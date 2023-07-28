Free gelato, ABBA tribute band and more: Five fun things to do in Cork this weekend 

Gino’s Gelato is celebrating 15 years in business this weekend with a free scoop of gelato. To mark the special occasion, you can get a free scoop of Birthday Cake gelato across all stores on Friday, July 28 — so you’ll have to act fast!
Established in West Cork in 2009, the Fit-Up Theatre Festival continues this weekend. The event provides rural communities with a chance to sample some of the talent professional theatre has to offer with a host of events taking place in different parts of West Cork over the coming weeks. This year’s selection includes Lee Coffey’s Oh Brother and Seán Moylan – Irish Revolutionary.
- For more information, see www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com
The Skibbereen Arts Festival returns with a host of different events taking place over the next week including a showing of Nothing Compares, a movie about Sinéad O’Connor’s rise to fame.
Other events include lots of music, art, spoken word and workshops that will take place in the West Cork town.
- If you're looking for some inspiration, we have 10 highlights here.
Now in its 12th year, the annual festival in celebration of Cork’s rebel daughter takes place this weekend in Shandon. The festival’s events reflect the union labour, social justice and human rights values of Mother Jones, who was born in the area in 1837. This year’s Spirit of Mother Jones Festival will include talks, lectures, walks, documentaries and music.
- For the full programme of events, see motherjonescork.com
The Super Troupers live band brings the best of ABBA’s hits to the Oliver Plunkett on Saturday night. Enjoy drinks, canapes and plenty of dancing from 10pm.
Hits on the night will include Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando and more.
- For tickets, see eventbrite.