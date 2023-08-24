Five Christmas experiences and festive family days out that you can book now

The school holidays are still in full swing and the Halloween decorations have only started to appear in shops but for some people, the planning for Christmas 2023 has already commenced.

Each year we roll our eyes at any mention of the 'C' word pre-December but nonetheless, bookings for visits to see Santa often open in the middle of summer.

With just over 120 days to go, here are five festive activities across different parts of the country that are available to book now.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest at Luggwoods

Santa experiences at Luggwoods

If you’re on the lookout for a Christmas experience in the Dublin area, Luggwoods offers an enchanted walk of wonder and a Santa experience that aims to take you back in time.

Set in the foothills of the Dublin mountains, Luggwoods promises to deliver an authentic Santa experience and tickets are just about to go on sale.

Pre-sale tickets for Christmas at Luggwoods are available on Friday, August 25 with the general sale taking place on Monday, August 28.

Ticket prices for babies start at €8 and €10 for adults for the Baby Express (which means heading straight to Santa for a picture) while regular tickets are €28 for children and €18 for adults.

For more information, see luggwoodsevents.com

Emerald Park

Tayto Park was renamed to Emerald Park in January.

Formally Tayto Park, Co Meath’s Emerald Park is counting down to their 2023 Christmas experience which officially starts on November 24.

Santa’s head elf, Jingles will bring little ones to Elf Land to meet Santa’s helpers before taking them to see the main man himself.

The experience includes posting a letter to Santa at the Post Office, toy testing and a visit to the reindeer stables where you can pick up some Santa-approved reindeer food to leave out on Christmas Eve. Tickets are available now and also include entry to the main park and zoo so families can spend the day enjoying the attractions and rides.

Online prices start at €11 for a child aged 0-1, €25.50 for a child aged 2-4, and €33.50 for those aged 5-12+.

See bookings.emeraldpark.ie for more information.

Elf Town Galway

Elf Town Galway

Tickets are also now on sale for Elf Town in Galway. Located at the Galway Racecourse, the two-hour experience promises to be fun for all the family. Set over three buildings, there is plenty to see here and tickets also include an official invite to Elf Town addressed to each child as well as a map.

The experience includes visits to Jack Frost’s Ice House, the Postal Portal, Mrs Claus’ Kitchen and the chance to meet the reindeer and of course, Santa.

Prices start at €29.95 for adults and €43.95 for children. This year, tickets will also include a personalised postcard from Santa thanking each child for their visit to Elf Town.

To book, check out elftown.ie

The Christmas Experience at Bunratty Castle

Christmas has been unwrapped at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Picture: Brian Arthur

At Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in Co Clare, Santa is preparing for his return to the grotto on the village street this Christmas. The Christmas experience includes a visit to the Man in Red, full access to the Bunratty Folk Park Trail of Lights Experience, a trip to Ms Claus in the Golden Vale Farmhouse as well as a Polar Express train ride, puppet shows, and much more.

Santa will be at his famous grotto on the traditional village street in Bunratty Folk Park from December 1 to 23.

Pre-booking is essential and available now. Prices start at €18 for adults, €35 for children and €10 for babies. See bunrattycastle.ie

Causey Christmas Experience

Causey Farm in Co Meath is also now taking bookings for its annual Christmas experience. The farm comes alive during the festive period with a number of Christmas-themed events as the farm celebrates the holiday with all of the original traditions, charm and a touch of magic.

Tickets for children start at €29 while adults are €19. Tickets for one-year-olds cost €10 while children under 12 months go for free.