The Irish students swapping the Leaving Cert for schools abroad

The new academic year is looming and young people all across the country will be preparing to head back to school.

But as tens of thousands will be gearing up for the Leaving Cert cycle, two teenagers from Cork are among three successful applicants who will be heading to foreign shores to complete their secondary school education.

Traolach Dawson (17) from Glanmire and Kai Kane (16) from Cork City, along with Luke Carroll from Mullingar, were chosen by United World Colleges (UWC) to receive a scholarship to travel to partner colleges in Europe and Africa where they will undertake the esteemed International Baccalaureate (IB) programme from 2023 to 2025.

Each year, UWC Ireland selects three students from a diverse pool of applicants and this year marks the 60th anniversary of the scholarship programme, with 180 students, to date, having participated in the scheme.

Fully or partly funded scholarships are offered to ensure that scholars can immerse themselves in the cultural exchange without any academic constraints and UWC has committed over €130,000 in scholarship funding over the next two years.

Traolach Dawson (17) from Glanmire, Co. Cork, will travel to United World Colleges East Africa in Tanzania, to study the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme from 2023 – 2025.

Traolach Dawson, who previously attended Coláiste an Chroí Naofa Cork, will be studying at UWC East Africa in Tanzania for the next two years.

And having played volleyball internationally in the AMB Youth Volleyball tournament with Cork Volleyball Academy, he has some experience of being overseas.

But although, heading to Africa on his own is a much bigger step, it is one he is really looking forward to.

“After hearing about UWC from family members, I took straight to researching it, and the results had me amazed - it grabbed me immediately,” he says.

“The prospect of going to another country, surrounded by different cultures, and by people who have ambition, sounded like a dream. I was hooked instantly and spent a whole day applying with hopes of making it through..”

The 17-year-old's dream did come true and he was selected to join the programme, which, he says, is a really exciting prospect and he is looking forward to getting started.

“Being surrounded by diversity and a complete change of the environment, will certainly affect how I view the world and should broaden my horizons hugely,” he says.

“Although I’m currently undecided on what I want to do in work, I know that whatever path I choose, helping people will be a big part of it. So, my hope is that being in a UWC will increase my understanding of different cultures and people and will impact my views on how I want to change the world.”

Kai Kane (16) from Cork City, will attend United World Colleges Maastricht in the Netherlands, to study the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme from 2023 – 2025.

Although not travelling quite so far, Kai Kane is also heading abroad to participate in the UWC programme. Having previously attended Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork City, he will be attending UWC Maastricht in the Netherlands for the next two years. With a keen interest in technology policies, particularly AI, the 16-year-old, applied for the scholarship as he wanted to broaden his worldview.

“I wanted to see more of the world and experience different cultures in an international school with a geographically diverse student body,” he says.

“So I hope that after my two-year experience of boarding in a UWC campus, I will have become a more open-minded person who can see things from a completely different perspective.”

Aerin Hogan (18) from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, currently studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme in United World Colleges Maastricht in the Netherlands

Aerin Hogan from Mullingar is already studying at UWC Maastricht and she says that although there have been some challenges, it has been an amazing experience so far.

“Adapting to the different lifestyle has been challenging, and the programme is quite demanding, especially trying to manage my time between academics and the extracurricular activities,” says the 18-year-old. “Being away from home was also a bit challenging at the start, but that has become easier over time.

“But seeing all new cultures has been amazing, and having a full immersion in such diversity has been terrific. Overall it has given me a much broader perspective as I come from a small town with little diversity - so I’m looking forward to my second year.” Applications for the September 2024 entry will open later this year for eligible students aged between 16 and 19 years old, who have completed their Junior Certificate and Kai Kane would encourage others to consider applying.

“To anyone who is likes the idea of applying to UWC, but feels that it is too big of a step, I would say apply anyway,” he says. “The application process in itself is a learning experience, so even if you don’t get in, you won’t have wasted your time. Put your best efforts into the application and interviews, and be a complete optimist going into it.

“Whether or not you’d be suitable or ready for UWC is not something I think you should be worried about. As long as you put your best effort into the application and portray the truest form of yourself, leave the rest to UWC and they will know whether you are ready or not.”

For more information about the 2024 United World Colleges Scholarship programme and the application process, please visit https://www.ie.uwc.org/