme to the Aisling books, and while at its core, the stories are romantic comedies, it’s the tight group of friends who provide the supporting cast for Aisling as she navigates life.

In life as in art, friendship is the bedrock of Breen and McLysaght’s relationship. They’ve been firm friends since they met at college and while life circumstances have evolved to include a wide circle of high-profile pals and the arrival of children, their relationship has an unshakeable base of mutual respect and admiration.

Sarah explains: “Over the past seven years, or however many years it’s been [since becoming writing partners], our friendship has really grown and really become stronger. And a few years ago, we decided that our friendship was actually more important than the books.”

Their agent asked them to draw up legal documents to protect them should anything happen within their relationship or if one passed away suddenly, but the women refused, because to them, their friendship can withstand any storm.

Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, authors of the Aisling books series Photograph Moya Nolan

In order to protect their relationship, they have boundaries around work. If they need to take a break from writing for a while, they do, because “it’s just a job at the end of the day”.

When they see each other in a social setting, they never talk about work. “We see each other quite a lot,” says Sarah. “We go weeks and months and don’t discuss Aisling unless somebody has a gun to our head, and that’s the way we like it.”

This commitment to their relationship is echoed in their wider circle. The dedication pages of Aisling Ever After give thanks to friends far and wide, a stellar cast of women the authors credit with lifting them up during this process.

Emer, says Sarah, is the kind of person who draws people to her.

“Everyone who works with Emer and everyone who hangs out with Emer immediately wants to be one of her best friends. I meet people all the time and I don’t end up friends with them, but Emer meets people twice and she’s besties with them. She’s just that kind of person — she’s totally magnetic.”

Emer downplays the compliment immediately.

“Sarah has a very full life at home, whereas I’m single, and you know, I have more time to be going out and befriending people and you know, making connections or whatever.”

They share a group of friends that they go on holiday with every year — and it’s this group that got the matching tattoo. It makes sense, says Emer.

“We got a table because, we spend a lot of time together sitting around a table, drinking wine or talking or playing board games. Sometimes we dance on it, sometimes we eat crisps at it.”

The group is at the core of a support network the women have built around themselves and actively nourish and tend to. Last night, Emer had a pretty disturbing dream and is not feeling the better for it. “I had a dream that I fell out with all of them. And in the dream, I couldn’t really remember why we were fighting. And it actually has put me in a bad stead this morning.”

Female friendship is essential to our wellbeing, they agree, and something that Sarah believes is completely separate to a romantic relationship.

“I can never understand why people are like, ‘Oh, I married my best friend’. I just don’t understand how your husband or your partner can be your best friend when I think that women are as much to each other as a romantic partner.”

Emer says that learning about yourself as you get older is a big factor in the lasting relationships we hold throughout our lives: “I feel like when you get to this stage of your life you’ve kind of made your friends. I can’t imagine having a friendship breakup, now or going forward in my life. That’s something that feels far in the past for me. It’s something, I think, that a lot of people go through and you have to work your way through, in order to see who the friends are who you are going to end up with for life. And you do naturally end up leaving some people behind.”

As three women in our 40s, we talk about the importance of nurturing your relationships, prioritising those who lift you up and that old chestnut, knowing yourself enough to choose yourself and your needs.

Emer McLysaght, top, and Sarah Breen, authors of the Aisling books series Photograph Moya Nolan

The Aislings are extremely wise eggs, both giving the impression of having done deep personal work. It’s about getting to a place where you stop caring about what people think about you, we agree. Emer offers a nugget of wisdom via a good friend of hers: “She says that sometimes you might have too many people on your bus. You might just need the core group on the bus for now and some people might get back on the bus later, but you have to let people off the bus sometimes.”

And you don’t have to have loads of people in your life to have a fullfilled one, points out Sarah. “I would consider myself quite a closed-off person. Like I’m never really in situations where I’m making new friends, but I have a very small core group of female friends who I just care about so much. They invest a lot of their time and money and patience in me and I would consider them a big investment in my life as well. You know, I go out of my way to do things and go places and I consider nurturing those friendships as important as keeping my marriage afloat.”

The duo is set to continue to work on developing a television series based on their books, which they are writing, and will begin to work on projects independently in time.

For now, they are in equal measure scared and excited to see how the last Aisling book will be received. Midway through writing they were consumed with fear that they were running out of steam, but all initial reports are to the contrary. They just want to do the fans proud.

Still somewhat stunned at the success of their Complete Aisling, Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght are sure of one thing – if Aisling was here to thank anyone, it would be her readers. “Sometimes when we’re out and about together someone will stop us and tell us how the books made them laugh at a dark time or helped them get through the pandemic.

"We’ve heard loads of times about sisters and family members at opposite corners of the world reading the books together and texting each other at all hours of the day and night.”

When Sarah and Emer were approached to write the first Aisling book, it was meant to be the sort of book you give in a stocking for Christmas, a kind of ‘Aislingisms’ book that you keep in your bathroom.

Instead, they created a collection of love letters to Irish women. Their books feature us all, the entire kaleidoscope of Irish womanhood.

Whether we are wearing shumpers from A-Wear (RIP) or designer bin bags from Cos, we are in those pages. Their writing captures the warmth, wit and loving candour that is unique to Irish women, and their books are a living testament to it. As Aisling herself would say: It’s a job well done.

Aisling Ever After by Sarah Breen and Emer McLysaght is out now, published by Gill.