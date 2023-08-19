Mariella Frostrup's menopause mandate: 'The more I found out, the more infuriated I became'

Mariella Frostrup is on a crusade. She’s “animated by what felt like an extreme injustice.”

She’s referring to menopause, and how women have, until five minutes ago, been left to navigate it alone and unsupported. Having spent her “whole life campaigning for women’s emancipation,” she realised that even talking about the M-word was considered a “seditious activity”.

“It was too much,” she says. “I found myself going into something completely compulsory — there’s no dodging it — yet I was completely ignorant about it. The more I found out about it, the more infuriated I became. So I was driven by fury, which is quite appropriate for a menopausal woman.”

This fury propelled a 2018 BBC documentary, The Truth About Menopause, followed by the Menopause Mandate campaign (check out their playlist, 100 meno-related tracks in hilariously specific order include Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’, JayZ’s ‘99 Problems’, Peggy Seeger’s ‘Lubrication’, and Caroline & Claude’s ‘Fuck You’). Her book, Cracking the Menopause, was published last year. Her work ethic remains focused, and undimmed.

She’s in Cork later this year, as a guest speaker at the National Menopause Summit. Via Zoom, she tells me how, after the publication of her book, “I popped into Waterstones Piccadilly to have a look at the book on the table.”

Mariella Frostrup: "When I hit Irish soil I feel like I’m home, no matter how tenuous that connection might seem to be." Photo: Kate Martin

She pauses. “I was so excited! It’s a huge store. I searched the ground floor. Nothing.

“Finally the third person I asked said it was in the Women’s Health section on the seventh floor, which consisted of about four shelves, and there in this tragic little corner was one copy of my book. Yet this flourishing bookshop is awash with books on men’s health — ice water bathing, eating raw meat... It’s a perfect metaphor for the state of women’s health.”

Overall, she says, progress has been incredibly frustrating: “Tiny incremental steps forward. You start scratching the surface of menopause and it reveals huge iniquity — research into women’s health, support for women’s biological journey through life, and how, although we occupy 50% of the workplace, it’s considered an irrelevance, a nuisance, a distraction.

“We’re being offered mentors in the workplace for menopause and a little fan on your desk if you need one. Which is pathetic when you look at the seismic change that has to happen in the workplace for women to be included properly. Menopause is just one hurdle — there are so many others we have to push at.”

The world, she says, has been shaped around men’s linear, hierarchical rise to the top: “Women’s ‘journey’ — I hate that word — is a very different one.”

Mariella’s journey — I hate that word too, but here it’s apt — has been such an interesting one. Still only 60, she’s already lived several lives, from her birth in Oslo to a Norwegian dad and Scottish mum to her move, aged six, to Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow. Her father was an Irish Times foreign correspondent, her mother an artist; although the freedom of her rural childhood was idyllic, her parents’ marriage was not.

Mariella Frostrup will be the international guest speaker at the National Menopause Summit Cork on October 20

Her father, whom she adored, was an alcoholic, so her parents split, but her mother’s new partner was abusive.

Mariella went to live with her dad in a rented place in Dublin, trying to manage school as he drank himself to death. He died, aged 44, when she was 15. A year later, she quit school and got the boat to London, her possessions in plastic bags, moving into a squat in Shepherds Bush, traumatised and bereaved, but also determined and driven. She still identifies as Irish.

“Even though there’s no Irish blood, I very much feel Irish,” she says. “If you move somewhere where you’re too young to remember the place you were before — Norway — and you leave at the end of your school days, it feels like the most formative period of your life. When I hit Irish soil I feel like I’m home, no matter how tenuous that connection might seem to be.”

Mariella Frostrup: “[Books are] a place to take refuge, to learn, to discover, to travel, to be exposed to empathy and other people’s experiences." Photo: Kate Martin

"WHERE WOULD WE BE WITHOUT BOOKS?"

Being clever, cultured, charming and resilient helped Mariella’s teenage transition to London. In 1980 she began working as a PR for Phonogram, and in 1985 did the publicity for a charity event put on by her friends Bob and Paula — Live Aid. She married Richard Jobson of The Skids while still in her teens, which she says was “both incredibly romantic and deeply dysfunctional”.

“We were both lonely children wandering a big new city, with a lot of demons in our closets — we clung onto each other like ship-wrecked sailors, but realised quite quickly that neither of us was equipped to give the other one what they needed. We’re still friends.”

These days, her friendships famously include people like George Clooney and Mick Jagger — you can see why they’d want to hang out with her.

She presents as down-to-earth, super clever, and fierce, yet with mischievous humour bubbling under. Approachable, direct, open, qualities you wouldn’t normally associate with fabulousness.

Divorced at 21, her broadcast and journalism career went on to become a series of milestones, starting in 1989 when she presented Channel 4’s Big World Café with Soul II Soul’s Jazzie B.

Soon she was presenting film and travel programmes, her journalism appearing everywhere from The Guardian and The New Statesman to Harpers & Queen.

She was a humane, insightful, forthright agony aunt at the Observer for 20 years, and presented BBC Radio 4’s weekly literary programme, Open Book, on which she was utterly brilliant.

She’s interviewed prime ministers and appeared on AbFab, and in 2000, was invited to judge the Booker Prize, an achievement of which she says her father would have been so proud. She’s a huge reader, obviously, and says she feels naked without a book.

“Where would we be without books?” she exclaims. “They’re a place to take refuge, to learn, to discover, to travel, to be exposed to empathy and other people’s experiences. My whole education, having left school so young, was all books.

“When I read, I really like new things, and things outside my sphere of experience. I have authors I get excited about — Ian McEwan, Kazuo Ishiguro, Salman Rushdie, Maggie O’Farrell, Deborah Levy, Rachel Cusk, Zadie Smith, Chigozie Obioma, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie — but the book I go back to — and keep going back to — is Carol Shield’s Unless.

“This book is an example of why the most powerful books that women write about the female experience are dismissed as the ‘domestic novel’. This one is such a wail of anger, and yet she does it in such a beautiful, restrained way. It’s so full of such profound truths about women’s experiences of the world, and what the world gives us back, which is often pretty shitty.”

Mariella Frostrup: "It’s not even the absence in history of women’s records, but the absence of women’s experience, the resounding echo of emptiness behind us and the way in which we are perceived". Photo: Kate Martin

"THE RESOUNDING ECHO OF EMPTINESS"

Mariella also compiled two anthologies, one of erotica and one of women explorers.

“I felt strongly that there are so many areas of life where women’s experiences have been written out of history,” she says. “Sexuality is definitely one of them.

“Also, I felt like I knew more about the failures of Columbus and Shackleton than the achievements of women explorers.

“It’s not even the absence in history of women’s records, but the absence of women’s experience, the resounding echo of emptiness behind us and the way in which we are perceived.

“If we’re angry, we’re dreadful because we’re not meant to be angry. Our envy has not only been encouraged but feasted upon by everything marketed to us.

“All of these things will have to change before we have a level playing field. We’ve dealt with the nuts and bolts, but the psychology that holds us back from working together to create change is really toxic. We have barely scratched the surface of that.”

As well as working and campaigning, the latter third of Mariella’s life has involved creating a family of her own with human rights lawyer Jason McCue — they met trekking in Nepal when she was 39 — with whom she now lives in Somerset with their two children, Molly and Danny, aged 19 and 18. She says it took her years to deprogramme herself from transferring the need to rescue her dad onto “trying to fix” romantic partners; her husband required neither rescuing nor fixing.

“When you’ve lived with an addict, and you lose them, one way or another, what’s deeply embedded is that feeling that somehow you could have done more, and I think that’s particularly true when you’re a child when it happens,” she says.

It took me a really long time to realise that the most attractive man in the room wasn’t the one who needed the most repair work.

She says she’s a “flawed” parent — that is, a normal one — and that every woman’s experience is different, no matter what age they begin their parenting.

“We’ve been treated like a herd for so long,” she says, adding that she “wasn’t remotely equipped to be a parent in my early 20s, because I was still so hugely damaged from a very difficult childhood and the loss of my dad.”

Nor is she particularly an advocate of later parenting for women.

“The thing I feel very lucky about is that I was able to have kids at that later age,” she says. “There are many, many women who aren’t. I just got lucky. I’m very reluctant to proselytise for it because I’ve got too many friends for whom it didn’t happen. Ideally, I’d have had them earlier — I might have had a bit more energy. But I didn’t feel like I was losing out, I’d done a lot of my living by then.”

Mariella Frostrup: “I don’t have anything much to say about my voice, it’s just part of me. There really is nothing to say about it.” Photo: Kate Martin

She says she’s open with her kids — if they ask her if she’s done drugs, she answers honestly. (She has.)

Coming back to Ireland, she says she loves seeing how the country has changed into the place it is now, rather than the place she left in the 80s.

“The things that are the same are the things that were always really great,” she says. “It’s only got better because the changes that have occurred have been incredibly positive ones. And the things that have stayed the same are the ones we don’t want to lose — sitting down in a pub or a café and instantly being involved in conversation. That connection that people have, that sense of community.” She pauses.

“The only thing that’s remained the same that’s perhaps not so healthy is the demon drink, which still very much frames the experience of Ireland. Having had a parent who was an alcoholic makes you very sensitive to that.”

She enjoys going to the pub, she just doesn’t enjoy drunkenness. Her Irish accent, she says, “comes creeping back when I’m sitting in a pub in Dalkey and find myself talking in pidgin Irish like one of those Americans coming over to reclaim their roots.” She laughs.

I realise we’ve had an entire conversation without mentioning ‘The Voice’. Her voice. The sexiest voice in broadcasting, if not the entire world. She must be bored with people always talking about it, I suggest.

“I don’t have anything much to say about my voice,” she says good-humouredly. “It’s just part of me. There really is nothing to say about it.”

Except, she adds, that her teenagers would like to hear less of it.