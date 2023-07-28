Free gelato, ABBA tribute band and more: Five fun things to do in Cork this weekend 

Plus the Skibbereen Arts Festival and Cork city's Spirit of Mother Jones Festival bring a host of different events
Free gelato, ABBA tribute band and more: Five fun things to do in Cork this weekend 

Festivals, tribute bands and free gelato make up some of the fun things to do in Cork this weekend.

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 15:25
Maeve Lee

Free Gelato 

Friday, July 28 — Gino’s 

Gino's is celebrating its 15th birthday
Gino's is celebrating its 15th birthday

Gino’s Gelato is celebrating 15 years in business this weekend with a free scoop of gelato. To mark the special occasion, you can get a free scoop of Birthday Cake gelato across all stores on Friday, July 28 — so you’ll have to act fast! 

Fit-up Theatre Festival 

Tuesday, July 11- Sunday, August 6 — West Cork

Established in West Cork in 2009, the Fit-Up Theatre Festival continues this weekend. The event provides rural communities with a chance to sample some of the talent professional theatre has to offer with a host of events taking place in different parts of West Cork over the coming weeks. This year’s selection includes Lee Coffey’s Oh Brother and Seán Moylan – Irish Revolutionary.

Skibbereen Arts Festival 

Wednesday, July 26 – Saturday, August 5 — Skibbereen 

Skibbereen Arts Festival
Skibbereen Arts Festival

The Skibbereen Arts Festival returns with a host of different events taking place over the next week including a showing of Nothing Compares, a movie about Sinéad O’Connor’s rise to fame.

Other events include lots of music, art, spoken word and workshops that will take place in the West Cork town.

Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 

Thursday, July 27-Saturday, July 29 — Shandon 

Joan Goggin dressed as Mother Jones outside Shandon at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023. Picture: David Creedon
Joan Goggin dressed as Mother Jones outside Shandon at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023. Picture: David Creedon

Now in its 12th year, the annual festival in celebration of Cork’s rebel daughter takes place this weekend in Shandon. The festival’s events reflect the union labour, social justice and human rights values of Mother Jones, who was born in the area in 1837. This year’s Spirit of Mother Jones Festival will include talks, lectures, walks, documentaries and music.

ABBA Tribute show 

Saturday, July 29 — The Oliver Plunkett 

ABBA tribute band the Super Troupers, who play Cork's Oliver Plunkett on Saturday 29 July. 
ABBA tribute band the Super Troupers, who play Cork's Oliver Plunkett on Saturday 29 July. 

The Super Troupers live band brings the best of ABBA’s hits to the Oliver Plunkett on Saturday night. Enjoy drinks, canapes and plenty of dancing from 10pm.

Hits on the night will include Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando and more.

Read More

Cian Ducrot: Cork singer aims for Victory with debut album

More in this section

British Academy Film Awards 2022 - fundraising gala - London Talulah Riley, who was twice married to Elon Musk, engaged to Love Actually star
Irish Singer Musicians Sinead O'Connor 'An amazing woman': Top stars across the world pay tribute to Sinéad O'Connor
Laura Whitmore talks cyberstalking and feeling unsafe as a woman Laura Whitmore talks cyberstalking and feeling unsafe as a woman
Things To DoEvent: CorkEvent: West CorkEvent: Cork City
<p>Coldplay will play Croke Park in 2024. Picture: Anna Lee Media</p>

Coldplay in Dublin: Fans share disappointment at missing out on tickets after three attempts

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd