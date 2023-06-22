Secret Doctor: Great minds and bad manners are part of life as a trainee doctor

Working in hospital medicine demands an unwavering commitment to continued professional development. As eager interns and junior doctors, we are encouraged to contribute to the collective knowledge pool by delivering weekly presentations on various medical topics. It's a valuable opportunity to showcase our growth and learn from experienced clinicians. However, there was one consultant who stood out among the rest—an enigma named Professor Dickie Bow.

Professor Dickie Bow, with an impressive dossier of achievements and a string of published papers, was an advocate for research and accumulating experience, no matter how seemingly inconsequential, to bolster our curriculum vitae and propel our careers forward. He spoke passionately about "research pearls" and gingerly urged everyone from interns to senior registrars to dive into the realm of academia.

I couldn't help but be amused by the irony of the situation. You see, many years ago, when I was just a wide-eyed 23-year-old, brimming with curiosity and pursuing the very same specialty we now shared, I approached Professor Dickie Bow during my internship. Nervously, I enquired if there was any possibility for me to get involved in one of the numerous research projects he was leading. To my utter disgust, he turned to me sharply, advising me to focus on the duties of an intern.

Time moved on, and our teaching sessions continued, covering a wide range of topics pertinent to our work. On one occasion, the conversation gravitated towards our current working hours. People began discussing the previous week's timesheets, and a collective gasp of disbelief echoed through the room.

Professor Dickie Bow, known for his obsession with research and clinical excellence, was aghast at the hours we were all working. Little did he comprehend the workload shouldered by doctors in training. His cluelessness about our realities made me laugh inwardly. How could I ever have let his opinions impact my ambitions and goals?

PROFESSOR INSANE

And then came that unforgettable evening when I found myself on-call during the late hours. A major emergency presented itself—a man in his forties in urgent need of medical attention. Navigating the clinical examination and necessary tests, I became 99% sure of the diagnosis and the subsequent steps we needed to take. Without hesitation, I contacted the consultant on duty, Professor Insane.

I relayed the patient's information, disclosing the likely diagnosis and emphasising the need to alert the radiology consultant promptly as further imaging would be a necessity. But instead of receiving the support and guidance I expected, Professor Insane erupted into a fit of rage. He seemed annoyed that I had disturbed his evening and irritated by my attempt to involve the radiologist.

The screaming continued for what felt like an eternity, punctuated only by brief pauses as he struggled to catch his breath. Forced to regain my composure, I returned to the patient, bracing myself against the torrent of abuse I had endured and continued to manage the clinical situation.

Eventually, Professor Insane made his way to the hospital, reviewing the patient and ultimately agreeing with the management plan. Seeking further advice, he contacted another consultant, who, much to my delight, dealt with him in an exceedingly curt and abrupt manner. Professor Insane, however, possessed such little self-awareness that he sought me out in the bustling emergency department, relishing the opportunity to recount how rudely his colleague had treated him over the phone. I couldn't help but laugh when reflecting on the ironic twist of karma.

As my thoughts wander back to my time alongside Professor Ponytail, I find myself immersed in memories of an individual whose idiosyncrasies knew no bounds. He had an unyielding insistence that all six members of his team squeeze into his minuscule, windowless office. There, amidst the shelves lined with several bottles of exquisite whiskey, an intriguing contrast in seating arrangements unfolded.

Two fortunate souls always secured their spots nearest to his well-worn comb and toothbrush, precariously perched in a grimy glass. To further accentuate the room's dual purpose as a workplace and a makeshift wardrobe, a collection of garments lay strewn haphazardly about.

One incident that remains etched in my mind is the day he beseeched a member of his team to chauffeur him to retrieve his car from the garage. The scene unfolded with an air of bemusement, as this learned individual found himself reliant on the generosity of a subordinate for a simple task. His car had broken down in the countryside on the way to visit his new 25-year-old girlfriend, our colleague who worked in the hospital.

PROFESSOR CLUELESS

However, the most bewildering tale of all emerged from a friend who had the fortune (or misfortune) of working with Professor Clueless throughout one clinical year. Like a well-rehearsed farce, he would dial the switchboard in a frenzy, demanding immediate connection to his registrar.

The unfortunate souls at the switchboard, in their earnest pursuit of efficiency, requested a first or last name to help narrow down the search for this elusive figure. And yet, a deafening silence would greet them on the other end of the line. Professor Clueless, for all his daily interactions, failed to commit his colleague's name to memory.

His registrar happened to possess a phone case adorned with the design of Orla Kiely, a renowned designer. In a remarkable twist, during the final week of their rotation, Professor Clueless managed to inadvertently address a gift card with the name "Orla Kiely”. Alas, as one might deduce, her name was not Orla, and it required minimal detective work to uncover the origins of this embarrassing blunder.

Without a doubt, my journey through the halls of medicine has brought me face to face with an array of vibrant personalities. Yet, no matter what antics my patients may unleash upon me, their actions and words often pale in comparison to the sheer theatrics exhibited by the professors I've encountered.