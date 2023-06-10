Kila’s Rónán O’Snodaigh: 'It's important for me to be humbled'

I grew up in Sandymount, across from the beach and the tower. I have an early memory of being in the cot in me nappy and if rocked back and forth, I’d get this creaking sound going. I was a busy wide-eyed child, full of fun. I had a lot of brothers to play with.
I have failed so often. I haven’t always achieved my goals or managed to hold myself to the highest standard. I’ve lost the run of myself, raised my voice to people I love, and hit things when I’m really put upon.
I haven’t bought a house — that’s a big challenge — maybe too big for me to achieve. Sometimes I achieve little goals. I write a song that I can’t play. It might take me a month or so to be able to play it.
I need puzzles; they keep me on the straight and narrow.
- Rónán Ó Snodaigh is a founding member and lead vocalist in Kíla. Kíla play Monroe’s Live, Galway, on June 17 as part of Galway Folk Festival and Rónán will perform at Sounds of Solstice at The Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin, on June 22.