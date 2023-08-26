What turned a nurturer into a cold-blooded baby-killer? A criminologist explains

Bathing a brand-new baby is an intimate ritual. Bathing them after death is perhaps the most sacred act of all. Yet this was the heart-breaking reality for parents of some of the babies deliberately killed by neonatal nurse, Lucy Letby.

As these mothers and fathers look back at how 33-year-old Letby had helped them wash their children’s lifeless bodies, or create tiny footprints they’d forever hold dear, it seemed even more heinous that she’d sabotaged this last private moment between parent and child.

Lucy Letby cried alongside the parents after their babies died. She sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a baby she murdered on her fourth attempt. One baby wasn’t even two hours old when she deliberately ended its life.

Described as ‘cruel and relentless’, the Countess of Chester hospital nurse was handed down a whole-life sentence. She's deemed to be most persistent child killer in modern British history.

Now the question everyone is asking, is why.

Unlike other serial killers, there is nothing to suggest that Letby had a difficult upbringing. During the trial, her childhood was described as idyllic. Raised in Hereford, she was the only child of parents, John and Susan. Letby lived alone with her cats, Tigger and Smudge in Chester in Northwest England.

According to testimony, she worked long hours, nights at first and then graduated to day shifts. The nurse had told jurors she had “quite an active” social life. She attended salsa classes and went out with friends. She was even chosen as the face of a hospital fundraising project.

Perhaps it was her blandness that makes this tragedy resonate.

Orla Lynch is a senior criminologist and Dean of doctoral studies at University College Cork. She says that in this specific case, as in other cases of highly mediated serial killers such as Ted Bundy — the perpetrator is not a social "other", in that she "doesn't match the identity of some imagined supervillain, or folk devil — she represents the direct opposite". In these cases, where people can identify with the perpetrator — seeking out motive or understanding her state of mind becomes even more compelling.

“We are often quick to look for a reason”, explains Ms Lynch. “Whether that is some mental health diagnosis, a past trauma, or when all else fails, signs of evil.

However, in most cases we will never know why — but we can know how she managed to get away with her crimes for over a year.

"And that is a fascinating issue in the case of serious crime. Most of the time, someone knows, someone has seen something, and someone has often said something. In this particular case, from the court records, we know colleagues reported her behaviour and were dismissed; we know that there was an investigation and not all the appropriate information was shared with investigators, and we know that there are now serious questions being raised around the governance of the unit where she worked.”

Artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court during her murder trial.

During the trial, Letby cut a pathetic figure, clutching a purple blanket, glancing up at her own parents now and then. Prosecutor Nick Johnston was keen to remind jurors how horrifyingly calculating her actions had been. He described how Letby’s attempts to kill one baby infant, called Baby I were ‘extreme…even by the standards of this overall case’.

Baby I was born very early and very small but she survived the first two months of her life and was doing well by the time Lucy Letby got her hands on her. It was persistent, it was calculated, it was cold-blooded...

The reporting of this case has centered around the why of Letby's actions. Ms Lynch points out that a case like this plays into our fascination with crime and violence in society, as well as our desire to understand how it could happen.

“This manifests in the popularity of police dramas, crime novels and horror movies", she points out. “Perhaps the most obvious example of this is the morbid curiosity that exists around serial killers. There are a lot of reasons that serial killers attract our attention, but it is part of a more general tendency we have to focus on dangerous situations, both to understand them but also due to the way we think about harm and risk.”

In other words, it relates to our desire to dice with fear.

“Whether that is via horror movies or the likes of the DahmerNetflix series, it serves a purpose in that it allows us to court terror in a safe detached way” says Lynch.

"More evolutionary explanations link our fascination to predator avoidance, and explain that seeking to understand the state of mind of serial killers can somehow be linked to an effort to be prepared to be safe from predators.”

But does how we in the media choose to report these cases have any bearing on how our audience processes this type of horrific news?

Ms Lynch explains that people react to these types of stories differently, and often it is related to how much individuals can relate to the victims.

“There is a longstanding criminological framework that looks at what we call the ideal victim — and amongst other characteristics the ideal victim is someone who is innocent of any involvement in their victimhood, is weak (often associated with being young/old/or female), and has public sympathy. In this regard, there is perhaps no more ideal a victim than premature infants. However, when a nurse is the perpetrator the situation is difficult to comprehend as it presents so many challenges to our preconceived expectations around roles and behaviour.

"Our response to situations such as this is often to seek to understand the violent behaviour as an inherent characteristic of the individual — so for example mental health issues or a history of abuse etc, thus identifying this nurse as the exception to the norm.

This allows us to reconcile the violence as the actions of an evil/damaged exceptional person, and so continue fundamentally believe in a just world.

However, for those families who are the victims of this individual, their world view will have been irreparably shattered. Often these babies in the neonatal unit are described as fighters. Their tiny bodies struggle to survive in this world.

Lucy Letby was supposed to be the one that nurtured them back to health. She was supposed to save them. Instead, she killed them. And against whatever drove her, they never stood a chance.