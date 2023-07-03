Wedding of the Week: Inside Tadhg Fleming and Alannah Bradley's 'unique, upbeat' day

They're back from their honeymoon and Kerry newlyweds Alannah Bradley and Tadhg Fleming are processing the most memorable month of their lives.

The superstar influencer groom and his bride exchanged vows in a ceremony in the Prince of Peace Church in Fossa in Killarney, Co Kerry, on May 30 led by Father Sean Jones after which they celebrated with a reception in the five-star Dunloe Hotel.

Snaps from their honeymoon were eagerly awaited online by Tadhg's 700k-plus Instagram followers the moment the couple touched down in Orlando, Florida. “It was only fitting that we went back to where we went on our first holiday as a couple — tackling rollercoasters in Orlando in both Universal Studios and Walt Disney World!” says the groom.

Part two of the trip took the loved-up pair to the Caribbean. “We then swapped the madness for a relaxing few days in Aruba to just switch off, soak in the sun and process the past few weeks,” adds Tadhg, from Ballymacelligott, Co Kerry.

As for highlights of their wedding? “Fr Sean, from the Cathedral in Killarney, definitely made the day very special for us,” says Tadhg. “He set the tone for the day with such a positive, unique and upbeat ceremony that fed through all the guests and an amazing way to start the day.”

The bride and groom, in turn, were keen to make the occasion fun for their nearest and dearest and organised plenty of treats at an event filled with personal touches — including a s’mores bar, by S’mores and Snaps — as well as the traditional glasses of bubbly.

Their spectacular wedding cake was by Aga Leśniak Cake Design and it included a tree-inspired creation with their initials carved into it, as well as a castle confection.

Instead of the traditional bride and groom cake toppers, Alannah and Tadhg wanted the figurines of themselves to be joined by models of their dogs and the bride’s horse.

The two proud little pooches, wieners Otis and Boo, were by the couple's side in real life also on the day the Alannah and Tadhg said their "I do's".

In fact, Tadhg had proposed to Alannah, in May 2021, with the help of a tux-wearing Otis.

And the cute canines were decked out in their best attire on the big day thanks to Salty Dogs, a local business.

“It was so important to us that we could share our special day with our little fur babies and that was made possible by Kathryn of Salty Dogs,” adds Alannah.

Alannah and Tadhg also arranged for a selfie mirror for their guests, courtesy of Djc Events, while a caricaturist James Draws Faces and the TakeNPlace Weddings photo-sharing app ensured they and their loved ones will have memories to cherish.

Congratulating the newlyweds were their families, with the groom joined by his equally famous family, his mum and dad Maureen and Derry, and sisters Maryanne and Sadhbh.

The newlyweds donned shades during the sun-splashed day and at times swapped their elegant footwear for comfortable Crocs — not surprising considering the fun included guests racing across the lawn during the reception and plenty of dancing.

Alannah was every inch the chic, fairytale bride in her elegant wedding gown, and for the evening party changed into a glamorous sequinned number.

Urban Angels Hair Extensions, Annette O’Brien, makeup artist, and Makeup by Maeve, all Kerry businesses, ensured the bride and her party were ready for their close-ups.

Of course, digital content creator Tadhg Tadhg, who has three million TikTok followers, is no stranger to the lens. On his wedding day, Littlebear Film was the videographer and Kaspar of Black Diamond Photography — or “Kaspar the Great”, as the couple renamed their snapper — captured every magical moment on camera for Tadhg and Alannah’s precious photo album, including horseback poses and crowdsurfing.

Elite Party Buses, Wedding Buzz and Mercier Vintage Vehicles supplied wedding transport.

Tie the Knot, Kerry and Limerick, created all the floral arrangements and local singer Seamus Harty performed in the church.

Later on, another Kerry performer ensured the dance floor was packed, as DJ Kev Rae kept the music flowing.

Traditional band Ruaile Buaile had everyone leaping and dancing throughout the weekend — because there was a day two, of course, in The Golden Nugget Bar & Restaurant in Fossa where they enjoyed “an amazing barbecue and live music (that absolutely rocked the place) from the one and only ‘blessed Irish band’,” adds the groom.

Celebrity twins Jedward were also spotted among the guests — when Tadhg and Alannah got engaged two years ago, the duo had requested to be on the wedding playlist.

Tadhg shot to fame in 2017 after posting a video online of his father Derry trying to chase a bat out of the family kitchen.

The capers are set to continue as the couple bought a house close to Tadhg's family home.

