Free gelato, ABBA tribute band and more: Five fun things to do in Cork this weekend 

Free Gelato

Friday, July 28 — Gino’s

Gino's is celebrating its 15th birthday

Gino’s Gelato is celebrating 15 years in business this weekend with a free scoop of gelato. To mark the special occasion, you can get a free scoop of Birthday Cake gelato across all stores on Friday, July 28 — so you’ll have to act fast!

Fit-up Theatre Festival

Tuesday, July 11- Sunday, August 6 — West Cork

Established in West Cork in 2009, the Fit-Up Theatre Festival continues this weekend. The event provides rural communities with a chance to sample some of the talent professional theatre has to offer with a host of events taking place in different parts of West Cork over the coming weeks. This year’s selection includes Lee Coffey’s Oh Brother and Seán Moylan – Irish Revolutionary.

For more information, see www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com

Skibbereen Arts Festival

Wednesday, July 26 – Saturday, August 5 — Skibbereen

The Skibbereen Arts Festival returns with a host of different events taking place over the next week including a showing of Nothing Compares, a movie about Sinéad O’Connor’s rise to fame.

Other events include lots of music, art, spoken word and workshops that will take place in the West Cork town.

If you're looking for some inspiration, we have 10 highlights here.

Spirit of Mother Jones Festival

Thursday, July 27-Saturday, July 29 — Shandon

Joan Goggin dressed as Mother Jones outside Shandon at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023. Picture: David Creedon

Now in its 12th year, the annual festival in celebration of Cork’s rebel daughter takes place this weekend in Shandon. The festival’s events reflect the union labour, social justice and human rights values of Mother Jones, who was born in the area in 1837. This year’s Spirit of Mother Jones Festival will include talks, lectures, walks, documentaries and music.

For the full programme of events, see motherjonescork.com

ABBA Tribute show

Saturday, July 29 — The Oliver Plunkett

ABBA tribute band the Super Troupers, who play Cork's Oliver Plunkett on Saturday 29 July.

The Super Troupers live band brings the best of ABBA’s hits to the Oliver Plunkett on Saturday night. Enjoy drinks, canapes and plenty of dancing from 10pm.

Hits on the night will include Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando and more.

For tickets, see eventbrite.