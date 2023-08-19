Wedding of the Week: Beach proposal for Cork couple who met in Dublin 

Michelle Keane and David Daly both grew up in Cork’s Blackrock and they both graduated with Commerce degrees from UCC just a year apart — but it wasn’t until they moved to Dublin that their paths crossed.

Referencing the 1998 movie starring Gwyneth Paltrow, David says: “Michelle likes to think there was a touch of fate or Sliding Doors involved in meeting at the time we did when we were both happily settled in Dublin.”

Michelle Keane and David Daly with the wedding party. Pictures: Peter Rowen

He and Michelle first laid eyes on one another in the city’s Exchequer Bar in May 2019.

“After some small talk, we realised that we grew up only 2km from each other in Blackrock and both studied Commerce in UCC,” says Michelle.

Michelle Keane and David Daly with the bride's family, her parents Sean and Dolores Keane and her brothers Shane and Mark. Pictures: Peter Rowen

Three years later, during the May bank holiday weekend in 2022, David popped the question in West Cork, on Barleycove Beach. “Having been on weekend breaks to Paris and Venice in the previous few months, a proposal on Barleycove Beach definitely came as a surprise,” he says.

Michelle adds: “Both sets of parents were relieved after having no news when we returned from Valentine’s weekend in Paris! David’s family spend summers in Barleycove so the location is meaningful, and we return there every year.”

Michelle Keane and David Daly with the groom's family, Kieran, Niamh, Jane, Michael, Kate and Rory Daly. Picture: Peter Rowen

She and David exchanged vows in St Joseph’s SMA Church, Blackrock, Cork, on June 9. A family friend, Fr Billy O’Sullivan, led the Mass, which was followed by a reception at the Castlemartyr Resort.

“Afterwards, we stopped at Blackrock Castle, just the two of us, to take some photos as Michelle’s parents had their wedding reception at Blackrock Castle in 1986,” adds David.

Michelle Keane and her grandmother Nora Punch. Pictures: Peter Rowen

And the bride’s mum and dad, Dolores and Sean Keane, and David’s parents, Jane and Michael Daly, and Michelle’s grandmother Nora Punch, who turned 91 in January, were there to greet them back in Castlemartyr. “My grandmother Nora had a great day joining in the celebrations until the band finished,” says the bride.

Michelle had five bridesmaids, her cousin Cliona Twohig and her friends from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Jane Moriarty, Ruth Butler, and Hannah Fleming, and her buddy from UCC, Ciara Hill.

Michelle Keane and her dad Sean Keane. Pictures: Peter Rowen

The bride’s brothers Mark and Shane were ushers and David chose his friend Frank Daly, West Cork, to be co-best man with Paddy O’Donnell, a pal from the groom’s days at Presentation Brothers College, Cork, while David’s brother Rory Daly and another Pres schoolmate, Michael Grogan, and Ian O’Callaghan, a friend from Cork/West Cork, were groomsmen.

“The whole day was filled with love and fun,” says Michelle, who looked elegant in an Enzoani dress purchased in Diamond Bridal, Cork City.

Bride Michelle Keane with some of her schoolfriends. Picture: Peter Rowen

The bridal makeup was by Kate Noonan, while Marie Hickey was the hairstylist. The groom and his attendants were dapper thanks to Morley’s Formalwear, Cork, and the rings were purchased in Kenny’s jewellers.

Photographer Peter Rowen captured the big day on camera, and Aidan Fitzgerald was the videographer, while Florist4u, Cork, devised the floral arrangements.

David Daly with friends. Picture: Peter Rowen

The wedding band Spring Break ensured dancing continued until the early hours and the excitement spilled over into the following day with a barbecue, complete with an ice-cream van serving 99s, at Cork Con Rugby Club. “David started playing rugby with Con at seven years old, coached at the time by his dad, Michael, who has been heavily involved with the club over the years,” says Michelle.

“We love that each venue associated with our wedding will continue to be part of our lives going forward."

Michelle Keane with friends. Picture: Peter Rowen

There was a heatwave in the fortnight before the event, which was due to end around June 9, so by Michelle’s request, statues of the Child of Prague were strategically placed in gardens around Cork in the lead-up to the big day.

The groom also made the most of the sunshine: “David ran the Cork City Half Marathon the Monday before the wedding, ticking off a few life goals in the same week!” adds the bride.

Michelle Keane and David Daly. Pictures: Peter Rowen

Michelle is an investment consultant with Mercer, and David is an accountant with Sherry Fitzgerald. The newlyweds, who honeymooned in Croatia, will continue to split their time between Dublin, where they both work, and Cork.

