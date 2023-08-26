Vogue Williams: 'I was the child who got an ironing board and a dolly washing machine for Christmas'

I was the child who got an ironing board and a dolly washing machine for Christmas.

I was always child-obsessed and then my brother was born when I was nine. I was absolutely thrilled.

I got all his old clothes for my dolls and then I got him to dress up as my own real-life doll. I just love being around children. They’re amazing but hard work.

I absolutely love being a mum but at times I find it challenging — it’s your whole life.

It definitely changes it for the better but it can be full-on.

Before you have a baby, you are really nervous. I didn’t realise how much my mother did for me until I became a mum. I learned along the way.

I always want my children to feel happy and safe.

I feel incredibly lucky to be in the position I am and to make sure that my kids have everything that they would need.

I didn’t actually know how high the percentage of people who experienced food poverty in Ireland [is]; it’s over 50%. It was never something that I thought would be that bad over here.

My proudest achievement is my marriage and my kids.

I’m Irish. I don’t like giving myself compliments, it seems very self-serving.

It would probably be Spencer [that I turn to]; he’s the one that I would go to first with everything. I’m very close with my sister and my mum as well so they’d be next on the list.

If it was a really boring job like getting my passport renewed, I’d be on to my stepdad. It’s really weird. He genuinely loves that sort of thing.

It’s not just one person, that’s why family is so important. It’s like having a community around you. Some people don’t have that. It’s tougher for them.

I’m lucky that I do have a really good support network of my aunties, my siblings, and my parents. My little brother comes and stays with us in London and he’ll look after the kids.

I think my favorite phrase is; ‘What’s for you won’t pass you by’ because I’m in an industry where you’re going up against somebody else for a job the whole time. It happens in life a lot.

It doesn’t really faze me because I know that that job wasn’t for me. Joanne (McNally) and I both went for The Republic of Telly and she got it and I didn’t — the little cow.

For me, it’s about hard work. My stepdad was self-made. He came from a very poor background and he instilled a really good work ethic in me. I’ve always worked — since I was 16.

I’d like to think I’m a nice person to be around and that I make people smile.

I definitely don’t have any regrets because there’s no point in dwelling on things in the past. There are probably things I would have done differently but I don’t think about them.

My fashion faux pas are ongoing. Don’t worry, there are more offences to come. I did the whole glitter on the side of your face and the leg warmers.

I used to wear a bandana on my head and a bandana as a top as well. I’ve ironed my hair where it still has that little ridge right at the top where you couldn’t get the iron directly onto your scalp.

I’m annoyingly organised. It probably drives other people mad but I love it.

In the past two weeks before we’ve gone away, I literally have everything written down that the kids are doing. I’ll have a backup plan.

I always have a notebook on me and I write a lot of stuff down on my phone. I’m constantly sending stuff to my manager to put in my diary.

Since my mum let me start picking my own outfits, I’ve picked them out the night before.

I was up at quarter to six this morning and I had my outfit laid out and my backpack ready at the door so I could literally hop in the shower and get dressed.

People always surprise me. I have a great group of people around me that I trust.

I never understand the negativity of other people. I’m really lucky that my friends are friends of mine since I was 12.

I’m really protective over that and I don’t let too many new people in. I’m quite careful about that.

I worry about the kids when they’re 15 and out with friends at night. I’m like; ‘Oh, God, will they not want to live with me forever?’

I originally wanted to work in construction. I have two degrees within that industry; one in construction design and management and one in quantity surveying. I love everything to do with architecture and interiors.

If you’re in a position in life where you’re lucky, which I feel very lucky, I think it’s really important to do your bit for charity. It’s so important to just remember to give back and just help in any way you can.

When you do something like this, you feel like you’re getting to be a part of something that’s a bit bigger.

