Argos and GameStop closures: What you need to know about gift cards and more

ARGOS

This month sees the closure of the UK high-street retail giant's operations in Ireland after 27 years, with 34 locations closing, including Cork's Blackpool and Mahon Point, and over 500 jobs set to go with it.

"We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleague," said Argos Ireland Operations Manager Andy McClelland. "As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted."

Retailer Argos is to close all its 34 Irish stores, including the Argos Extra store at Mahon Point Retail Park, Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

When do the shops close?

Most Argos shops will close on Saturday June 24, at 5pm.

The exceptions are Kilkenny (closed in March), Portlaoise and Dublin St Stephen's Green (closed in May), and Galway (closed in June).

What's available?

Most items can still be purchased in-store up until stores close, bar some bulky goods, and the chain's home delivery service is no longer available.

What about click-and-collect?

The chain's Click and Collect service, at argos.ie, will stop taking reservations on Thursday June 22 at 5pm, with orders to be collected before closure.

What if I need to return an item?

If you are not satisfied with a purchase, the chain's existing aftersales, returns, refunds and exchanges policy will continue to apply until stores close.

What about gift cards?

The chain is urging people to use up their unspent gift cards before closure. New gift cards stopped being sold in January, but existing cards, as well as One4All and Love to Shop cards, will be honoured until closure.

For further info on returns, aftercare and more, visit Argos' FAQs.

Gamestop's flagship location on 47 Patrick Street, Cork

GAMESTOP

This month also sees the staggered closure of GameStop locations around the country, with the US gaming retail giant winding down European operations amid turmoil in its domestic market, and an overall downturn in physical videogames sales in favour of digital shopfronts on computers and consoles.

The Irish market was where the retailer's European expansion began, after a takeover of the Irish-owned Gamesworld franchise in 2005 - the basement of whose Dublin headquarters was also, for a time, the home of the fondly-remembered Official Irish PlayStation magazines.

"We are sorry to inform our loyal customers that we will be closing all our stores in Ireland in the coming months," reads a statement.

"As a result of this, we will no longer be able to provide the following services: sale of Gift Cards, Trade-in and purchase of Used devices and Accessories, GameStop Pro Loyalty services, Game Protection and Pre-Orders of Products."

When do the shops close?

Presently - the last of the locations will be shuttered by the end of this month, with exact dates varying locally - check your local branch for more info.

What's available?

The full array of current-generation consoles and videogames, secondhand stock and various gaming-related items, all discounted to various degrees. Meanwhile, shop fittings like monitors and display accessories are also being sold off - check your local branch for more info.

What about the website?

The whole operation is closing, including gamestop.ie, which has a large countdown timer on the front of the website.

What about pre-orders?

The last titles available for pre-order, Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake, have officially been released, with pre-orders honoured.

If customers have outstanding pre-orders on games due later this year, they're asked to present their receipts for a refund, either in cash or store credit.

What if I need to return an item?

Get to your local shop before it closes. More information for online returns after this month is to follow from the retailer.

What about gift cards, etc?

All gift cards and Game Protection (item insurance) will be honoured in-store and online until Sunday June 24. The chain urges customers to get them used up as soon as possible.

Store credit in the form of returns, trade-ins, etc, should also be used up as soon as possible.

The chain has also ceased new memberships of its GameStop Pro Loyalty programme.

For further info and help, customers are asked to email: hello@gamestop.ie .