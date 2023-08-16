Bernard O'Shea: I tried EFT tapping to stop my cravings for sweet treats

Ever pondered the power of tapping as a potential panacea? Pause momentarily; I'm not alluding to those impromptu head-taps often prompted by misplaced spectacles or elusive car keys. The focus here is Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), a therapeutic method whereby tapping specific points on your body is said to yield benefits. It may sound like the premise for a Monty Python skit. Still, beneath its comedic exterior, a bedrock of science has been discovered.

Envision this scenario: You're at a meeting, rhythmically tapping your forehead, under your eyes, on your collarbones, and on the side of your hand. You're whispering affirmations of your undeniable worth (I've tried this, and my big Irish head refused to play along). It may be an eccentric performance rather than a therapeutic practice, but this simple trick has worked wonders for people.

EFT tapping shares its roots with ancient practices like acupuncture and acupressure, centring on meridian points, our body's energetic hotspots, to restore balance. Imagine a meticulous DJ adjusting the sound system before a Christmas party gig, striving for perfect harmony (until they are pounced upon by a drunken red-haired man screaming "PLAY AC/DC") and then trying to figure out what to play and when to play it to get through the night.

Tapping has the potential to prove to be a valuable ally for those wrestling with relentless anxiety (see above for the red-haired man using alcohol and an empty dance floor to relieve his stress). Studies have unveiled that tapping significantly reduces stress hormones.

A somewhat unexpected battlefield where EFT tapping is making inroads is in the arena of weight loss. This is how I came across it on the web, as I'm always looking for a quick fix to shed pounds. Imagine a diet plan that doesn't mandate the sacrifice of your favourite indulgences. Instead, you tap away those cravings. While it may not offer the gratification of a tub of Ben and Jerry's phish food, it's undoubtedly a calorie-free alternative.

Research supports that EFT tapping can trigger changes in the brain areas responsible for cravings.

Envision this scenario: It's a late evening, you've had a tough day, and suddenly, the urge for a biscuit or some delectable ice cream is overwhelming.

First things first, I get honest with myself. Is it the biscuit calling or the comforting embrace of a tub of ice cream? The clearer I am about the temptation, the better I can tackle it.

How Bad is the Urge?: On a scale of 1-10, where 10 is "I'd trade my big toe for it," I gauge how intense this craving is. It gives me an idea of the beast I'm up against.

Then I introduce the Bernard Mantra: I whip up a catchy statement to keep me grounded. Something like, "Even though I'd kill for that biscuit, I accept my weak-willed self."

The I Tap, Tap, Tap It Away: Using my trusty fingertips (of which I'm oddly proud) I start at the Top of the Head: Dead centre. Then the Eyebrow: Right where the furrow forms when I spot a custard cream. Side of the Eye: Where I might shed a tear over a particularly lovely chocolate finger. Under the Eye: Just below my judgemental eye, assessing the remainder of the Ben and Jerry's. I then move on to Just Under the Nose: That tricky spot where ice cream drips sometimes lurks. Now I'm midway and on the Chin Point, where I contemplate the merits of having a six-pack abdomen the next time I go to Center Parcs with the kids so I don't cause a tidal wave when I jump in the pool.

After tapping like I've lost the plot, I take a deep, dramatic breath. Then, I reassess: Has the craving dimmed, or is it roaring like a lion? Once I feel the grip of the craving loosen, I throw in a bit of positivity. I'll tap and repeat something uplifting like, "I'm stronger than the siren call of sugar" or "I am the master of my dessert destiny!"

Finally,

Envision this scenario: Will we witness tapping studios sprouting on every corner? Will we swap our morning yoga for a tapping routine? As with all health trends, the future will reveal the answer. But for now, if you spot me in a corner, engaging in what appears to be a personal rhythmic ritual, fear not — I'm simply commandeering my wellbeing, one tap at a time.